8 best travel cots for fuss-free bedtimes away from home

When you have a baby, unless you’re capable of teleportation, you can kiss goodbye to the idea of travelling light. But while your baby might need a lot of kit on the go, the actual place they’ll be resting their wee heads doesn’t have to be too much of an issue.

Gone are the days of travel cots being heavy, ugly and well, the antithesis of portable. They’re now genuinely lightweight, most pack down small enough to fit into a small bag – hand luggage even – and those horrid lumpy mattresses are a thing of the past too.

They don’t have to be left in the cupboard just for trips away either, many are highly versatile, doubling as playpens, change stations and bouncers. So they’re handy at home as well as when you’re away.

How we tested

We tested the best travel cots on the market over a period of a couple of months. We looked at how comfortable the mattresses are, how sturdy they were and if they were genuinely portable – some are seriously weighty.

We wanted to find travel cots that were good value for money, well made and most importantly, comfortable for our child. Here are our top picks.

Read more:

The best travel cots for 2021 are:

Babybjörn travel cot light Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 We really rate this travel cot for both the main reasons you’d want a travel cot: sleep and for taking on the go. It’s super lightweight (6kg, which includes the durable carry bag) and a total doddle to put up. The legs click out, and then you just link on the bottom of the mesh and pop the mattress in. Because the legs fold out at an angle, it feels very sturdy once up and the sides come high enough so that it’d be a real challenge for any escape artists to breach the perimeter. The mattress is firm yet fair – our testers had many nights’ sleep on it with no complaints. The airy mesh allows for air flow through, reducing sweaty naps even in warmer climates. We liked the size of this travel cot too – it isn’t vast, meaning it fits in snug hotel rooms, yet is big enough for our testers to use from birth right up until they’re well over two. And yes, the price tag is a little punchy but this travel cot is sure to see you through several children and still be good enough to hand down to another bundle of joy.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dooky traveller portable travel cot Best: For grab and go Rating: 7/10 Perfect if you want to take something easy and highly portable for your baby to nap in. This bed concertinas down into a flat package that you can easily chuck under your pram or into luggage. Once folded out, the sides come up fairly high and the mattress included provides a bit of cushioning. You’ll need to make sure you put this on a firm surface for safe sleeping – it is definitely not suitable for a sofa or on top of a bed. And it’s only going to work for a baby up to about six months, depending on their size. We liked the side pockets for stashing spare dummies and the white noise machine. This is such a budget-friendly, smart option for the early days with a newborn.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Little Life arc 2 travel cot Best: For children that climb Rating: 9/10 This is a fantastic solution for all kids who still need a cot, but particularly those that are at that charming age of climbing out of their cot (deep sigh). The arc 2 comes with two poles, a mesh cot, comfy mattress and mattress cover, plus pegs. This all comes in a lightweight backpack that’s about the size of a large change bag. The cot goes together easily like a standard tent. You can then zip down the side for access, or the roof. This solves several issues as it works well for outdoor naps in the garden or beach (you can buy a sunshade separately), but also as a standard travel cot. The mesh sides work well to ventilate the space, while also keeping bugs out.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Micralite sleep & go travel cot Best: For dual use as a playpen Rating: 9/10 A versatile number, you can use this as a travel crib for newborns, extend out to a full-size travel cot and also use it as a playpen. The main frame clicks together in less than 20 seconds. An easy-to-install insert zips and poppers into the main frame of the travel cot, creating a higher base for a new baby to sleep on. This means you can use it like a co-sleeping crib, with the bonus of being able to easily pack it away. And it saved our poor, tired backs from bending down too far. Once your bundle is bigger, the upper bunk zips off and the mattress folds out. We rated the mattress on this cot – it cleverly folds, and is sturdy but with enough padding that it is comfortable for your child to sleep on all night long. The zip-down side allows your child to climb in themselves – which is great if you’re using it as a playpen. Once you’re finished, the whole thing folds remarkably easily and packs away into a swish-looking padded bag.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Joie excursion change and bounce travel cot Best: For grandparents’ houses Rating: 9/10 Why take just the cot with you when you can take the whole nursery? This set includes the standard travel cot, plus raised bassinet for newborns, a change unit that pops on and off the top, and a cute bouncer. It even comes with a portable light, white noise and vibration machine that attaches to the side of the cot. We like our baby equipment to be multipurpose to save on space and money, and we were pleased that the bouncer chair can also be used on the floor, for extra versatility. We loved the sweet toy arch, and gender-neutral fabric for the bouncer chair. Mesh sides guaranteed a sweat-free nap, and we liked being able to check on our sleeping baby from the comfort of our own bed. The folding mattress is heavy duty, but feels very padded too – perhaps one of the more comfortable ones we tried. Indeed, the whole travel cot is very robust and large – we don’t fancy lugging it on a flight any time soon. And it’s a little less easy to put up and take down than some of the others. However, we still thought that it was a fantastic option as an extra bed at grandparents’ or in a holiday home, especially with all the extra bells and whistles.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bugaboo stardust travel cot Best: For speedy assembly Rating: 9/10 This travel cot pops up in seconds – just pull the ends apart and it clicks into place. We appreciated that the mattress folds with the cot, so there’s no stuffing it in the bag and it getting battered. The sides are totally mesh, giving excellent views of your peaceful sleeping baby from all angles. Even the most adept climbers would struggle in this cot as the sides are pretty high. It includes a bassinet inlay for newborns, raising newborns higher up so you can tend to them more easily. This travel cot feels like a great balance between super lightweight and easy to use, while still being robust. It doesn’t feel like it’s going to collapse once it has our boisterous toddler in it, and like it’ll stand the test of time through several kids (even ours, which is saying something). It also looks smart, which is not something you can say about every travel cot. Even the bag is plush. It’s the perfect travel buddy for a jet-set family.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Silver Cross voyager co-sleeper Best: For newborns Rating: 9/10 When we first came across this cot we didn’t realise it was a travel cot – it looks every inch the standard co-sleeper cot. But with quick removal of the bottom shelf, the legs fold down to the middle and the whole affair collapses down and slots into a travel bag. Now, at 11kg you might not be slinging it over your shoulder and heading into the sunset any time soon, but it is handy for sliding into the car and taking it with you on holidays. We thought this was really handy if you or your baby are a bit sensitive to new locations – there’s nothing like your own bed, as our mum says. The mattress is plush yet firm – it doesn’t fold, which means it will avoid getting worn out. There are also tilting options to aid babies with reflux or colds, and seven different heights so you can find the right fit against your bed. You can also fold down the side of the Voyager for true co-sleeping, or zip it up. There are also optional lockable wheels, which we found handy when using in a small room – getting around a cot in a room designed just for a double bed is quite a negotiation. The fabrics are premium, yet you can sling them all in the washing machine, and the extra shelf under the cot is excellent for stowing all the baby stuff you have to take with you on the go.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Graco contour electra travel cot Best: Value for money Rating: 8/10 Probably the most substantial travel cot we tried, once up this almost-13kg cot isn’t going anywhere. That’s great news if your child is a little more spirited! The size of the sleep space is very generous – our two-year-old tester had plenty of room, and it’s designed to work up to three years. This is also helped by the high sides of the cot, which will keep even the most adventurous tots contained. The folding mattress is around 2cm thick – neither the thinnest nor thickest we tried – and is covered in a smart wipe-clean striped fabric. The contour electra also comes with a newborn bassinet, which clips into the main frame and allows parents of younger babies easier access to their child. This is a godsend with this cot, as with sides this high you don’t want to be doing yoga moves trying to scoop your baby up from the bottom level. We liked that the bassinet includes a removable toy arm, with monochrome toys dangling from it. It also includes a removable changing table – this is very handy if you don’t have one where you’re going or space is at a premium. Wheels on one side of the cot make it easy to shuffle it around a room without too much hassle. The mesh on the sides is expansive, which we liked as it was easy to check on our slumbering babe – and for them to spot us in an unfamiliar room.

Travel cots FAQs What age is a travel cot for? This will depend on the cot you buy – those with bassinet are designed for newborns up to three months old, while larger options are available for children up to five years old. Can a baby sleep in a travel cot every night? It’s not recommended to use a travel cot regularly for a long period of time, as they are not designed to support your baby’s development. Instead, limit their use for short trips away and daytime naps. What to look for when buying a travel cot You already have enough to think about while travelling with baby, so the best cots are hassle-free. It should be easy to assemble, collapse and store, while the addition of wheels and carry bag should make it easier to transport from A to B. If you’re shopping for a newborn up to three months old, a bassinet is the way to go – these are raised to give you a clearer view of your little one during the night, while you can lift them up without the risk of throwing your back out. Do travel cots need a mattress? Yes – the cots themselves are thin and hard, so a mattress is essential, though most of our top picks come with a mattress included. The verdict: Travel cots We know the price tag is a bit punchy, but the Babybjörn is impossible to beat on the pure travel-cot stakes so that’s why it’s our winner. But if you’re looking for something with extra functions, we really were impressed with the Micralite. And for newborns, we were incredibly impressed by the Silver Cross voyager for at home or away. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on baby products, try the links below: Provide extra cosiness and invest in one of the best baby snowsuits

