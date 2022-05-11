8 best streaming devices: Unlock Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more with our pick of the sticks

You might think your smart TV is the best media streaming device you already own, but while most modern televisions support popular apps like Netflix and BBC iPlayer, having a dedicated streaming stick or box comes with some big advantages.

For one, your smart TV’s operating system is built right into the hardware and can become obsolete long before it’s time to buy a new TV. Having a separate plug-in streaming device like the Amazon fire TV stick (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) or the Roku streaming stick (£39.05, Amazon.co.uk) means you can easily upgrade your TV’s capabilities and performance without having to replace the entire set.

Whether you choose Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon or Nvidia, your plug-in streaming device is also going to give you a better experience than your basic TV interface. The app selection is wider – ideal for fans of more obscure streaming platforms – and because they’re built for performance, streaming devices are faster to load, with more intuitive interfaces and smoother, more responsive menu navigation.

The best streaming devices also come with their own dedicated smart remotes, which can roll your existing TV and soundbar remotes into one, reducing clutter and simplifying your TV watching experience. The Nvidia shield even lets you ask Alexa to find the remote control for you, so you’ll never lose it down the back of the sofa again.

Which streaming device is best for you can also depend on the type of phone you use. The Apple TV 4K is a more expensive streaming box that doesn’t work well with Android phones, but it integrates so neatly into the Apple ecosystem that brand loyalists will find the frictionless setup and unique features hard to beat.

On the other side of the fence, Android-based streaming devices like the Amazon fire TV stick, Nvidia shield (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Roku are more open platforms and support VPNs. If you’ve got the technical know-how, these devices play nicely with peer-to-peer media players like Plex, Kodi and other streaming apps, which can be used to access TV shows, movies and live sports from around the world (though not always legally). All of the VPNs in our list of the best VPNs in 2022 are compatible with Android TV and Android streaming devices.

How we tested

We used each of these streaming devices to watch a selection of our favourite shows and movies on Netflix, Now TV, Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, All 4 and more. Unsurprisingly, “watching TV” wasn’t a particularly challenging test for any of these devices, so we were paying close attention to other factors such as the ease of menu navigation, missing apps, the quality and features of the remote, whether the storage was expandable, compatibility with phones, and bonus features like smart home integration and upscaling.

We also reviewed each device’s capabilities when it came to more specialist use cases, such as streaming media over our local home network, and streaming PC games with the Steam Link app. Here’s which devices are the best of the bunch.

The best streaming devices for 2022 are:

Nvidia shield TV pro Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Operating system: Android TV

Android TV Number of apps: 6,500

6,500 Streams: HD, 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, HDR10+

HD, 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, HDR10+ Pros: High-spec performance, streams PC games, upscaling tech is a technical marvel

High-spec performance, streams PC games, upscaling tech is a technical marvel Cons: Expensive The best streaming box you can buy, the Nvidia shield TV pro is essentially a powerful Android computer based around Nvidia’s industry-leading GeForce architecture. That means you not only get fast and responsive app loading, light gaming and video streaming through Android TV, but the option to play PC games by streaming them remotely, either from a gaming PC in another room of the house or through Nvidia’s games on demand service. Nvidia’s expertise in graphics processing also enables some impressive upscaling effects. The Nvidia shield TV pro can take old low-resolution shows and movies and, using clever neural network techniques to identify faces and patterns, sharpen and enhance the image for 4K televisions. All of the major streaming services are available on Android TV, plus any media server apps you might want to install such as Plex and Kodi. It can also be used as a SmartThings hub for controlling smart home devices, and has Chromecast built in so you can cast to it from your phone or tablet. The Toblerone-shaped remote deserves a special mention too. It has a wireless connection to the box as you’d expect, but also uses a traditional infrared blaster, meaning it can be programmed to control almost any TV or soundbar. Read more: Best streaming services 2022 For anyone looking for a cheap and simple plug-and-play streaming box the Nvidia shield TV pro is overkill, but those in search of a high-performance Android streaming device that can do it all, you won’t find a better option.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Roku streaming stick 4K Best: Streaming stick Rating: 9/10 Operating system: Roku OS

Roku OS Streams: HD, 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision

HD, 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision Number of apps: 30,000

30,000 Pros: Excellent, clear interface and simple remote

Excellent, clear interface and simple remote Cons: You can’t install certain Android apps Small enough to plug into the HDMI port of a wall-mounted TV without jutting out and spoiling the view, the Roku streaming stick 4K is the most full-featured streaming dongle Roku makes. Like all of the devices in our list it supports every major streaming app out there, from the likes of Netflix, Plex and Amazon Prime Video to more obscure services like Shudder and Pluto TV. The long-range wi-fi receiver helps ensure a more stable connection to the internet, which means less buffering if your TV is far from your router. It also comes with a full-size and voice-enabled remote control, which can be used for searching for shows and movies across all of your installed streaming services and is compatible with most TVs and soundbars, so you can ditch your other remotes. Voice controls can also be used to interact with the Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa, meaning your TV remote can effectively control your smart home setup too.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Amazon fire TV stick 4K max Best: Fire TV stick Rating: 8/10 Operating system: Fire OS

Fire OS Number of apps: 15,000

15,000 Streams: HD, 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, HDR10+

HD, 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, HDR10+ Pros: Great value, Alex-support, full support for Android apps

Great value, Alex-support, full support for Android apps Cons: Pushes Amazon content heavily The best stick-style streaming device Amazon makes, the catchily named Amazon fire TV stick 4K max slips neatly into your TV’s HDMI port and delivers access to all of your favourite streaming services in ultra high-definition. We found that older generations of fire TV sticks were underpowered – apps would stutter and navigation would often lag and feel unresponsive – but the latest version of the device addresses these problems with an improved processor and more efficient software. The interface feels sprightly and loading times are greatly reduced. Read more: 8 best soundbars for cinematic audio in your home As an Amazon device, the fire TV stick is designed to steer you towards Amazon’s own library of Amazon Prime TV shows and movies. If you’re not already a Prime member the endless promotion can feel cluttered and intrusive, and there are fewer customisation options available when compared to Roku (£39.05, Amazon.co.uk) and Nvidia devices (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk). But if you’re after a lightweight, affordable streaming dongle that supports most major apps, the fire TV stick 4K max has everything you need. Costing just £5 more than the non-max version of the fire TV stick, we’d recommend spending the extra couple of quid for faster wifi 6 connection and the slightly improved processor speeds.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nvidia shield TV Best: For gaming Rating: 8/10 Operating system: Android TV

Android TV Number of apps: 6,500

6,500 Streams: HD, 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, HDR10+

HD, 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, HDR10+ Pros: Top performance, impeccable interface, very impressive upscaling tech

Top performance, impeccable interface, very impressive upscaling tech Cons: Android TV app store is missing some apps The non-pro version of the Nvidia shield TV looks very different, with a compact cigar-shaped design better suited for hiding behind wall-mounted TVs, but aside from the aesthetic change it has most of the same features and functions of the more advanced model. That means you still get (deep breath now) a fast and responsive Android TV experience, comprehensive support for every major streaming platform and other third-party apps, advanced image upscaling for turning 1080p content into sharp 4K video, and the best remote control of any streaming device available. Phew! The basic version of the Nvidia shield TV doesn’t have as much memory as the pro version, which won’t matter to most users, but might be limiting for anyone planning on using this Android dongle as a heavy-duty media server. If you’re running Plex over your local home network, for example, the extra RAM can help keep performance high.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Chromecast with Google TV Best: For Google users Rating: 8/10 Operating system: Android TV

Android TV Number of apps: 6,500

6,500 Streams: HD, 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Amos, HDR10, HDR10+

HD, 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Amos, HDR10, HDR10+ Pros: Voice assistant is top notch, great cross-app search results, Google Home compatibility is convenient

Voice assistant is top notch, great cross-app search results, Google Home compatibility is convenient Cons: Some big apps still missing The original Chromecast devices were simple receiver dongles that allowed you to beam media from your phone to your television. Chromecast with Google TV works a little differently. You can still cast to it as usual, but now you also get a full remote control and the slick Google TV interface, which brings together most of your favourite streaming apps into one place. Read more: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro review There are a few glaring omissions however: Now TV and All 4 in particular. You can cast them to your Chromecast from their respective smartphone apps, but it’s hardly ideal. To make up for this, there are some extra features, such as the voice-activated Google Assistant help, to set this streaming device apart from others in this list. You can search for TV shows, music and movies across different streaming apps just by asking and see price comparisons if the same show is available on multiple platforms. There’s also a child-friendly mode for when kids are in charge of the remote. And you can pair the Chromecast with Google Nest speakers in your home to keep up with Antiques Roadshow when you’re pottering from room to room.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Amazon Fire TV cube Best: Fire TV Rating: 8/10 Operating system: fireOS

fireOS Number of apps: 18,000

18,000 Streams: HD, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+

HD, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+ Pros: Comprehensive selection of shows and movies, works with Android apps, voice-controlled

Comprehensive selection of shows and movies, works with Android apps, voice-controlled Cons: Awkward shape The fire TV cube is the best streaming device that Amazon makes, and if you’re already a Prime Video subscriber it’s also the best way to watch TV shows and movies at home. This ominous looking piece of electronics can be controlled using just your voice and offers whip-fast performance and a slick user interface. While all of the streaming sticks featured in our list support high-dynamic range (HDR) – which when coupled with an HDR television makes bright things brighter and dark things darker – the cube feels particularly suited to the format. This is because Amazon has put a lot of energy into producing original 4K HDR programming where other platforms haven’t, so is home to a wealth of TV shows and nature documentaries that look realistic enough to fall into.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Roku express 4K Best: Budget streaming device Rating: 7/10 Operating system: Roku OS

Roku OS Streams: HD, 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision

HD, 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision Number of apps: 30,000

30,000 Pros: Intuitive interface, great app selection

Intuitive interface, great app selection Cons: Bulky shape, basic remote The best budget streaming box you can buy, the Roku express 4K offers an almost identical experience to the more expensive Roku streaming stick 4K (£39.05, Amazon.co.uk), but is £10 cheaper. Instead of plugging directly into the HDMI port it attaches with an HDMI cable, and the hardware itself sits on a surface somewhere near your TV. The remote control lacks voice controls and the ability to control your TV and soundbar, and because it needs to have line-of-sight with the remote you have to place the box itself somewhere conspicuous. The streaming stick can slip straight into an HDMI port and effectively disappear.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Apple TV 4K (2021) Best: For Apple users Rating: 8/10 Operating system: tvOS

tvOS Number of apps: 18,000

18,000 Size: 98mm x 98mm x 35mm

98mm x 98mm x 35mm Remote size: 136mm x 35mm x 9.25mm

136mm x 35mm x 9.25mm Pros: Beautifully designed interface, seamless integration with iOS and MacOS, well-designed remote

Beautifully designed interface, seamless integration with iOS and MacOS, well-designed remote Cons: Doesn’t work with Android, expensive Apple’s own streaming device is a little more expensive than others in our list, but comes highly recommended for anyone who wants their television to integrate neatly into their family of Apple devices. As expected, you can use the Apple TV 4K to stream TV shows and movies from all of your favourite platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV Plus. But the Apple TV 4K can also access Apple’s many other services, including your Apple Music account, the App Store, HomeKit and Apple Arcade. Read more: Here are this month’s best iPad deals The redesigned Siri remote brings back the round clickwheel, so menu navigation is a breeze. And the virtual assistant has an impressive hit-rate when using voice commands to search across all of your installed streaming apps. Some features are unique to the Apple TV 4K however. For example, you can use your iPhone’s camera to colour-calibrate the display to suit the lighting conditions in your room, or use your iPhone’s security credentials to set the device up without having to enter any fiddly passwords. Small details like these help cement the Apple TV 4K as the natural choice for anyone already invested in the Apple ecosystem, but Android users won’t find much to justify the premium price tag.

The verdict: Streaming devices The Nvidia shield TV pro is the best streaming device you can buy, with the major caveat that this superpowered Android box is overkill for anyone looking for a simple, straightforward dongle to watch a bit of Netflix every now then. It’s more like a small computer than most other entrants in our list, and offers features beyond what you’d expect from a streaming device, such as gaming and AI-powered upscaling. For a more traditional streaming stick, we recommend the Roku streaming stick 4K. Our favourite stick-style device, it squeezes a whole lot of performance and 4K HDR video into a sliver of a package, comes equipped with a simple-to-use yet versatile remote, features an intuitive, customisable interface and boasts the most extensive selection of apps and streaming platforms you can find. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on streaming devices, try the below links: Get your hands on a new TV for less with our pick of the best TV deals this month

