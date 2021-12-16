8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience

When you buy a PlayStation 5, the console comes with the bare essentials you need to get playing within moments, right down to an all-important HDMI 2.1 cable.

However, like with many console purchases, you may find yourself wanting a few extra accessories that will enhance your gaming experience.

We tested a range of products over a number of weeks (and in some cases, months) while playing numerous games on the system, including Overwatch, God of War, and Fortnite, and we think these are the best PlayStation 5 accessories you can buy right now.

Whether you’re looking to simplify how you recharge your controllers or want some extra storage space, the PlayStation 5 accessories field is slowly but surely expanding to help you out. If you’re an avid streamer, the PS5 HD camera is a big help, while if you want to play games with friends on the sofa, you’ll need extra controllers.

Before diving right in, it’s a good idea to consider just how much you need additional accessories. It’s tempting to feel the new purchase buzz and want to buy everything, but many PlayStation 5 accessories are still fairly hard to come by – which means they carry a premium price tag for now.

Read more:

It’s unlikely that you’ll need every accessory listed here, so think ahead and prioritise exactly how you plan on using your games console. If you never watch streaming content, the PS5 Media Remote isn’t much use, for instance.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best PS5 accessories for 2021 are:

Best controller – PS5 dualsense controller: £53.14, Amazon.co.uk

– PS5 dualsense controller: £53.14, Amazon.co.uk Best charging dock – PS5 dualsense charging station: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

– PS5 dualsense charging station: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk Best camera – PS5 HD camera: £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

– PS5 HD camera: £44.99, Amazon.co.uk Best headphones – PS5 pulse 3D wireless headset: £89.99, Currys.co.uk

– PS5 pulse 3D wireless headset: £89.99, Currys.co.uk Best remote control – PS5 media remote: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

– PS5 media remote: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk Best third-party controller – Nacon revolution unlimited pro controller: £119.99, Game.co.uk

– Nacon revolution unlimited pro controller: £119.99, Game.co.uk Best hard drive – Seagate 4TB HDD: £82.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Seagate 4TB HDD: £82.99, Amazon.co.uk Best PlayStation Plus deal – PlayStation Plus 12 month membership: £49.99, Argos.co.uk

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense controller Best: PS5 controller Features: Six-axis motion sensing, two-point touch pad, feedback triggers

Six-axis motion sensing, two-point touch pad, feedback triggers Wired connection: USB-C

USB-C Wireless connection: Bluetooth 5.1

Bluetooth 5.1 Wired: USB connection (HID, Audio)

USB connection (HID, Audio) Battery: Rechargeable lithium-ion

Rechargeable lithium-ion Dimensions: 160mm x 66mm x 60mm

160mm x 66mm x 60mm Weight: 280g PlayStation 5 owners already get one PlayStation 5 dualsense controller in the box, but to play with others on the sofa, you really need another one, and the official PlayStation 5 dualsense controller is the best of the bunch. It has a comfortable ergonomic fit that moulds around your hands nicely, no matter what sized hands you have, and its buttons feel sleek and high-end. Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers. It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console. A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense charging station Best: Charging dock Features: Cable-free charging for two DualSense controllers

Cable-free charging for two DualSense controllers Dimensions: 69mm x 120mm x 190mm

69mm x 120mm x 190mm Weight: 500g The Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense charging station isn’t the most exciting of accessories to own, but if you regularly need to recharge your controllers and you’re keen on a neat looking living space, you won’t regret investing in one. While there are unofficial solutions out there, it’s this official docking station that looks the best. Simply slot one or two controllers in and the charging station soon recharges them up to full while keeping them out of your way and looking good under your TV. Bear in mind you’ll need an extra wall socket spare as this charging station doesn’t plug into the console. It’s worth finding the room though, as a little bit of reorganising can ensure that all your cables are discreetly out of the way and your gaming area looks far better for it. Even better, you won’t have to worry about regularly plugging your controllers into the console to charge up.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sony PlayStation 5 HD camera Best: Camera Camera: Stereo wide-angle lenses

Stereo wide-angle lenses Resolution: 1080p

1080p Dimensions: 198mm x 121mm x 7mm

198mm x 121mm x 7mm Weight: 350g If you’re keen to be the next Twitch gaming sensation then the HD camera is a must-have. It’s remarkably easy to set up – simply plug it into a relevant port on your PlayStation 5 then take a moment to align it so it captures your face perfectly. Its stylings mean it ties into the PlayStation 5 aesthetic so it won’t steal focus next to your TV. Once set up, you can hit the Share button on your controller and begin streaming away so that viewers can see your facial reactions while you play. It’s a little lacking in the finer details given there’s no PlayStation 4 backwards compatibility support, and you’ll need to use a separate mic or the one built-in to your controller, but the core principle is here making it vital for the streamers amongst us, even if not everyone else. Read more: 8 best microphones for streaming

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sony PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset Best: Headphones Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Features: Noise-cancelling, Tempest 3D Audio technology

Noise-cancelling, Tempest 3D Audio technology Battery life: 12 hours

12 hours Dimensions: 226mm x 222mm x 132mm

226mm x 222mm x 132mm Weight: 295g There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but the PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset is a little bit special. Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, feeling like things are truly happening all around you. It’s a distinctive way of doing things that stands out more so than conventional headsets, even if not all games fully take advantage of it just yet. It can help you gain an advantage in certain titles too, which is always useful. It uses a wireless adapter to connect to your console rather than Bluetooth which is a minor irritant, and you’ll need to remember to recharge it, but it sounds fantastic and it’s comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sony PlayStation 5 media remote Best: Remote control Compatibility: PS5

PS5 Dimensions: 145mm x 41mm x 20mm

145mm x 41mm x 20mm Weight: 290g Games consoles aren’t solely for gaming any more – they’re also highly accomplished media streaming devices. Thanks to the PlayStation store, it’s possible to download apps for all the major streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and Spotify. This remote makes it easier to use them compared to using a controller, thanks to working just like a regular TV remote. It’s convenient for you and even more useful for family members who may not ordinarily use a games controller. It has buttons for all the main media needs such as play, pause, fast forward, and so forth. It also has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, and YouTube so you can instantly launch them at the touch of a button. It’s not possible to remap them so if you don’t use the services, the buttons are useless, but it’s likely you’ll be using at least a few of them regularly.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nacon revolution unlimited pro controller Best: Third-party controller Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PC

PS5, PS4, PC Connectivity: Wireless over Bluetooth, wired over USB-C

Wireless over Bluetooth, wired over USB-C Battery life : 7 hours

: 7 hours Dimensions: 200mm x 94mm x 216mm

200mm x 94mm x 216mm Weight: 700g The Nacon revolution unlimited pro controller is a PlayStation 4 controller but thanks to the PlayStation 5’s extensive back catalogue of PlayStation 4 games, a more advanced controller than the standard dualsense controller is useful. This one is highly reminiscent of the Xbox elite controller, looking like a cross between that and a regular PlayStation 4 controller. It’s been developed with eSports in mind with the ability to customise the size and shape of the controller’s joysticks extensively. You can add weights too if you prefer a heftier controller in your hands. A series of programmable buttons rounds off what it can do. While you wait for a similar alternative for the PlayStation 5, this is a great way of enjoying older PlayStation 4 games with the best responsiveness.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Seagate 4TB HDD Best: Hard drive Interface: SATA 6Gb/s

SATA 6Gb/s Cache: 256MB

256MB Dimensions: 20.2mm x 102mm x 147mm

20.2mm x 102mm x 147mm Weight: 490g There’s no expandable storage just yet for the PlayStation 5 but with its wealth of PlayStation 4 titles, it’s useful to have additional storage so you can store those games externally while leaving the internal SSD drive for PlayStation 5 titles. The Seagate 4TB HDD is designed with PlayStation consoles in mind and is incredibly simple to set up. Effectively, you just plug it in and you’re good to go. Thanks to its extensive storage capacity, it’s possible to store over 100 PlayStation 4 games so you should never run out of room unless you switch between games very frequently. A fairly subtle design, you can easily place it amongst your TV unit without it looking too noticeable or taking up too much space.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sony PlayStation Plus 12 month membership Best: Playstation Plus deal Features: New games added monthly, online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, 100GB cloud storage

New games added monthly, online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, 100GB cloud storage Plans: One month (£6.99), three months (£19.99), one year (£49.99) Buying a digital code might not seem exciting but PlayStation Plus is a great way of gaining free games on a monthly basis. Currently, it offers up 24 PlayStation 4 games that can also be played on your PlayStation 5. There’s also a growing collection of PlayStation 5 titles with new games added each month, so there’s always something new to try. In addition, there’s access to the PS Plus Collection which provides PlayStation 5 owners with free access to 20 PlayStation 4 games considered to be generation-defining. Each is a great game to play, even more so for free, so it’s the perfect way of discovering titles you may have missed in the past. That’s even more the case if this is your first games console in a while.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: PS5 accessories The Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense controller is the best choice for the majority of users thanks to giving them a way to play games with others on the sofa. It’s a well-designed controller that feels good in your hands and provides some unique features such as its pressure sensitive triggers and haptic feedback that just don’t feel the same elsewhere. When your controller is so vital to your ability to do anything on the PlayStation 5, it makes sense then that the Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense charging station is the next most essential accessory. It’ll keep your setup looking tidy while also making it miles easier to recharge your controllers. Voucher codes For discounts on gaming products and offers on consoles, try the links below: After Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console? Here’s where to buy a PS5, restock updates and how to pre-order in the UK

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience