8 best pregnancy support belts for maximum comfort

If you’re pregnant and starting to feel the strain, you’re not alone because, in addition to embarking on an emotional rollercoaster, pregnancy can inevitably cause a number of physical ailments, too.

From general aches to pelvic girdle pain, carrying a baby is hard work, and if you’re finding that your growing bump is preventing you from keeping active or carrying out daily tasks, it might be worth considering a bump support belt or band. But what are they and how do they work?

Pregnancy support belts are wide re-enforced fabric belts, often with multiple straps that wrap around your lower back and abdomen to gently cradle your bump and lift it up slightly. The belts help to alleviate some of the strain of your bump, ease pressure on your back and pelvis, and even improve your balance. However, a support band is slightly different as it’s a single loop of material that rolls down over your bump and provides gentle support as your baby grows.

While any major pains in pregnancy should be discussed with your doctor or midwife, a maternity belt or support band can really help with lower back, hip and pelvic pain – but it’s worth noting that they shouldn’t be worn for prolonged periods of time.

Typically, you should only wear one for a few hours while engaging in exercise or any activity that you’re finding painful, like walking or housework, to prevent overdependency. If you’re unsure whether one is right for you, make sure to consult your healthcare provider first.

How we tested

Keen to try one? We tested a number of belts and bands spanning a range of price points and made sure to assess each on factors like the fabric quality, fit, comfort and how much flexibility and support they provided.

The best pregnancy support belts for 2022 are:

Best overall – Lola & Lykke core relief pregnancy support belt: £83, Lolalykke.com

– Lola & Lykke core relief pregnancy support belt: £83, Lolalykke.com Best for backache – Jojo Maman Bebe maternity support belt air flow medical grade: £34, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

– Jojo Maman Bebe maternity support belt air flow medical grade: £34, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk Best for comfort – Belly Bandit upsie belly: £79.95, Bellybandit.co.uk

– Belly Bandit upsie belly: £79.95, Bellybandit.co.uk Best belly band and support belt hybrid – Bbhugme maternity support belt: £65, Bbhugme.com

– Bbhugme maternity support belt: £65, Bbhugme.com Best for sleeping – Babymoov dream belt pregnancy wearable sleep support: £40, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

– Babymoov dream belt pregnancy wearable sleep support: £40, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk Best for gentle support – Carriwell maternity support band: £14.50, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk

– Carriwell maternity support band: £14.50, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk Best affordable support belt – BabyGo pregnancy support belt: £24.95, Babygo.co.uk

– BabyGo pregnancy support belt: £24.95, Babygo.co.uk Best for exercise – Jojo Maman Bebe black active maternity bump support: £16, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

Lola & Lykke core relief pregnancy support belt Best: Overall Rating: 9.5/10 Nordic health and wellness brand Lola & Lykke has nailed it when it comes to creating a maternity support belt that’s fuss-free, comfortable and actually makes a difference in your daily life. Designed in collaboration with maternity physiotherapists, the belt features dual straps that give you extra support and eases pressure on your back, pelvis and bladder. We found it to be one of the easiest belts to put on – you simply pull the right side of the thick band over to the left and fasten under your bump using velcro, which was the strongest of all the fastenings we tried. Then, if you require an extra boost of support, there are two additional compression straps that you pull towards the front on either side. We found the belt helped to ease our aches and pains immensely, allowing us to carry out day to day tasks without putting too much stress on our back – and we even noticed it helped correct our posture when wearing it out for walks. Plus, because it’s made from super-soft bamboo viscose, it was comfortable to wear on naked skin, as well as over clothes. One of the standout features though was the hot/cold therapy pack that sits neatly in the back pocket, which we found provided almost instant relief on days where we were particularly feeling the strain of the extra bump weight.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jojo Maman Bebe maternity support belt air flow medical grade Best: For backache Rating: 9.5/10 If you’ve been suffering from backache during your pregnancy, this could be the belt for you. Described as “medical grade”, it’s designed to relieve tension on the lower back and support your abdomen at the same time. It does so using a two-part system that features soft boning at the back of the belt and an adjustable velcro strap, which helps you find the best fit for you and your bump. The belt is incredibly easy to put on as it’s one long piece of fabric that you simply wrap around your lower back and fasten using velcro – we particularly liked that the front of the belt is curved, meaning it sits comfortably underneath your tummy without digging in. Once in place, you pull a separate elasticated panel and tighten as required. We found that this belt made a huge difference when it came to tasks such as housework, which would otherwise leave us in noticeable discomfort, and stayed in place even when crouching down. Plus, it can be used postpartum, too. The belt comes in three sizes – small, medium and large – which equates to a UK8-10, UK12-14 and UK16-18. However, we sized up and found that this offered the best fit for us, so consider doing the same if you want the belt to grow with you throughout your pregnancy.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Belly Bandit upsie belly Best: For comfort Rating: 9/10 This is one of the most comfortable belts that we tried, which we’ve largely put down to its earth-friendly bamboo-based viscose fabric that feels incredibly soft to the touch. Available in sizes small to XXL, the sizes are based on your belly measurements, which we found gave a more accurate fit. Plus, the belt has an extra 12 inches of adjustability, meaning there’s still plenty of room to grow. Made from one piece of material, the belt neatly wraps around your lower back and stays in place using a wide velcro fastening and, while there’s little else to the upsie belly, we found it worked wonders at providing back and abdominal support while going for a walk as it took the weight off our growing bump. One extra feature that we really loved was the hot/cool pack that comes with the belt and can be inserted into a pocket on the back – a brilliant idea for those in need of additional comfort or relief. The belt can be used post-birth, too, by turning the belt around to help with recovery, meaning you get more bang for your buck. The only downside? Because of its luxurious material, the belt needs to be hand washed in cold water.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bbhugme maternity support belt Best: Belly band and support belt hybrid Rating: 9/10 If you’re looking for a belt that can do it all, consider this one from Bbhugme – the brand behind those celeb-approved pregnancy pillows. Unlike most others on this list, it’s a hybrid between a belt and a band, as it features both a sturdy, reinforced strap to support your lower back and a stretchy piece of fabric that rolls over your bump. Developed by chiropractors, the belt section fits snugly under your belly and across your lower back, and comes with an additional strap that can be pulled forward on either side for a tighter fit. Meanwhile, the band is attached to the belt and is made from a soft, stretchy fabric that pulls easily over your bump and is held in place with a gel-like strip, much like the ones you find on a strapless bra. Because the belt and band are fixed together, you need to step into this one and pull it up into the right position, which we’ll admit to finding quite a struggle. However, once it was on our back felt immediately supported and the band felt super soft against our skin, with no irritation. We enjoyed using this one while engaging in light exercise and, despite initial concerns, the band didn’t roll down once. Available in XS-XL, the sizes are based on hip measurements, which can be found online and we found it to be true to size.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Babymoov dream belt pregnancy wearable sleep support Best: For sleeping Rating: 8/10 Sleeping during pregnancy can be an uncomfortable experience, especially after 28 weeks when the NHS recommends sleeping on your side (although some women prefer to start doing so much earlier). If you find that getting a good night’s rest has become more difficult due to your growing bump, consider this belt from Babymoov, which is specifically created for expectant mums to wear to bed. Lots of thought has been put into the design of the dream belt, which features two memory foam pads on either side that help to fill the gap between your belly and the mattress, resulting in less pressure on your back and hips. Like a traditional belt, this one wraps around your lower back but extends over your bump with a central section made from soft cotton that we found stretched nicely over our tummy. In addition to the reinforcements on each side, there’s a velcro fastening at the back that makes it easy to get on and off. We loved how flexible this belt is and found that we still had plenty of room left to grow if needed, meaning it’s ideal for adapting to your body throughout pregnancy and is suitable for a whole range of shapes and sizes. While it felt unusual to wear to bed at first, the dream belt made turning from one side to the other far easier, leaving us with little-to-no tightness and making the numerous moonlight trips to the loo less strenuous. It does take some getting used to and we did find that the belt shifted slightly during the night, but we imagine this will become less of an issue as your bump grows and it wasn’t enough to put us off. This pregnancy belt will be available online from May 11, but you place a pre-order right now so that it will be shipped as soon as it’s in stock.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Carriwell maternity support band Best: For gentle support Rating: 8/10 This support band is a great place to start if your growing bump is starting to feel cumbersome and you’re after some gentle support. Discreet enough to wear under even the most fitted of ensembles, Carriwell’s band is made from one piece of super stretchy fabric that you step into and pull up over your bump. The back section is far sturdier, which supports your lower back, while the front is far more flexible. It stretches over your bump easily and feels soft enough to wear on naked skin, while the ribbed panels below and to the sides help to gently lift the extra weight off your pelvis. We think this is a great option for wearing while engaging in light exercise, such as walking or pregnancy yoga, and we found that the clever shaping ensured it didn’t roll down. It comes in an impressive range of sizes, too, from S-XL, which equates to UK sizes 8-24.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BabyGo pregnancy support belt Best: Affordable support belt Rating: 8.5/10 BabyGo’s offering proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to bag yourself a great support belt. A great option for all expectant mums, whatever their stage of pregnancy, the brand says it can be worn from as early as 12 weeks and even postpartum for those who need some extra support to keep up the daily pace. Made from a soft, stretchy material that feels lightweight, it’s designed to be worn over your growing belly to provide relief from pelvic girdle pain and protect your ligaments from stretching too much and causing discomfort. Coming in three parts, we found it a little confusing to master at first but quickly got the hang of putting it on and can now do so in a matter of seconds – you simply step into the bump band, fasten the velcro and attach the back support. We really liked that you can increase the level of support as your pregnancy progresses too, by adding an extra upper strap that extends over the top of your belly, helping to cradle your bump – ideal for the third trimester. We found the belt was really comfortable to wear and provided almost immediate relief to our aches and pains during daily tasks and physical exercise. Plus, we loved that it comes with a handy 40-page booklet that gives you advice on how to wear the belt during different stages of your pregnancy, as well as exercises you can do to help release tension and prepare for labour. Available in sizes S-XXL (UK6-UK22), it will provide you with the optimal support you need and is very well designed with plenty of adjustment room for all shapes.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jojo Maman Bebe black active maternity bump support Best: For exercise Rating: 8/10 If you want to remain active throughout your pregnancy, investing in a bump support band can ensure you’re able to stay fit and strong in comfort. Aimed at all active mums-to-be, Jojo Maman Bebe’s offering is one seamless piece of fabric that helps support your stomach and lower back at all stages. Ideal for a range of low-impact exercises, from gentle aerobics to pilates, the band is made from an antibacterial and moisture-wicking material that helps keep your bump dry and cool. It features breathable mesh panels at the sides, while a tighter rear panel helps stabilise and support your lower back. However, the front of the band is much stretchier and moulds to the changing shape of your bump to provide the perfect amount of support, as well as absorbing additional impact on your belly area while you’re on the move. We found the band was comfortable to wear and stayed in place thanks to its clever shape, which sits higher at the front. Available in sizes S-L (UK6-UK16), we did find that the sizes come up small, so we’d recommend ordering generously with this one.

The verdict: Pregnancy support belts Ideal for taking the pressure off throughout your pregnancy, Lola & Lykke’s core relief support belt is our top pick. While it is a splurge, it felt the most luxurious of all the offerings and is packed with plenty of handy features – the hot/cold pack is a real bonus – that help support your posture, and relieve muscle strain and back pain. Alternatively, Jojo Maman Bebe’s medical grade support belt is a more purse-friendly alternative that still does the job. If it’s a band you’re after, consider Bbhugme’s hybrid offering, which offers the best of both worlds. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on other maternity essentials, try the links below: Get a comfy night’s sleep during your pregnancy and beyond with the best maternity pyjamas for your growing bump

