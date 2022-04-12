8 best Lego gaming sets that both adults and children will love

Lego has a long history of collaborating with gaming properties, not just in its growing line of toys and playsets, but licensed video games as well.

One Lego title that came out recently was Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. In our review of the game we called it “a fitting tribute to the most enduring film franchise of the last three generations.”

Not only that, but Lego has also formed a partnership with Epic Games to craft a family-friendly corner of the metaverse, showing its interest in building worlds in the digital space as well as bringing games to life. The brands commitment to the medium goes a long way.

That’s why it’s fitting that we take a look at some of the brilliant sets Lego has created in partnership with game companies such as Nintendo and Sega.

Whether you’re an avid fan of Mario and Luigi, prefer to explore your favourite films in brick form, or have always been a fan of Minecraft, there’s a set to suit all.

These sets were chosen based on the size, complexity and appeal of each build. We also took into consideration how long each one would take to complete and whether the build offers enough of a challenge for its asking price. Some of these sets are aimed at older builders and we took into consideration varying difficulty levels in order to find something for every player.

The best gaming Lego sets in 2022 are:

Lego Nintendo entertainment system Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Model Number: 71374

71374 Pieces: 2646

2646 Ages: 18+ The Lego Nintendo entertainment system is one of the best tributes to the Eighties console that launched with Super Mario Bros. Not only can you build the console itself (with some hidden references to the game inside) but there’s a scale-replica of the four-button controller, as well as a game cartridge of Mario’s first solo that can be spring-loaded into the console, no blowing necessary. The crown jewel of this set is the retro-style television which features a recreation of “World 1-1” that Mario can move through on a rotating screen. If you happen to have the Lego Super Mario figurine, it can also be placed on top of the TV set to play the original game’s infamous theme song. It’s a glorious tribute to Nintendo’s long video game history and a challenging but rewarding build for older fans that deserves to sit on your shelf.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lego ’Super Mario 64’ question mark block Best: For Nintendo 64 fans Rating: 9/10 Model number: 71395

71395 Pieces: 2064

2064 Ages: 18+ Fun fact: The yellow question block never actually appeared in Super Mario 64 back when it was released in 1997. But it’s still a staple of the franchise and the perfect housing for a recreation of the 3D platformer’s most recognisable locations. Within the cube sits three levels: “Bob-omb Battlefield”, “Cool, Cool Mountain” and “Lethal Lava Land” as well as Princess Peach’s Castle, which acted as the game’s hub-world where Mario could jump into paintings to collect stars. The attention to detail in each level is staggering, with references to some of the game’s memorable moments such as the hidden slide inside Cool, Cool Mountain and the winding gauntlet that leads to the game’s first boss-fight with King Bob-omb. Super Mario 64 set the bar for every other 3D platformer that came after it and this set is another wonderful tribute to one of Mario’s most literal game-changing outings.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lego ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ green hill zone Best: For Sega fans Rating: 9/10 Model number: 21331

21331 Pieces: 1125

1125 Ages: 18+ It’s hard to believe, but at one point in time, Sega’s blue mascot was as popular, if not more so, than Nintendo’s Super Mario. In the original console wars of the early-Nineties, the Sega mega drive launched with Sonic the Hedgehog, a side-scrolling platformer that put speed and momentum before anything else. The first level, green hill zone, has been lovingly recreated, complete with blocky palm trees, collectible rings, checkpoints and a loop-de-loop. It was actually designed by a fan and voted for on the Lego ideas page and the attention to detail really shines through. The Sonic minifigure that comes with it has its own display stand and also features the game’s antagonist, Dr Robotnik. Adding one of the game’s “chaos emeralds” to Sonic’s collection after each section is completed is also an inspired choice and is a great size and depth for display.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lego adventures with Mario starter course Best: For player one Rating: 8/10 Model number: 71360

71360 Pieces: 231

231 Ages: 6+ The Super Mario starter course is one of the most innovative and creative collaborations Lego has ever done. Officially licensed by Nintendo, the starter course includes an interactive Mario figurine (AAA batteries required) and a series of modular obstacles with a goomba and Bowser Jr figurine included as well. Special barcodes can be scanned by the Mario figurine as he comes into contact with them. Sound effects and voice clips will be played in correspondence with each interactive piece (such as getting coins from a question block or jumping on the goomba’s head) and as the set is modular, different parts can be moved around to recreate an entire level. The starter set is fairly barebones and is more focused on play than display if you were hoping to present it on your shelves, but it’s a perfect toy for children who want to build their own levels. The set also comes with a free companion smart phone app that will give you clear instructions of how to assemble each part of the course, as well as inspiration for some level layouts. As a starter course, there are a number of different expansions you can add to the initial offering but they will all require the Super Mario figurine to make the most of them.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lego Bowser’s airship Best: Lego Mario expansion Rating: 7/10 Model number: 71391

71391 Pieces: 1152

1152 Ages: 8+ One of the larger expansions for the Lego Super Mario line, Bowser’s airship is a far more intricate build as a large airborne pirate vessel. Not only are there two intricately detailed Bowser-shaped figureheads on the ship’s bow and stern, the centre of the ship can fold outwards to access compartments inside. While a larger build, it’s much more simple to assemble than it looks but it wouldn’t look out of place sitting on a display shelf or as part of a larger level design when added to the rest of the Lego Super Mario line. The airship also comes with a canon to “launch” the Mario figurine from (not included) as well as three enemies: a Kamek, a Rocky Wrench and a Goomba (complete with pirate hat, so you know he’s in charge) to add to the collection.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lego adventures with Luigi starter course Best: For player two Rating: 9/10 Model number: 71387

71387 Pieces: ‎280

‎280 Ages: 6+ Luigi is highly underrated in our eyes. He’s often sidelined by his more famous brother but at his heart he’s just as capable and often has his own adventures as the Mushroom Kingdom’s resident ghostbuster. More than a palette swap, the Luigi starter set has more pieces than Mario’s equivalent, but the variety and intricacy of the pieces make for a much more fun building challenge as being slightly more creative for making your own levels. There are also more characters, including a bone goomba, a pink Yoshi and Boom Boom, one of Bowser’s minions with articulated arms. Dare we say it, it’s a much better build than the Mario starter set (£54.99, Lego.com), even if he does still hog the limelight.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lego ’Luigi’s Mansion’ haunt-and-seek expansion set Best: Lego Luigi expansion Rating: 7/10 Model number: 71401

71401 Pieces: ‎877

‎877 Ages: 8+ If Mario can leave the Mushroom Kingdom behind to fight Bowser and collect stars, then Luigi can have his own adventures clearing out ghosts in haunted mansions. Luigi’s Mansion is one of Nintendo’s most interesting spin-off series, with the most recent game being Luigi’s Mansion 3 on the Nintendo Switch (£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk). This expansion set does an excellent job of recreating the spooky interiors of the game, complete with spectral visitors including, a garbage can ghost, a grabbing ghost and King Boo. Toad also makes an appearance and can be rescued from a haunted painting. The haunt-and-seek expansion set itself contains four modular rooms with a rotating corridor in the middle that separates them all. Three hidden gems can be found in each of the separate rooms and stomped on by the Luigi figurine to collect more coins before confronting King Boo in his tower.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lego Super Mario character packs: Series 4 Best: For extra characters Rating: 6/10 Model number: 71402

71402 Pieces: ‎29

‎29 Ages: 6+ If you’re content with the quantity of pieces available in the Mario and Luigi starter courses but still want some variety then an affordable addition could be some new characters to construct levels with. The current character packs include one of ten new characters that come with their own display stand or can be used in level designs with their own scannable action tag for the plumbers to jump on. These packs include a Mechakooper, Para-Biddybud, Stingby, Bully, Freezie, Ant Trooper, Goombrat, Coin Coffer, Scaredy Rat or a baby penguin. It should be noted that as each pack is sold as a blind bag, there’s no guarantee that you will get exactly the one you hope for but each one can be used to build on your existing collection.

The verdict: Gaming Lego sets For adults, the Nintendo entertainment system is tough to beat. It offers enough challenge and mechanical complexity it’s both an excellent item to display as well as interact with after it’s finished. The console itself looks remarkably similar to the real deal from a distance while being marginally smaller and there are plenty of nods to Super Mario’s long history featured inside. For a smaller and more affordable build, the Sonic the Hedgehog green hill zone set also makes for a nostalgia-heavy display piece that fans will love. For children, the Adventures with Mario starter course is an excellent purchase as is the Adventures with Luigi starter course. Both encourage active play and their modular nature lends itself well to being torn down repeatedly and rebuilt to make a variety of interesting levels. The smart phone app is intuitive to use and helpful for designing different levels in unique ways. It’s a collaboration only Lego and Nintendo could master. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on toys and activities, try the links below: If you’re looking for more Lego inspiration, read our guides to the best Lego sets for kids and our round-up of the best builds for adults

