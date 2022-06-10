8 best kids’ swimming goggles perfect for lessons, the sea and holidays

Many of us can hark back to having chlorine-aggravated eyes because our goggles didn’t fit right and so collected a small swimming pool by the time we reached the other side of the pool. But goggles have come a long way since then, particularly in terms of child-friendly designs.

Whether you’re panic packing for your summer holiday en famille, or your child is embarking into the world of swimming lessons – time in the water calls for a trusty pair of goggles.

Generally speaking, goggles are inexpensive, but if your child is having regular lessons, it’s worth spending a few extra pounds, and by opting for a comfortable pair you’ll also have less of a fight on your hands when it comes to putting them on.

It’s particularly important to choose the right swimming sidekick when children are learning the basics, that way they’ve had the best possible start. Goggles tend to come in two sizes, from preschool age to six years old (kids’ goggles) or for ages six-14 (junior goggles).

Naturally, fit and comfort are paramount for a good pair of goggles, but you also want a leak-free experience. Most goggles now come with anti-fog technology and UV protection, but you also want to consider lens size, and strap adjustability is key.

Read more:

How we tested

Our three-year-old, six-year-old and 12-year-old testers tried out these goggles for three weeks in both swimming pools, the sea and outdoor pools. With mixed abilities and needs, we put a range of goggles to the test, and these are the one’s that really made a splash.

The best swimming goggles for kids 2022:

Best overall – Aqua Sphere kids’ seal 2 regular swimming mask goggles: £14.93, Amazon.co.uk

– Aqua Sphere kids’ seal 2 regular swimming mask goggles: £14.93, Amazon.co.uk Best for easy adjusting – Little Twist goggles: £14, Zoggs.com

– Little Twist goggles: £14, Zoggs.com Best for outdoor swimming – Bling2o jawsome swimming goggle baby blue tip shark: £20, Boots.com

– Bling2o jawsome swimming goggle baby blue tip shark: £20, Boots.com Best value for money – Nabaiji swimming goggles x-base print L: £4.99, Decathlon.co.uk

– Nabaiji swimming goggles x-base print L: £4.99, Decathlon.co.uk Best for fun design – Zoggs Batman character one piece goggle: £14, Zoggs.com

– Zoggs Batman character one piece goggle: £14, Zoggs.com Best for siblings – Zabert k20 kids swimming goggles: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Zabert k20 kids swimming goggles: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for thick hair – Soaked junior goggles piranha: £9, Splashabout.com

– Soaked junior goggles piranha: £9, Splashabout.com Best for pre-schoolers – Jojo Maman Bebe kids’ swimming goggles: £6, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

Aquasphere kids’ seal 2 regular swimming mask goggles Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Age: Three-six years The brand Aquasphere was born in Italy in 1998 and has since become a go-to for reliable, comfortable and well-performing swimming products. Aspiring marine biologists will look the part with these latex-free goggles, which boast a mask-style fit and big lenses, offering 180-degree panoramic vision. Suitable for ages three to six years, our six-year-old tester seemed very confident when wearing these goggles thanks to the premium comfort which didn’t rub or pinch, but she also commented on how much she could see due to the large lenses. We found them easy to adjust using the side buckle, and they’re particularly malleable offering a secure but comfy fit. The quality is undeniable, and they offer UV protection, as well as anti-fog and scratch-resistant lenses which minimise glare for better visibility.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Little Twist goggles Best: For easy adjusting Rating: 9/10 Age: Zero-six years Zoggs is a brand many of us associate with goggles. Set up 30 years ago, the brand has three decades of swimming expertise under its belt. Boasting underwater-inspired illustrations on the straps, our youngest tester took no convincing to don these Little Twist goggles. However, there’s a lot more to these than just their kid-approved looks. The brilliance lies heavily on the back of the goggles, with its clever push button. Located in the centre of the strap, it made these by far the easiest to adjust as you simply push the button and pull the straps to loosen or tighten. The straps are the widest of those we tested, which allowed for a secure and comfortable fit around our youngest tester. She also commented on the UV-protected blue tinted lenses, which are great for swimming pool lighting. Fog was kept at bay, and there were no leak problems either. You can’t deny the quality, making them perfect for regular use.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bling2o jawsome swimming goggle baby blue tip shark Best for: For outdoor swimming Rating: 8/10 Age: Six years plus Swimmers can channel their inner Jaws with the help of the Bling2o jawsome swimming goggles. You can’t deny these goggles bring the fun factor with the razor-sharp teeth on the lens and googly-eyed décor sitting on the frame, but we did question whether novelty would reign. Sharp across the board, our six-year-old tester found these a comfy fit and the slightly wider lens gave better visibility underwater. The clip at the back of the strap made for easy adjusting and a doddle to remove without pulling hair too! Latex-free, offering UV protection and an anti-fog coating, plus there’s a silicone nose piece for extra comfort. Just beware you may find a “shark” roaming the house once swimming time is over. These are the most expensive of those we tested, and while we can’t fault the quality you may want to bear in mind how many years of use you have.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nabaiji swimming goggles x-base print L Best: Value for money Rating: 8/10 Age: Six years plus Sporting giants Decathlon has an impressive range of swimming paraphernalia all priced reasonably. With a price tag shy of five pounds, we wondered if these goggles would just be for casual use, but we were proven wrong. While they’re the cheapest pair we reviewed we commend these across the board. There’s an adjustable buckle at the back which our 12-year-old tester used independently (younger children would need help), anti-fog coating and UV protection. But the highlight for us must be the patented adjustable nose bridge, which allows for a personalised fit keeping them snug without pesky goggle marks.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zoggs Batman character one piece goggle Best: For fun design Rating: 8/10 Age: Six to 14 years Little ones are sure to make a heroic statement with these Batman character one piece goggles. While many would question whether the novelty factor may override the substance, we were quietly confident as these were made by goggle genius Zoggs. And we weren’t disappointed. Yes, the highlight is the fun Batman motif and shape – resulting in our six-year-old tester continuing to wear beyond the pool, but they also offer a really reliable pair of swimming goggles. They boast anti-fog technology, UV protection and a split strap for comfort. We did find the adjustment a little fiddly – and not something our six-year-old could do independently – and we recommend you do this before your mini-superhero has them on.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zabert k20 kids swimming goggles Best: For siblings Rating: 7/10 Age: Three to 12 years When products come as a two-pack, we’re often dubious about the quality, questioning whether one pair is simply a backup. Fortunately, we didn’t find this to be the case with Zabert k20 goggles. Firstly, our mini testers loved the bright pops of colours; one pair bright pink and purple, the other pink and yellow (there’s an alternative blue colourway pack too). The clear lenses give a wide view offering 180-degree of visibility and benefit from UV 400 Protection, we also found these to be reliable on the fog front, only steaming up a handful of times over the testing period. These goggles fit all three of our testers, and adjusting is a straightforward process simply feeding the band through the clips at the side of the frame. Comfort was praised too, as the silicone moulds to your child’s face without rubbing. We did find the silicone particularly stretchy, which could lead to a snapping if the goggles weren’t well looked after. The goggles come in a zipped bag which has also been a godsend for mad dashes to swimming lessons.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Soaked junior goggles piranha Best: For thick hair Rating: 7/10 Age: Six-14 years Our six-year-old tester has a lot of hair, meaning the wide split head strap was a gamechanger when it came to putting these goggles on and off. We opted for the azure colourway which boasts slightly blue-tinted lenses which was another highlight for our tester. These also have great visibility with anti-fog technology and a wider lens. You’re able to adjust the strap and the nose bridge, but we did find this wasn’t easily achieved, as both elements are fiddly and certainly require adult assistance. Having said that, once they were adjusted they held their shape well and thanks to the silicone seal and split strap our tester found them a comfortable and secure fit.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jojo Maman Bebe kids’ swimming goggles Best: For pre-schoolers Rating: 7/10 Age: Three to six years JoJo Maman Bebe is a parent’s best friend when it comes to kitting out babies, toddlers and young children, and these swimming goggles are no exception. Once we adjusted the silicone straps ­­– you’ll need to alter both the top and bottom, which did feel a little taxing – these no-thrills goggles were ready for action. The result? They may not offer a lot of the fancy technical features, but there were no complaints from our three-year-old tester making them a smart choice for occasional swimming trips. For the price, these goggles were comfy, had UV protection and we didn’t experience any leaking or fogging during testing. The smaller lenses do lend themselves to pre-schoolers, although we did find the adjustable strap quite long (if not a little flappy), so there’s room to grow.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Kids’ swimming goggles It’s important to choose the right goggles for younger ones who are finding their feet with swimming, the Aqua Sphere seal kid 2 goggles were the ultimate underwater companion, building our younger testers’ confidence, thanks to the larger size and mask-style fit. For a fun addition to your holiday wardrobe, we highly recommend Bling2o’s jawsome swimming goggles. Voucher codes For the latest offers on kids’ clothing and holiday essentials, try the links below: While they’re having fun in the sun, make sure your child’s sensitive skin is protected with the best kids’ sunscreens

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 8 best kids’ swimming goggles perfect for lessons, the sea and holidays