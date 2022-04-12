8 best deckchairs to recline in style this summer

There’s something instantly relaxing about sitting in a deck chair. For starters, the reclined angle doesn’t really allow for anything more strenuous than reading a book or sleepily staring out to sea – there’s no such thing as impeccable posture at this angle.

Plus, once you’ve sunk deep into the welcoming curve of the sling itself, it’s such an effort to get back out that you may as well just lounge a bit longer.

Originally used on a ship’s deck – hence the name – the deck chair is now a firm feature of beaches, parks and gardens as soon as the sun makes an appearance.

Comfier than a hard garden chair, compact, and easy to store in the shed, a deck chair is an absolute must if you’re planning an outdoor soirée this summer.

How we tested

We parked ourselves in a plethora of deck chairs in a bid to find the comfiest options, including fabric and wooden deck chairs. Alongside comfort, we looked at price, durability, and style, and cherry-picked the best deck chairs of the bunch.

The best deck chairs for 2022 are:

Habitat wooden deck chair, geo orange Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 This wooden deck chair is great value for money – it’s seriously sturdy, folds totally flat, and doesn’t blow the budget if you need to buy more than one. We love the summery orange geo design, the fact it arrives fully assembled, and that it comes with a one-year guarantee. It’s worth bearing in mind that the recline options are very, well, reclined, and even on the most upright setting we found it rather laid-back. Not a complaint by any means, but this is not a chair to be productive in.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Podevache ride or dye deck chair Best: For chic styling Rating: 9/10 We love the tie-dye design of this deck chair, it really makes a statement in the garden. The natural wood frame is nice and light and has four recliner positions. The polyester sling is thicker than most and slightly crunchy, although the payoff is that it’s water repellent and UV resistant. There’s no assembly needed beyond feeding the sling through a gap at each end, then securing it by passing a piece of dowelling through a pocket. That means it’s nice and easy to take the sling off when you want to clean or store it. A brilliant deck chair all round.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} John Lewis & Partners deckchair frame Best: For mixing and matching Rating: 8/10 John Lewis sells its eucalyptus wood deck chair frame separately to the matching slings (around £10), so you can mix and match from about seven different designs. It also means you can replace the sling on its own when you fancy a change or it fades in the sun. Our favourite though is the nostalgic, and now out of stock, indigo and white striped deckchair sling (Johnlewis.com). The sling can be washed at 30C, but don’t tumble dry it or it’ll shrink. The frame is sturdy and feels really high quality, with the same easy way of attaching or removing the sling using wooden dowelling.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ikea brommö lounger Best: For mid-summer comfort Rating: 9/10 We weren’t sure how comfy this rope-backed deck chair would be, but it surprised us – though we recommend adding a cushion to the seat if you’ve got your legs out. The sleek, modern frame is made from acacia wood, and regular re-staining is recommended to keep it looking tip-top. We particularly like the fact the rope back allows a good bit of airflow, which will be great on a hot summer’s day.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm eucalyptus cream wooden deck chair Best: For grown-up glamour Rating: 8/10 This elegant deck chair is made from eucalyptus hardwood with a polyester sling in a classy cream colour. The frame does require some assembly, although once built it’s incredibly comfortable to sit on, with three reclining positions – the last of which is spot on for sunbathing. This is a good option if you prefer a deck chair with armrests, although if you’re on the smaller side you may find these a tad too high. And bear in mind the colour of the sling isn’t particularly forgiving if you’re likely to get it messy – perhaps not one to sip sangria in.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Garden Trading striped rocking deck chair Best: For al fresco snoozing Rating: 9/10 This rocking deck chair arrives fully assembled with the sling attached, although it’s easy to take on and off with a dowelling system. The sling is made from thick, super-soft cornflower blue cloth that can be washed at 30C, but dry it flat rather than tumble drying. We found the rocking mechanism a bit weird at first, but totally relaxing once you get used to it. Don’t expect to get anything remotely useful done in this chair, because it’ll send you to sleep in no time.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} AMPM vivéca acacia child’s deck chair Best: For children Rating: 9/10 Little ones will love having their own deck chair just like the grown-ups, and this one doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to quality. The sturdy wooden frame has three reclining positions, and a special safety feature to prevent children accidentally pinching their fingers – if you’re struggling to unfold the chair, there’s a good chance you need to unscrew it. The max weight is 35kg, so it’s suitable for children up to around 11 or 12 years old, and there’s also a pretty multicoloured version available.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mano Mano bilbao slatted wood deck chair, set of 2 Best: Value Rating: 8/10 This sleek pair of slatted wooden deck chairs would look great on any city balcony. Made from FSC eucalyptus, they come as a pair and they’re great value for money for the two. They do feel slightly narrower than some other deck chairs we tested, but that’s no bad thing – particularly if you’re short on space. They also come with a small pillow for your head, although we didn’t really use it as it sat a little too high for our tester. Overall these are comfortable, offer a welcome bit of airflow thanks to the slatted design, and blend in beautifully in a variety of settings. The set is popular though and as such is currently out of stock. However, we’ve been told it’s due to be re-stocked around mid-May – ideal timing before summer really starts.

The verdict: Deckchairs Our vote goes to Habitat’s wooden deck chair for a winning combination of style, comfort, and value for money. For a modern twist on the classic deck chair design, not to mention a pocket-friendly price, it’s got to be Ikea’s brommö lounger. Voucher codes For the latest offers on garden furniture, try the links below: For more garden inspiration, we’ve found all the best outdoor furniture for the perfect garden set-up, from dining sets to wooden chairs

