77-year-old GMB viewer says she eats one meal a day and rides bus to stay warm

Posted on May 3, 2022 0

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid read out a testimony from a viewer who described how she eats one meal a day and rides buses to stay warm in an interview with Boris Johnson.

Reid read out a letter from pensioner Elsie, 77, who described the measures she takes to avoid using energy at home after her

after her bills increased to an additional £800 per year.

In response, the prime minister told Reid that he introduced the Freedom Pass.

Source Link 77-year-old GMB viewer says she eats one meal a day and rides bus to stay warm