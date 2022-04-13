7 Weirdly Specific Details About Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Literally Nobody Asked For

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been giving us major relationship goals, are reported to tie the knot in the coming days. Well, reports of their supposed marriage have been making rounds since a long time, but with the Kapoors and Bhatts all set to host a grand wedding in Mumbai, one just can’t ignore the preparations which have been in full swing since the past few days.

Called the wedding of the decade by many, the excitement surrounding the supposed wedding is at an all-time high, but with a couple of online reports quoting close family members denying the marriage reports, fans have been pretty confused about the wedding. For example, a Hindustan Times report stated that Alia’s half-brother, Rahul Bhatt, denied all reports about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding while talking to AajTak. “The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing,” Rahul said. He even ensured that an official wedding announcement would be made soon, but just like all the curious fans out there, even we are eager to know the truth behind these wedding postponed reports.

Alia-Ranbir’s close friend Ayan Mukerji and the director of their first film ‘Brahmastra’ joined the excitement by dropping the first song of the upcoming movie. Titled ‘Kesariya’, Mukerji penned a long heartfelt note as the couple ‘enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever.’

In addition to Mukerji’s post, what makes today (April 13) special for Ranbir and Alia is that the former’s parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor got engaged on the same date. And according to a Bollywood Life report, the adorable couple has also decided to get engaged today. Well, with the tight security outside their respective Mumbai mansions, all we can do is wait for some excited close friend or family member to confirm the news.

Given the fact that fans and paparazzi have already gathered outside the Kapoor and Bhatt residences, the couple who have been trying their best to keep their wedding low-key have opted for strict security details, according to a Times Of India report. What could surprise you is the fact that the couple has hired nearly 200 bouncers to guard the wedding venue, RK Studios and Ranbir’s Bandra residence. Hey, don’t forget it’s the wedding of the decade.

With preparations in full swing and social media buzzing with excitement about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding, several reports with conflicting wedding dates have been making rounds on the internet, but they share one thing in common. The couple will get married in the Vastu building in Mumbai, where both (Ranbir and Alia) of them own an apartment. And with India Today sharing a long list of A-listers including Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others, receiving an invitation to the wedding, we are eager to see these renowned personalities gather under one roof.

Amidst all the chaos online, what’s grabbed our attention is a report which talked about the Joota Churai rasam and states that Ranbir has already set Rs 1 lakh aside for Alia’s girl gang. Well, seems like the couple has hired a soothsayer, with a degree in finance, to manage and plan their wedding.

While fans are pretty excited to know more about Alia and Ranbir’s marriage, ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai in a recent interaction with Times Of India, ended up revealing that he played the dholak at Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s wedding. However, fans seem to be unfazed with the details shared by the veteran director as they are eagerly waiting to know more about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

If there’s one thing to learn from the history of grand Bollywood weddings, is the fact that the bride and groom have always opted for designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Sandeep Khosla, Neetu Lulla and others. And according to various reports floating online, the ‘2 States’ actress has selected a Sabyasachi lehenga for the D-day.

With everyone still waiting for their favourite couple to tie the knot, and join the long list of B-Town couples: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and others, fans have been busy trying to figure out Ranbir-Alia’s honeymoon plans. From Switzerland to South Africa, several exotic locations were reported online, but according to Filmfare, the couple have no pre-planned holiday scheduled as they would be resuming their respective work soon.

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

