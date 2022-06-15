7 best Spanx leggings to shape and support you in all the right places

You’ll be forgiven if the word “Spanx” only conjures up images of Renee Zellweger’s Bridget Jones, who famously donned a pair of “absolutely enormous panties”. But did you know spandex shapewear maker, Spanx, isn’t just limited to panty-line eliminating lingerie?

Spanx expanded into activewear a couple of years ago – its range of leggings features the same comfort and flattering look as its famous shapewear – and are quietly raved about.

From stomach-sucking, high-waisted workout leggings that seriously don’t budge to high-shine going-out leather-look leggings that support you in all the right places, there is a pair of Spanx leggings for most occasions. And they can be worn with everything, including oversized sweaters, longline blazers, sneakers or slides.

According to its website, each pair is “designed with the magic of Spanx built-in”, “for women, by women”, and available to buy in the UK from retailers including Selfridges, John Lewis and Net-A-Porter.

The brand’s most popular styles include the faux leather leggings (£89, Selfridges.com), faux leather moto leggings (£94, Selfridges.com) and the look at me now leggings (£68, Selfridges.com).

How we tested

We put some of Spanx’s best-selling leggings to the test, wearing them in the gym, out for dinner and lounging around the house. Available in sizes XS (24.6-26.5 inch waist) to 3XL (45.4-48 inch waist), we sized up in some of the leggings and chose our usual size in others (depending on the recommendation).

For the workout leggings, we looked for distraction-free leggings made from technical fabrics that are built to survive the sweatiest of sessions. For the more lifestyle-led leggings, we wanted to feel supported but not restricted. We tested each pair on how they felt, the function they were designed for, their fabric and fit.

The best Spanx leggings for 2022 are:

Best sports leggings – Spanx booty boost active 7/8 leggings: £88, Selfridges.com

– Spanx booty boost active 7/8 leggings: £88, Selfridges.com Best faux leather leggings – Spanx faux leather leggings: £89, Selfridges.com

– Spanx faux leather leggings: £89, Selfridges.com Best jean leggings – Spanx jean-ish cotton-blend leggings: £89, Next.co.uk

– Spanx jean-ish cotton-blend leggings: £89, Next.co.uk Best going out leggings – Spanx faux patent leather leggings: £94, Selfridges.com

– Spanx faux patent leather leggings: £94, Selfridges.com Best high-waisted leggings – Spanx look at me now leggings: £68, Selfridges.com

– Spanx look at me now leggings: £68, Selfridges.com Best supportive leggings – Spanx faux leather moto leggings: £94, Selfridges.com

– Spanx faux leather moto leggings: £94, Selfridges.com Best maternity leggings – Spanx mama ankle jean-ish high-rise maternity leggings: £96, Selfridges.com

Booty boost active 7/8 leggings Best: Sports leggings Rating: 9/10 If you swore you’d never wear workout leggings that weren’t made by Lululemon, you may want to think again, as Spanx’s Booty boost active 7/8 leggings certainly rival some of the top athleisure brands when it comes to look and feel. Completely squat-proof, these quick-drying leggings are sweat-wicking and have a contoured waist, which means they don’t roll down and require zero pulling up mid-run. We tested the Booty boost leggings in a pilates class, a yoga class and a strength and conditioning session, and they didn’t budge once (we were seriously impressed). The 7/8 length hits just between the calf and ankle, which is incredibly flattering – and will fit even if you’re shorter than average – while the waistband sits just above the belly button. Designed with Spanx’s beloved rear-firming, sculpting performance fabric, these leggings have no seam running up the front (so no camel toe) and really do hold you in. There’s also a useful hidden pocket at the back of the waistband, which is big enough to fit a key or credit card.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Spanx faux leather leggings Best: Faux leather leggings Rating: 8/10 Expect to receive a lot of compliments wearing these. The leggings are available in regular, petite and tall, and many reviews say they come up on the small side, so we decided to size up (and we’re glad we did). Sitting an inch above the belly button, they don’t dig in and offer excellent coverage and support, thanks to the compression-like material. They can be dressed up or down – we wore these to the pub with a pair of white trainers and an oversized shirt – and they look seriously slick. They’d also work with an oversized cashmere knit and a pair of sliders. The fabric is pretty stretchy and not too thick, so you won’t overheat (unlike in a pair of skin-tight leather trousers). Our top tip? Maintain the shine on these leggings by remembering to wash them inside out and in cold water.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Spanx jean-ish cotton-blend leggings Best: Jean leggings Rating: 9/10 White jeans are the ultimate staple, especially during spring and summer (unless, of course, it’s raining – splattered muddy hems on crisp white trousers are not the one). These stretchy bright white, form-fitting leggings from Spanx look so much like actual jeans (just a lot more comfortable) and immediately elevate the look of any outfit, elongating legs and providing an overall minimal look. Featuring an interior shaping panel called Gut Check shaping technology, they feel just like the material of a pair of Spanx knickers, and this style is super flattering. The front pocket detail is just for show, but the back pockets are fully functional, adding to their jeans feel. We found these fit true to size, so opt for your usual size. Wear yours with an oversized blazer and pointed pumps.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Spanx faux patent leather leggings Best: Going out leggings Rating: 8/10 These high-shine faux patent leather leggings are pretty extra. They give us part Matrix, part Cat Woman vibes, and you will not go unnoticed wearing them. For total transparency, the patent leather leggings were the most difficult pair of Spanx leggings to get on (so do size up one size larger than usual here). But once on, you’re pretty much glued in and will feel very supported, so don’t freak out if they feel a little small to begin with. They sit flatteringly high on the waist, and for such a second-skin fit, they’re surprisingly flexible. For us, these vinyl, slim-fitting bottoms are definitely going out out leggings – best paired with heels and a cute crop top. After all, Victoria Beckham didn’t name her head-turning shiny patent leather pants her “sex pants” for nothing. Of course, if you’re feeling brave, you could dress them down with a pair of white trainers and a tucked-in knit or baggy T-shirt. For those who do not usually wear shiny patent leather, a word of warning, you may find you start to squeak wearing these. Spanx recommends applying lotion or oil to the outside of the legging at the inner thighs to stop any embarrassing noises, but we’ve yet to try how well this works.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Spanx look at me now leggings Best: High-waisted leggings Rating: 9/10 If you’re looking for a pair of super high-waisted black leggings you can wear all day, these are them. No joke, these Look at me now Spanx leggings take high-waisted to the next level and sit just below the bust to cover your entire stomach for full tummy control. We love the versatility of black leggings because a) they tend to be soft and comfortable, and b) they go with just about anything, day or night. But these high-waisted ones are particularly great for new mums looking for that extra dose of stomach support. Made in a twill-knit yarn, they’re matte and quite thick, which means they’re completely opaque. There’s also no ghastly seam up the middle. They are slightly on the smaller size, so expect some compression, but we stuck to our usual dress size in these and didn’t find the compressed feel uncomfortable. Wear them with a flowy tunic.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Spanx faux leather moto leggings Best: Supportive leggings Rating: 8/10 Leggings are not just for the fitness-obsessed, they are simply a way of life. And these body-sculpting cool-girl leather leggings are far from being just any old basic black leggings. Spanx’s Moto faux stretch-leather leggings offer serious support, thanks to the signature power waistband, which helps sculpt the stomach. We wore these to a hen party recently and received a multitude of compliments, partly because of their modish contouring ribbed panels, partly because they look so effortlessly chic when worn with trainers. Just make sure you don’t need to wear a short dress with bare legs after donning these, as the ribbed panels pretty much imprinted our skin.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Spanx mama ankle jean-ish high-rise maternity leggings Best: Maternity leggings Rating: 8/10 Let’s be honest, maternity style is about whatever feels most comfortable. While some mums-to-be lean into tight-fitting clothing to accentuate their bump, others opt for all things flowy and loose. These Mama ankle jean-ish high-rise maternity leggings – designed for before, during and after pregnancy – mean you can pair them with something tight or loose, and as they stretch all the way over the bump, they offer both comfort and coverage. Available in white, black and dark twilight blue, our tester tried these at six months pregnant and said they felt super supportive and liked their smart, simple, universal appeal. So even if you vow to buy zero maternity clothes (and just wear a couple of sizes bigger in some simple items you like, such as oversized buttoned shirts), there really is no way around maternity jeans. But because these jeans are actually leggings made from stretch-jersey, they’re nowhere near as restrictive as denim, which makes them a winner in our eyes.

The verdict: Spanx leggings Our personal favourite Spanx leggings have to be the booty boost active 7/8 leggings. While £88 may seem a little steep for the average buyer, they are similarly priced to that of high-end athleisure brands such as Lululemon, Alo Yoga and Sweaty Betty, so you can expect them to be long-lasting and stand the test of time. For the non-sporty clan, we loved Spanx’s faux leather leggings, which are as versatile as they are flattering, and because they’re stretchy, they’re comfortable to wear and easy to pull on. They honestly look cool with anything. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on fashion and footwear, try the links below: Whether you prefer leather or suede, these are the best women’s clogs for embracing this summer’s hottest trend

