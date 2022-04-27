7 best nose hair trimmers that are really easy to use

When it comes to good grooming, the devil is in the detail; nothing lets a man down quite like errant ear or eyebrow hair or a nasty-looking nose garden. Little wonder, then, that these hair trimmers remain one of the most useful gadgets a man can have in his grooming arsenal.

If you’ve ever wondered why these unsightly and wiry rogue hairs pop up – especially in later life – Eva Proudman, chair of The Institute of Trichologists has an explanation. “It’s widely believed that the increase in ear hair is due an increase of testosterone, which makes hair coarser and thicker as it ages and greys,” she says. “As men age the hair follicles become more sensitive to male hormones, which keeps them in the ‘growing phase’ for longer.”

It’s this that leads to those extra-long hairs popping up, though, thankfully, they don’t end up as long as the stuff on your head because ear, nose and eyebrow hair has a shorter growing phase. “Eyebrows, for example, grow for around 30 days before shedding and re-growing whereas the hair on our head generally grows for between 2-5 years before shedding and re-growing,” says Proudman.

When it comes to tackling these unwanted hairs there are lots of options, such as plucking, waxing and shaving, while experienced Turkish barbers singe ear hair away with a flame. Unless you know exactly what you’re doing, have a high pain threshold or asbestos ears, though, the simplest way is to use a trimmer.

There are two main types: rotary ones featuring a circular head that protects rotating blades or angled, flat blades ones. Both do the same thing (save you from looking like a Yeti) though angled ones tend to be a little better at getting into awkward places.

So which trimmer should you try? Which offers the best value for money and which could happily reside on your bathroom shelf without causing embarrassment? We road tested (or nose tested) the best on offer to find out.

How we tested

We tested each product over a period of several weeks on ear, nostril and eyebrow hair (and facial hair where the trimmer was designed for that), taking into consideration how each trimmer performed and whether there was any cutting or snagging. As ever we took appearance (can the unsexist grooming tool actually look sexy?) and value for money into account too, along with how each gadget felt in the hand. Come take a closer look at what we thought.

The best nose hair trimmers for 2022 are:

Best overall – BaByliss men super-X metal series nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer: £25, Mankind.co.uk

– BaByliss men super-X metal series nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer: £25, Mankind.co.uk Best budget buy – Superdrug men’s nose & ear hair trimmer: £5.99, Superdrug.com, Superdrug.com

– Superdrug men’s nose & ear hair trimmer: £5.99, Superdrug.com, Superdrug.com Best rechargeable trimmer – Manscaped weed whacker: £35, Manscaped.com

– Manscaped weed whacker: £35, Manscaped.com Best for perfectionists – Remington T-series complete detail kit NE7000: £22.80, Amazon.co.uk

– Remington T-series complete detail kit NE7000: £22.80, Amazon.co.uk Best mid-priced trimmer – Wahl precision ear, nose & eyebrow trimmer: £8.81, Amazon.co.uk

– Wahl precision ear, nose & eyebrow trimmer: £8.81, Amazon.co.uk Best eco option – Tweezerman nose hair trimmer: £22.25, Amazon.co.uk

– Tweezerman nose hair trimmer: £22.25, Amazon.co.uk Best multi-functional kit – Braun 9-in-1 trimmer kit MGK5280: £45.49, Lookfantastic.com

BaByliss men super-X metal series nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Washable: Heads are washable

Heads are washable Warranty: 3 years

3 years Charging: Requires 1 AA battery (included)

Requires 1 AA battery (included) Accessories: 2 comb guards (3mm and 5mm), storage pouch Part of BaByliss men’s super-X metal grooming range, this beautifully designed trimmer was the most stylish and robust of all the trimmers we tired. Heavyweight and solid, its textured casing provides excelling grip and it stands upright without wobbling. It also comes with two interchangeable cutting heads (a circular one for nose hair) and a straight blade for tidying lughole hair, while eyebrows can be neatened using one of the two protective guards included. There was no snagging (it was especially good at removing nasal hair) and it felt the best in the hand of all the trimmers. Thanks to its appearance we were actually quiet pride to pop it on the bathroom shelf too.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Superdrug men’s nose & ear hair trimmer Best: Budget buy Rating: 8/10 Washable: Yes

Yes Warranty: Superdrug moneyback guarantee

Superdrug moneyback guarantee Charging: Requires 1 AA battery (included)

Requires 1 AA battery (included) Accessories: Protective cap If the extent of your ear and nose hair overgrowth is more community garden than Kew Gardens and you’re looking for something that’s only going to be used occasionally, Superdrug’s own brand trimmer might be the gadget for you. Functional rather than fancy-pants, it’s basic but gets the job done and at just under six quid is great value for money. On the downside it doesn’t do eyebrows but it does have a built-in light – a little detail that allows you to see exactly where you’re pruning.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Manscaped weed whacker Best: Rechargable trimmer Rating: 8/10 Washable: Yes

Yes Warranty: 90-day limited warranty

90-day limited warranty Charging: 600mAh li-ion Battery charged via USB charger. A full charge provides 90 minutes trimming

600mAh li-ion Battery charged via USB charger. A full charge provides 90 minutes trimming Accessories: Cleaning brush If we were judging products by name only Manscaped’s weed whacker would be head and shoulders above the rest. As it is, the fun name is matched by excellent functionality. It’s 360 degree rotary dual-blade system makes short-work of both ear and nose hair (there was no pulling) while simple, sleek, contoured design makes it a beaut to hold and a USB cable makes charging a cinch. Only the fact that it can’t tackle eyebrows like some of the other devices let it down – otherwise we loved it.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Remington T-series complete detail kit NE7000 Best: For perfectionists Rating: 9/10 Washable: 100 per cent waterproof

100 per cent waterproof Warranty: 3years

3years Charging: Requires 1 AA battery (included)

Requires 1 AA battery (included) Accessories: Rotary attachment, micro precision trimmer attachment, eyebrow comb and adjustable stubble comb (1-5mm), storage pouch Remington’s 100 per cent waterproof trimmer made us chuckle when we first clapped eyes on it – mainly because it goes out of its way not to call itself a nose trimmer. In fairness it doesn’t because it’s so much more than that, having been designed not only to trim ear, nose and eyebrow hair but perfect the edges around your beard and trim stubble too. We like the fact it includes both a flat micro-precision blade and a rotary one. It’s sturdy and a lot of thought has gone into making it look like a premium grooming tool, making it a superb all-rounder that ticks boxes for functionality, appearance and value for money. But it’s the self-sharpening titanium coated main blades that continuously sharpen as you trim that seal the deal.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wahl precision ear, nose & eyebrow trimmer Best: Mid-priced trimmer Rating: 7.5/10 Washable: Yes

Yes Warranty: 3 years

3 years Charging: Requires 1 AA battery (included)

Requires 1 AA battery (included) Accessories: Eyebrow attachment comb (2mm- 5mm), storage pouch Wahl is famous for producing robust, long-lasting products and though this trimmer doesn’t quite live up to its usual standards (we found it quite lightweight and plastic-y) the dual blade still gets the job done. It makes short work of ear and nasal hair while the eyebrow attachment comb allows for quick and easy brow maintenance. Oddly, the box included instructions for a slightly different, previous model but it wasn’t difficult to figure out how to operate.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tweezerman nose hair trimmer Best: Eco option Rating: 7.5/10 Washable: Yes

Yes Warranty: See Tweezerman T&Cs

See Tweezerman T&Cs Charging: No batteries required

No batteries required Accessories: Cleaning brush Unlike all the other trimmers we tried, Tweezerman’s clever nose hair trimmer is finger operated, thus saving you the cost of electricity or batteries. We found it a little fiddly to operate at first, though it does get easier with practice. We discovered the trick to using this, if you want to avoid snagging, is to use it with quick finger action – you won’t get such good results if you push down slowly.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Braun 9-in-1 trimmer kit MGK5280 Best: Multifunctional kit Rating: 8.5/10 Washable: 100 per cent waterproof

100 per cent waterproof Warranty: 3 years

3 years Charging: Rechargeable battery. A 1-hour mains charge provides 100 minutes of cordless trimming.

Rechargeable battery. A 1-hour mains charge provides 100 minutes of cordless trimming. Accessories: Smart plug and charger, soft bag for storage, Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor, comb guards providing 13 lengths (0.5-21 mm) If you’re a younger guy who only needs an ear, nose and eyebrow hair trim occasionally or are looking for a gadget that covers all grooming bases this should be your pick. A 9-in-1 kit it includes attachments for beard trimming, hair cutting (0.5 to 21 mm), manscaping, wet shaving (it includes a Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor) and a rotary ear and nose hair trimmer. Even unruly eyebrow hair can be kept in check using the beard cutting guards. We loved the fact it did so much and was so versatile and is great value for money given its multifunctionality. The fact that it’s washable and features lifetime sharp blades is a boon too. A great all-round grooming gadget.

The verdict: Nose hair trimmers There’s no doubt that an ear, nose and eyebrow hair trimmer is an essential piece of kit for any man, especially ones over 40. If you’re looking for something solid, stylish, reliable and effective we recommend the BaByliss men super-X metal series nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer, which felt like the most robust of all the trimmers we tried. Remington’s T-Series complete detail kit also really impressed us and is a great all-round detailing tool if looking on point at all times is important to you. Voucher codes For the latest discount codes on grooming and tech and essentials, try the links below: We’ve also reviewed the best men’s wash bags for housing your toiletries and tools in style

