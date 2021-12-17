7 best non-fiction books of 2021: Explore historical titles, self-help and more

Having spent much of the past two years living alone or with one or few other people, it’s not surprising that so many of us have been desperate to hear stories from others, which is why we’ve rounded up some of 2021’s best non-fiction writing. This year has seen breakthrough work examining the landscape for Britain’s trans, Black, and Asian communities, as well as some compelling memoir, notably Ruth Coker Burke’s Aids history, All The Young Men, theatre critic Arifa Akbar’s memoir about her sister, Consumed, and the novelist Kate Mosse’s memoir of caring for her parents, An Extra Pair of Hands.

How we sleep and use our time and resources have been the subjects of excellent investigations, with Otegha Uwagba’s We Need to Talk About Money shining light on a source of shame, and Tom Rasmussen’s lovely examination of marriage, First Comes Love, turning that institution inside out.

When putting together our list, we had to consider not only what writers were doing remarkable things in their field, but what impact their books had and would have in the months and years to come. And most of all, they need to be fantastic to read.

If you’re looking for escapism, then head to our list of best fiction books of 2021, otherwise settle in for our pick of the very best in memoir, travel, journalism, commentary and analysis – with the odd self-help book for good measure. (Don’t worry, it’s a good ‘un.)

How we tested

When putting together our list, we had to consider not only what writers were doing remarkable things in their field, but what impact their books had and would have in the months and years to come. And most of all, they need to be fantastic to read. Here are our winners.

The best non-fiction books of 2021 are:

Best history book – ‘Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain’ by Sathnam Sanghera, published by Penguin: £8.95, Hive.co.uk

– ‘Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain’ by Sathnam Sanghera, published by Penguin: £8.95, Hive.co.uk Best analysis – ‘The Transgender Issue’ by Shon Faye, published by Penguin: £18.60, Bookshop.org

– ‘The Transgender Issue’ by Shon Faye, published by Penguin: £18.60, Bookshop.org Best travelogue – ‘I Belong Here: A Journey Along the Backbone of Britain’ by Anita Sethi, published by Bloomsbury: £14.99, Waterstones.com

– ‘I Belong Here: A Journey Along the Backbone of Britain’ by Anita Sethi, published by Bloomsbury: £14.99, Waterstones.com Best for philosophy – ‘No Cure For Being Human’ by Kate Bowler, published by Ebury: £13.94, Bookshop.org

– ‘No Cure For Being Human’ by Kate Bowler, published by Ebury: £13.94, Bookshop.org Best for self-help – ‘Four Thousand Weeks: Time and How to Use It’ by Oliver Burkeman, published by Vintage: £12.69, Hive.co.uk

– ‘Four Thousand Weeks: Time and How to Use It’ by Oliver Burkeman, published by Vintage: £12.69, Hive.co.uk Best memoir – ‘Some Body to Love’ by Alexandra Heminsley, published by Vintage: £14.99, Waterstones.com

– ‘Some Body to Love’ by Alexandra Heminsley, published by Vintage: £14.99, Waterstones.com Best for humour – ‘Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?’ by Séamas O’Reilly, published by Penguin: £6.99, Hive.co.uk

‘Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain’ by Sathnam Sanghera, published by Penguin Best: History book Rating: 10/10 Categorising Sanghera’s book simply as history feels like a massive undersell. It’s also memoir, journalism, commentary on how we live now by examining how we lived then, and a book that achieves the crucial distinction of being important without being inaccessible. As a columnist at The Times, a memoirist, and a popular tweeter, Sanghera has had plenty of experience of reader blindness over Britain’s non-white citizens, and their populist distaste for America and its racist history, despite the British Empire being “one of the biggest white supremacist enterprises in the history of humanity”. One could only wish that more people read this utterly engaging book, not just to better understand our country’s history, but to finally put to bed that awful question, “Where are you from really?”

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘The Transgender Issue’ by Shon Faye, published by Penguin Best: Analysis Rating: 10/10 With so much being written about transgender people at the moment, largely by people who are not, it feels eerily as though we are going through a trans iteration of the “gay panic” of the Eighties and Nineties. In this compelling book, Faye discusses the true issues facing the less than 1 per cent of Britons who are trans – among them poverty, discrimination, lack of access to health care, and not being allowed to just get on and live in peace – while dismantling “bathroom panic” and other myths monstering the trans community. A former lawyer and journalist, Faye employs a deliberately even tone in contrast to the hysterical witch hunts so commonly seen on Twitter and in newspapers. And while she doesn’t centre herself in the book, her experience is valuable and fascinating – not least because trans people are rarely given the platform that the bathroom warriors so often enjoy, unless it’s to defend their right to exist at all.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘I Belong Here: A Journey Along the Backbone of Britain’ by Anita Sethi, published by Bloomsbury Best: Travelogue Rating: 9/10 After being racially abused on a train, Anita Sethi sought to walk along the Pennines as an act of reclamation, while thinking about her identity and how she is seen. Her new-found interest in walking led her to beauty and newness while trying to remove the ugliness of the incident on the train, but that proved to be a trauma that stirs up memories of many such incidents that she, and other people, have endured. The peace of nature gives her a quiet space to think, as well as reclaiming her right to be there. Sethi’s beautiful book is part of an initiative shown by British organisations such as Ebony Horse Club, The Urban Equestrian Academy, and Black Girls Hike, all providing safe access to countryside enjoyment that might otherwise be out of reach.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘No Cure For Being Human’ by Kate Bowler, published by Ebury Best: For philosophy Rating: 8/10 Bowler was a divinity professor at Duke University in North Carolina and mother to a young son when, at 35, she was diagnosed with stage four cancer. She explored the aftermath of her diagnosis, and loathing of self-help culture’s platitudes, in a hit op-ed in the New York Times which became a bestselling book, and a popular interview podcast called Everything Happens (the “for a reason” of that epithet is firmly crossed out). This book examines society’s current obsession with self-improvement and asks what it takes to simply exist and be happy with that. Bowler, currently in remission from cancer, is a dry, witty, and compassionate writer and this book is balm for the prickly soul.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Four Thousand Weeks: Time and How to Use It’ by Oliver Burkeman, published by Vintage Best: Self-help book Rating: 8/10 We’ve never been as acutely aware of time passing as during the past two years: working from home, and increased stress and illness are not a good combination for achieving a “flow” state. This book isn’t yet another invitation to rise at 4am and perform an absurdly complex morning routine before taking over the world: instead, Burkeman lays out a compelling argument for why we should be doing less and doing it better. Four thousand weeks is how long he estimates we have in each lifetime: an incredibly short amount of time when you see it written down. This comforting, calm book is filled with sensible, practical ideas of how to make the most of it.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Some Body to Love’ by Alexandra Heminsley, published by Vintage Best: Memoir Rating: 8/10 Heminsley’s first memoir, Running Like A Girl, has influenced a generation of runners who didn’t believe they could, until they did. Her second, Leap In, saw her learning how to sea swim as a way of dealing with the prospect of IVF treatment. This third instalment packs in several utterly jaw-dropping experiences that Heminsley writes about lovingly and thoughtfully in clear, engrossing prose. First, her IVF clinic believing that they had mixed up embryos meaning that she might very well be carrying someone else’s child. Then, being sexually assaulted on a train while pregnant, and her pregnancy being used against her in court as a reason why she might not be remembering accurately, despite witnesses. And then her long-term partner coming out as trans, and the couple having to negotiate how they parent, and how they live. This is an extraordinary, kind, and generous book about what it means to live in a woman’s body and the questions you ask yourself along the way.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?’ by Séamas O’Reilly, published by Penguin Best: For humour Rating: 9/10 O’Reilly found global fame, and a column in The Observer, after a Twitter thread detailing how he once met the head of Ireland while on ketamine went viral. It was gloriously well-written and incredibly funny, as is his first book, a memoir of his Nineties upbringing in a grief-stricken household in rural Derry with his father, widowed when O’Reilly was five, and 10 siblings. Fans of the Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls will be brought in by its similar setting, but O’Reilly’s writing will keep them entranced. Although it’s temporarily sold out as the publisher is reprinting, so get the e-book for now, or pre-order.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Non-fiction books Sanghera’s Empireland takes a subject that continues to divide Britain, and brings cool, sensible reasoning and evidence to the table – along with some excellent writing. This is the history lesson we all need (and, unlike school, one that’s utterly compelling). Voucher codes For the latest discounts on audiobooks, try the link below: Audible discount codes From crime titles to comedy, delve into our edit of the best fiction books of 2021

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 7 best non-fiction books of 2021: Explore historical titles, self-help and more