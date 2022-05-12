7 best kitchen scales that will help you master baking and more

All digital kitchen scales on the market offer similar functionality and many are available for reasonable prices. Picking between them can be easier than it first appears, as long as you know what sort of cook you are and what you need the scale to do.

At a minimum, every digital scale will weigh in grams and ounces and will incorporate a “tare” function which allows you to weigh out an ingredient and then reset the scale to zero so that you can add a second ingredient and so on. If you are a casual or occasional cook that only needs to weigh dry ingredients and are happy to measure out wet ingredients in a measuring jug, then a basic budget scale may meet all your culinary needs.

However, if you want to be more accurate with all your ingredients, look for a scale that will also measure in millilitres and fluid ounces (some also have separate settings for milk and water). Serious home cooks will want to consider a scale that can measure small quantities accurately, even fractions of a gram, so that they can follow recipes for things like charcuterie and spice mixes as well as some advanced bread and baking recipes that call for tiny amounts of yeast and salt.

You’ll also want to bear in mind practical considerations like size for ease of use and storage – too small and you may have problems finding a bowl to weigh in that doesn’t obscure the display panel, too big and the scale will be a pain to store. And it’s also worth considering how the scale’s design impacts on how easy it is to keep clean.

Finally, you’ll need to decide how important looks are to you. Some of the best performing scales are also the sort of object you’ll want to hide away as soon as you’ve finished with it, while other more decorative scales may not deliver all the functionality you may be looking for. Of those that we tested, these are the kitchen scales that measured up to our expectations.

Read more:

How we tested

We used a cast iron 500g weight to test accuracy and all the scales were within one or two grams with three being completely accurate. We also weighed out both dry and wet ingredients to see if the scale registered each incremental addition and if there was any lag between adding an ingredient and the scale registering the weight. We paid close attention to the scales’ functions including tare and unit selection to check for functionality and ease of operation. After use, we wiped down each scale to see how easy it was to clean and assessed their ease of storage.

The best kitchen scales for 2022 are:

Best overall – Taylor pro dual platform digital dual 5kg and 500g kitchen scale: £29.99, Cookserveenjoy.com

– Taylor pro dual platform digital dual 5kg and 500g kitchen scale: £29.99, Cookserveenjoy.com Best budget buy – Zyliss digital kitchen scales: £12.86, Amazon.co.uk

– Zyliss digital kitchen scales: £12.86, Amazon.co.uk Best for batch cooks – Zwilling enfinigy digital scale: £39.95, Zwilling.com

– Zwilling enfinigy digital scale: £39.95, Zwilling.com Best for eco warriors – Brabantia tasty+: £35.50, Brabantia.com

– Brabantia tasty+: £35.50, Brabantia.com Best for dedicated home cooks – Tanita digital kitchen scale 3kg: £37.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

– Tanita digital kitchen scale 3kg: £37.99, Robertdyas.co.uk Best for casual cooks – Taylor pro weighing bowl digital dual 5kg kitchen scale: £35.99, Cookserveenjoy.com

– Taylor pro weighing bowl digital dual 5kg kitchen scale: £35.99, Cookserveenjoy.com Best for fashionistas – Eleanor Bowmer Miami shells digital kitchen scales: £24.95, Johnlewis.com

– Eleanor Bowmer Miami shells digital kitchen scales: £24.95, Johnlewis.com Best for practical-minded cooks – OXO good grips 5kg food scale with pull-out display: £55, Johnlewis.com

– OXO good grips 5kg food scale with pull-out display: £55, Johnlewis.com Best for messy cooks – MasterClass electronic touchless tare duo kitchen scales: £13.69, Cookserveenjoy.com

Taylor pro dual platform digital dual 5Kg & 500g kitchen scale Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Size: 27 x 18.5 x 2.5cm

27 x 18.5 x 2.5cm Weight: 545g

545g Features: Weighs up to 5kg/11lbs; two weighing platforms; weighs in lb, oz, fl oz, g and ml

Weighs up to 5kg/11lbs; two weighing platforms; weighs in lb, oz, fl oz, g and ml Accessories: None

None Pros: Weighs in fractions of a gram; a bargain for the price

Weighs in fractions of a gram; a bargain for the price Cons: None that we could find A dual platform scale might seem gimmicky but by covering all bases, and doing it brilliantly, this scale will remain a go-to gadget wherever your culinary curiosity takes you. The smaller of the two weighing platforms will register the tiniest pinch of an ingredient and we were impressed to be able to weigh out just 0.05g of sugar. So, who needs a scale like this? Apart from the obvious nefarious characters, this will be ideal for serious bread bakers who follow recipes that call for tiny amounts of yeast and salt. Keen cooks that make charcuterie at home and need to measure out small quantities of curing salt will also benefit. And, more mainstream cooks will love this scale too. The large, bright and clear display is offset so that it won’t be obscured by whatever you use to weigh in and we were impressed by its lightning-quick response time, and that it registered every gram along the way.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zyliss digital kitchen scales Best: Budget buy Rating: 7/10 Size: 20.2 x 14.5 x 2cm

20.2 x 14.5 x 2cm Weight: 220g

220g Features: Weighs up to 5kg/11lbs

Weighs up to 5kg/11lbs Accessories: 1 CR2032 3V coin battery

1 CR2032 3V coin battery Pros: Easy to use and to clean

Easy to use and to clean Cons: Weighs dry ingredients only; feels a little flimsy If you’re a casual cook and occasional baker, then you can’t go wrong with these simple to use scales. Turn them on with one button, select gram or ounces with the other and away you go. The scale was responsive, displaying gram increments and settled quickly on a final weight, although it didn’t register until at least 4g of an ingredient had been added to the bowl. The display could be a little brighter and larger but was still perfectly readable, and although the weighing area is limited, the display wasn’t obscured even by our largest mixing bowl. The flat stainless-steel surface also wiped clean with a damp cloth. It’s the lightest and smallest of all the scales we tested, you’ll hardly know you own them, and they will easily store away in any drawer or cupboard until the next time they are needed for a straightforward baking task.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zwilling enfinigy digital scale Best: For batch cooks Rating: 8/10 Size: 24.50 x 18.80 x 2cm

24.50 x 18.80 x 2cm Weight: 600g

600g Features: Weighs up to 10kg/22lbs, runs on a rechargeable battery

Weighs up to 10kg/22lbs, runs on a rechargeable battery Accessories: Charging cable

Charging cable Pros: Rechargeable, large weighing surface

Rechargeable, large weighing surface Cons: Only weighs dry ingredients With its sleek black mirror finish, this rechargeable scale wouldn’t look out of place in the swankiest of modern kitchens. The large, wipe clean weighing surface is generous enough so that whatever you choose to weigh in won’t obscure the bright and clear digital display. We were able to weigh out one gram of sugar on the scale, which also registered every subsequent increment and settled quickly on a final weight. The generous 10kg maximum weight makes this a good choice for batch cooking multiple amounts of a recipe for freezing. However, we didn’t love that it only weighs in grams or ounces and that the unit selector switch is located on the underside of the scale.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Brabantia tasty+ Best: For eco warriors Rating: 6/10 Size: 20 x 20 x 4.5cm

20 x 20 x 4.5cm Weight: 600g

600g Features: Powered by a wind-up mechanism; weighs up to 5kg/11lbs; weighs in g, lbs and oz and ml with separate settings for water and milk

Powered by a wind-up mechanism; weighs up to 5kg/11lbs; weighs in g, lbs and oz and ml with separate settings for water and milk Accessories: None

None Pros: Battery-free operation, easy to clean

Battery-free operation, easy to clean Cons: Limited space on weighing surface With just a few twists of a dial, this battery-free scale is powered up for about 3.5 minutes of continual weighing, making it as sustainably green as its eye-catching jade hue. The dial surrounds a large, bright and clear digital display housed in a raised knob on the bottom right of the scale, making it easy to read. The knob does encroach slightly on the weighing area so just make sure your weighing vessel is small enough to sit squarely on the centre of the scale as we found that we had to offset our largest mixing bowl which affected the accuracy of the reading, but only by a few grams. Although we noticed a minor delay in the scale’s response time, and that it didn’t alway register every incremental additional gram by gram, the fact that it can weigh both wet and dry ingredients, and that we’d never have to buy a battery for it outweighed the scale’s slight shortcomings.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tanita digital kitchen scale 3kg Best: For dedicated home cooks Rating: 8/10 Size: 27 x 18 x 5cm

27 x 18 x 5cm Weight: 581g

581g Features: Weighs up to 3kg/6.6lbs; micro mode for weighing in increments of 0.1g; weighs in ml and fl oz (with separate settings for milk and water) as well as g and oz.

Weighs up to 3kg/6.6lbs; micro mode for weighing in increments of 0.1g; weighs in ml and fl oz (with separate settings for milk and water) as well as g and oz. Accessories: 2 AA batteries included

2 AA batteries included Pros: Great for accurate measurement of small quantities

Great for accurate measurement of small quantities Cons: 3kg weight capacity is limited compared to the more usual 5kg The cream colour won’t appeal to everyone and the 3kg weight limit means you might need to be careful about what vessel you use to weigh in – a ceramic mixing bowl used up half the weight allocation by itself. But there is still much about this scale that keen home cooks will love. The large digital display was easy to read and wasn’t obscured even when weighing directly into large pots and pans. We loved the micro mode setting which weighs in increments of 0.1g up to 300g, then increments of 0.5g up to 1.5kg and increments of 1g up to 3kg. This came in extremely useful when weighing out small amounts of spices for a masala mix or curry recipe or making sure we had the precise amount of beans for a morning cup of coffee. Plus, the scale was very responsive in all modes, making accurate weighing a breeze. Although the weighing platform stands proud of the base, the scale is still slim enough to store in a drawer or cupboard and the sleek design with buttons hidden beneath the control console and display makes it easy to clean.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Taylor pro weighing bowl digital dual 5kg kitchen scale Best: For casual cooks Rating: 6/10 Size: 19.7 x 13.3 x 18cm

19.7 x 13.3 x 18cm Weight: 670g

670g Features: 5kg/11lbs capacity; measures g, oz, fl oz and ml; easy to clean

5kg/11lbs capacity; measures g, oz, fl oz and ml; easy to clean Accessories: 1.9l stainless steel bowl

1.9l stainless steel bowl Pros: Weighing bowl fits over scale for ease of storage

Weighing bowl fits over scale for ease of storage Cons: Digital display difficult to read It’s fairly unusual for digital scales to come supplied with their own bowl and at first sight it might seem excessive to requirements (every cook is going to own at least one mixing bowl, right?). But it does mean that the bowl fits snugly on the weighing platform which will help ensure an accurate reading. On the downside, the capacity is only 1.9l meaning you’re going to need a bigger bowl anyway if you’re going to use the scale’s maximum capacity of 5kg. Whatever size bowl you use, it won’t obscure the front located and angled digital display but you will probably need to bend down when selecting the required unit measurement, which is in tiny letters at the top of the display and not visible from a fully upright standing position. The scale’s response time was inconsistent and didn’t always register gram increments, even when ingredients, including liquids, were added slowly, making precise measurements tricky.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Eleanor Bowmer Miami shells digital kitchen scales Best: For fashionistas Rating: 7/10 Size: 24.8 x 19 x 1.8cm

24.8 x 19 x 1.8cm Weight: 600g

600g Features: 5kg/11lbs capacity; g, kg, ml (water) and ml (milk) weighing units

5kg/11lbs capacity; g, kg, ml (water) and ml (milk) weighing units Accessories: 1 CR2032 3V coin battery

1 CR2032 3V coin battery Pros: Looks great, easy to clean

Looks great, easy to clean Cons: Not ideal for accurate measurement of small amounts This colourful coral pink and purple digital scale, decorated with a seashell and sea plant design will brighten up any kitchen. But it’s not just a pretty face. The completely flat toughened glass, stain-resistant surface is durable and very easy to clean with just the wipe of a damp cloth with no awkward nooks and crannies for stray ingredients to collect in. Its slim profile means it’s easy to store away if you haven’t got room to keep it on display. The digital display panel may not have been the biggest or brightest we’ve seen but we still had no problem reading it. And the weighing surface area is big enough so that the display wasn’t obscured even by a large mixing bowl. Scrolling through the gram, kilogram, pounds and ounces and milk millilitre and water millilitre settings was a simple matter of pressing the unit button too. The display was reasonably responsive but didn’t register dry or wet ingredients until 4g/4ml and didn’t always display each additional gram, even when added slowly, making precise measurement tricky.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} OXO good grips 5kg food scale with pull-out display Best: For practical minded cooks Rating: 7/10 Size: 24.3 x 18 x 3.1cm

24.3 x 18 x 3.1cm Weight: 699g

699g Features: Weighs up to 5kg/11lbs; pull out digital display

Weighs up to 5kg/11lbs; pull out digital display Accessories: 4 AAA batteries

4 AAA batteries Pros: easy to read pull out display

easy to read pull out display Cons: Dull, utilitarian design; weighs dry ingredients only This scale isn’t going to win any beauty contests. Its utilitarian stainless-steel design is reminiscent of a mini-version of the weigh-your-own scales in a supermarket fruit and veg aisle. But it does the job well enough that its lack of looks won’t bother you too much, and it’s compact enough to store away when you don’t need it so you won’t have to look at it. With just two buttons – an off/zero (or tare) and an lb/kg selector – it couldn’t be simpler to use. Although the makers claim it weighs from zero to 5kg in 1g increments, in our test it failed to register any weight under 2 grams. However, the display was the best of all the scales tested with large, clear, easy to read figures. We particularly liked the weight capacity indicator which made it easy to keep track of the total weight on the scale when using the tare feature. The scale was very responsive, although we did notice a minor delay before settling on a final weight. The display also pulls out which makes it useful if you are using a large vessel to weigh in, but also creates a space where stray ingredients could collect and makes it easier for particles of flour etc to collect beneath the weighing platform, which is difficult to access for cleaning purposes. The cable connecting the display to the scale doesn’t feel particularly robust either and could prove a point of weakness over the long term.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} MasterClass electronic touchless tare duo kitchen scales Best: For messy cooks Rating: 7/10 Size: 22 x 14.5 x 0.5cm

22 x 14.5 x 0.5cm Weight: 458g

458g Features: Touchless tare function; weighs up to 5kg/11lbs

Touchless tare function; weighs up to 5kg/11lbs Accessories: None

None Pros: Fun to use and easy to clean

Fun to use and easy to clean Cons: Annoying beep Pass your downturned palm above this scale while pronouncing “these aren’t the ingredients you’re looking for” and it will automatically zero or tare. You don’t actually have to say the Obi-Wan-like line, but it does help block out the annoying high pitch bleep the scale emits every time you zero it. The makers say that “it prevents cross-contamination and removes the need for multiple hand washing for clean and efficient measuring”. That might be true, except that you still have to press the unit button if, for example, you want to switch from measuring flour in grams to water in millilitres when preparing a bread recipe. Illogical annoyances aside, this is a compact, easy to use, responsive and simple to clean scale. You might even tempt the kids into helping out with the cooking with the Star Wars related fun.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Kitchen scales Our best buy is the Taylor pro dual platform digital dual 5kg and 500g kitchen scale which ticked every box in terms of performance, versatility, ease of use and cleaning and will satisfy even the most demanding cook. To top it all off, at the time of writing, it was available for a price at the lower end of the range we tested and is therefore a great option for even the most casual of cooks. For an even more economical option, the Zyliss digital kitchen scales are our best budget choice for occasional use. However, keen cooks with a slightly bigger budget should consider the accurate and responsive Tanita digital kitchen scale. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on scales and other kitchen essentials, try the links below: Bring your al fresco dining to the next level with the best outdoor pizza ovens that are worth your dough

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 7 best kitchen scales that will help you master baking and more