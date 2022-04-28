7 best fake tan removers for fixing fiascos and priming skin

With summer on the horizon and warmer weather causing our layers to shed, it’s time to start replicating that holiday glow at home with fake tan.

But any avid fake-it-till-you-make-it tanner will know that application can often be fiddly and the results far from perfect. The solution? Fake tan removers. One of the tanning world’s newest innovations, these formulas help take the hard graft out of buffing away your tan (bye, bye harsh scrubs and exfoliating mitts).

From rectifying a fiasco to removing old fake tan before applying a new base, a good eraser is a worthy addition to your tanning arsenal.

The novel products work to lift the product off your skin and come in mousse, scrub or liquid form with the best formulas containing gentle exfoliants like glycolic acid that effectively melt away your tan. If you find yourself spending far too long in the shower and scrubbing your skin until it’s sore, then a tan remover may be just what you need.

Perfect for when your skin starts to resemble tiger bread, erasers are a quick-fix for erasing patchy areas before heading out or for removing a full-body layer of tan before applying a new one. Most double up as primers, too – prepping and buffing skin for a fresh application.

How we tested

We spent two months testing removers from some of our favourite tanning brands, from St Tropez to Skinny Tan, and considered ease of application, results, packaging and value for money. Trying them on both lighter and darker layers of tan, we found that all the erasers still required some manual buffing with an exfoliator mitt – we used Face Halo’s mitt (£17.02, Amazon.co.uk) – after initial application. We compared the effectiveness of each, as well as how well they prepped our skin for faking a summer glow.

The best fake tan removers for 2022 are:

Skinny Tan miracle self-tan eraser Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Out of all the tan removers we tried, Skinny Tan’s miracle eraser was the best multi-purpose product that not only helped remove tan but also worked to prime our skin for a fresh layer. While the scrub texture feels just like other body scrubs at first, the formula contains a combination of manual and chemical exfoliants (pumice and salicylic acid) that help buff away tan, as well as moisturising ingredients (glycerin and urea) that work to soften and smoothe skin. Simply rub the jelly-like product onto dry skin and leave for five-minutes before rinsing off in the shower. The scrub texture of Skinny Tan’s formula has added manual exfoliating benefits that effectively removed a lot of our tan on initial application before the chemical exfoliants even got to work. While we still had to buff away some areas of stubborn tan after rinsing, the time doing so was significantly reduced and our skin was left feeling smooth, clean and soft – ready for a new layer of tan.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Isle Of Paradise over it magic self tan eraser Best: Water mist Rating: 7/10 Scoring top points for ease of application, Isle of Paradise’s magic self-tan eraser comes in water mist form; simply spritz over your body, lather up and leave for five minutes before rinsing off in the shower. The micellar water base is teamed with the star ingredient of glycolic acid that works to exfoliate your skin and remove tan. When we showered off this product, we found that although some of our tan still remained, it was faint enough to be buffed relatively easily with a mitt. Best suited for light layers of product, or for reducing your time spent manually exfoliating, we wouldn’t recommend Isle of Paradise’s eraser for deeper tans. We did, however, love the zingy peppermint and eucalyptus fragrance.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bondi Sands self tan eraser Best: Mousse eraser Rating: 8/10 With Bondi Sands being a firm favourite in our tanning arsenal, we were keen to try the brand’s eraser mousse – and it didn’t disappoint. Boasting the same foam consistency as its fake tan products, apply the product liberally on your skin and leave for five minutes before showering. We found it yielded the best results when left on for 10 minutes and while stubborn areas like knees, elbows and inner thighs required more attention, most of our tan was lifted away when rubbing off the product with an exfoliating mitt in the shower. The added nourishing ingredient of aloe also worked to help soften skin, leaving a smooth base for fresh tan. For under £15, we think the foam offers great value-for-money too, as a little goes a long way.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tan Luxe glyco water self tan eraser Best: For quick fixes Rating: 8/10 Best suited to quickly rectifying fake tan fiascos, Tan-Luxe’s water-based remover is designed for both body and face – perfect for when you’ve got a bit carried away with the gradual face tanner (we’ve all been there). The liquid eraser is applied by spritzing directly on the target area, before rubbing in circular motions, leaving on for five minutes and wiping or rinsing clean. Compared to full-body removal, we found this was most effective for removing streaky or patchy areas of tan – particularly on our hands – after initial application, without any need to jump in the shower; we simply spritzed on the problem area and wiped clean with a damp cotton pad. A great product to have on hand to erase tanning mistakes quickly and efficiently.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} St Tropez remover mousse Best: For sensitive skin Rating: 7/10 Containing cotton extract and probiotics, this tanning heavyweight has concocted a remover that’s especially good for sensitive skin and we found that our skin wasn’t left as red as it was with other eraser products. Working similarly to the Bondi Sands bottle, St Tropez’s remover comes in foam form; simply lather it up on dry skin, buff any stubborn areas with an exfoliator mitt and leave for five minutes before showering off. While skin was left soft and smooth, it didn’t however have the removal effectiveness we’d hoped for from such a big-name in the tanning world and we found a lot of manual exfoliating was still needed to get the desired results.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bali Body self tan remover Best: Priming remover Rating: 8/10 Made with added nourishing ingredients, Bali Body’s fake tan remover doubles up as a great primer for skin before applying fresh layer. Containing the all-important glycolic acid for exfoliating skin, the product is also packed with enriching components in the form of aloe vera and rose extract. The foam is applied by rubbing it onto dry skin and leaving for up to 10 minutes before rinsing off. While it didn’t instantly remove all our tan, we found it soon lifted away after some manual buffing, resulting in our skin feeling soft and smooth. This fresh base for our new layer of tan helped to prevent patchiness and dryness, effectively priming and cleansing our skin.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} SoSu dripping gold fresh glow tan removal mousse Best: Budget buy Rating: 7/10 Great for removing full-body layers of light tan or as a primer for a fresh layer, SoSu’s eraser product is a no-nonsense mousse. Application is simple; apply and leave on dry skin for around 10 minutes before using your exfoliating mitt to buff the product further on your skin, then rinse the excess off in the shower. Though the product had little effect by itself when attempting to remove darker stubborn tan, when we tried it on a much lighter week-old layer, most of the product slipped off after the initial cleansing and buffing.

The verdict: Fake tan removers Not dissimilar to your usual body scrubs, yet with added benefits for removing stubborn fake tan while keeping skin nourished, Skinny Tan’s self tan eraser achieved the best results with its combination of manual and chemical exfoliants. If you’re after a quick-fix solution though, Tan-Luxe’s water based eraser is your best bet for removing small patches of tan, while Bondi Sands’s foam remover helps reduce your time buffing off a full-body layer of tan in the shower. Voucher codes For the latest discount on skincare and other beauty products, try the links below: Torn between which fake tan to buy? We’ve found the best formulas for a golden glow all-year-round

