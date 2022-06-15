A six-foot-long shark lunged at a British ex-pat while snapping its teeth, a nail-biting clip has shown.
Chad Sinden captured the moment a Caribbean reef shark made a beeline for his fresh catch after appearing from the ocean depths.
The six-foot-long creature appears to snap its teeth at Chad’s freshly caught lionfish before mistaking him for prey.
Chad said: “It was not interested in me at all but more interested in the potential meal that the spear represented.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link 6ft shark lunges and snaps at diver before stealing his catch