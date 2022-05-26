6 things to know about the Queen’s platinum jubilee

The UK is marking the Queen’s platinum jubilee with a special bank holiday weekend, celebrating the monarch’s record-breaking 70-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth II, of course, isn’t the first royal to celebrate landmark dates in style.

Since George III in 1809, monarchs have been commemorated in a variety of different ways, including with parties, pageants and world tours.

Here are six things to know about the royals and their jubilees, ahead of the Queen’s June celebrations.

