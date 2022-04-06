50 former heads of state and prime ministers back call for tribunal to try Putin

The number of heads of state and former prime ministers across the world backing calls for an international tribunal to try Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine has reached 50.

A petition supporting the move has topped 1.5 million, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Former UK prime minister Gordon Brown, one of those calling for a tribunal, said there had to be a “clear path” to bring the Russian leader to justice.

Last week the United Nations human rights body appointed a commission to investigate accusations of war crimes committed in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and identify those responsible.

The Justice for Ukraine campaign announced that 50 former world leaders have signed a proposal to create an international tribunal to try Mr Putin and those accountable for the crime of aggression.

They said a trial, similar to the Nuremberg trials, would act in addition to war crimes investigations by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Mr Brown said earlier: “Now that crimes revealed at Bucha and Mariupol and elsewhere in Ukraine have shocked the world, we must set a clear path that brings Putin to justice.

“We are delighted to have received the support of 50 former heads of state and prime ministers who have now signed up to support our petition.

“Nearly 1.5 million people have signed it, an extraordinary sign of resolution from people across the world.

“What started off as a European project has now won support from every continent, with backing for a special tribunal from former heads of state and prime ministers in Australia, Canada and across Latin America.

“It reflects the widespread global revulsion at the war crimes committed against Ukraine by Russian forces.

“At the request of Ukraine, our petition proposes that the ICC sets up a special tribunal to probe the crime of aggression by Putin and his associates.

“Doing so will show that the international community is prepared to do whatever it takes to hold him to account for his actions.”

