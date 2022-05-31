5 Photos Of 'Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh That Proves She Is A Fitness Freak

Vineeta Singh is the CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics and is often seen sharing her workout regime with her fans on Instagram.


Runs marathon





Vineeta Singh has been quite vocal about her love for running marathons and has completed more than 14 half and full marathons.








Singh often motivates her Insta followers to stay fit.








She doesn’t leave any chance to show off her toned abs giving major fitness goals.








Vineeta Singh has also revealed that even though her kids and business take up most of her time, she doesn’t miss her workout sessions.

