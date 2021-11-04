5 hidden features of the smart new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G you probably didn’t know about

But, this high-spec tab is packed with features and smart uses you might not yet know about. And once you discover them, you’ll wonder how you ever got by without them. Though their uses are varied, every one of these lesser-known features has one thing in common: they will make your life easier.

From time-saving shortcut gestures, to automating your day, and the built-in tech that will help those with dyslexia and dyspraxia, here are some of our favourite things you might not have realised that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can do…

The S Pen gestures you need to know

One of the most exciting things about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is that it comes with the S Pen stylus included and ready to use, right out of the box (and because it doesn’t use Bluetooth, you don’t even need to sync it). Naturally, then, existing users of this particular tab will already know the joys of using its low-latency tech for drawing, annotating PDFs, and scribbling notes which you can turn into printed text in a tap. But, did you know it offers much more than realistic writing?

Quickly create notes, any time, and while still using any app, by tapping the Pen icon on the screen with the S Pen, and choosing ‘Create note’ to take quick notes anywhere. Or, select ‘Screen write’ to take a screenshot of the current tab screen and annotate directly on top of it, or a cropped portion of it – ideal for sending ideas back and forth to people.

You can customise your S Pen’s gestures even further in the tab’s settings, with a great selection of features available to add to your Air Command menu (the quick shortcut menu which pulls up when you use the S Pen). These include the option to translate words by hovering your S Pen over them, and the Jetsons-esque ‘Bixby Vision’, where you can search for products online simply by hovering your stylus over a picture of them.

Automate your everyday tasks

You’ll be surprised at how far the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G goes to simplify your everyday tasks, far beyond the tab uses you’d expect for work and play. Your tab is designed to fit perfectly into your routine – quite literally, by creating routines on the device and optimising different customised home screens based on the time of day and the different uses each brings.

In the morning, for example, use it to automate the home appliances you’d like to run first thing, or set the Spotify playlist you’d like to wake up to. Then, set your meeting-specific routine to ensure you’re not disturbed and notifications are muted. When you’re heading home, you might want it to easily show you Maps, or set it to your driving routine to have music apps prioritised and to play your notifications aloud. You can create your own custom automated routines this way too – for example, if you’re playing Fortnite, you can set it so that call and text notifications are always turned off while you have the app open. Well, you’ve got to make the most of that immersive AMOLED display and Dolby Atmos sound.

Share files in an instant

A serious time and stress saver, Quick Share is a nifty feature you are going to use every single day, whether it’s for sharing key documents with colleagues or must-see photos with friends. With the Samsung Quick Share option, you can send pictures, videos, files and links in an instant between Samsung devices, simply by hitting Accept on the device you want to send it to. File sharing has never been so easy.

(Samsung UK)

Built-in tech to help with dyslexia and dyspraxia

You will already know that this tab is packed with best-in-class features for ultra-smooth working, streaming and gaming. But did you know that it also comes complete with innovative tech to help those with dyslexia, dyspraxia and limited visibility? Truly customisable to your specific needs, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G offers an impressive set of Accessibility settings.

The useful TalkBack feature – which can be set as a quick Shortcut for ease – will provide a customisable spoken feedback on relevant apps, reading text-to-speech aloud without the need to see it at all. Choose the touchscreen gestures that suit you – such as swiping a finger left to read the previous item, and right to read the next one – and you’ll never be faced with an impenetrable wall of text again. Whether reading for work, studying or browsing the web for fun, it’s a game changing tool.

Meanwhile, for those with limited dexterity, the touch settings can be adjusted to suit the individual (for example, to ignore repeated touches on the screen, and to show the Assistant Menu, an easy-to-reach selection of shortcuts which don’t require navigation or gestures to activate). At the same time, the S Pen can be an invaluable tool to open up its users to a full range of uses where typing on screen might otherwise be tricky.

Create the exact Home screen you want

Many people stick with the box-fresh Home screen setup which comes as standard when they get a new device – but customisation is key with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. However you like to use your device, don’t miss out on creating the perfect Home screen setup to suit.

Head to Settings and then Display, where you can adjust elements like the Screen mode (Vivid really allows for the full capabilities of this tab’s high definition display, but you can also switch this to Natural), as well as your desired Screen Timeout time and your screen’s Touch Sensitivity (useful if you like to use a screen protector).

What really makes navigating a dream, though, is when, under the Display Settings, you adjust the Navigation Bar to your exact selections. Here, you can choose for buttons to tap or swipe gestures to bring up your menus, as well as the Home screen button order, depending on the menu placement that feels natural to you, as well as the positions of these buttons on the screen.

Then, use the Home Screen menu to keep things organised by choosing the layout you want, the exact grid positioning you’d like apps to appear on, how you would like App icons to appear and any apps you’d like to hide from the home screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is available now from £589, from Samsung.com.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 5 hidden features of the smart new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G you probably didn’t know about