450-million-year-old crabs invade popular beach in Delaware

Posted on June 17, 2022 0

For hundreds of years, full moons have been associated with all sorts of weird things happening – a superstition that a state park in Delaware may be able to attest to.

Delaware Seashore State Park posted footage of a walk they hosted on an evening with a full moon, with some incredibly old guests that made an appearance.

This video shows a swarm of horseshoe crabs, a species that has existed for 450 million years, on the beach in the park.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link 450-million-year-old crabs invade popular beach in Delaware