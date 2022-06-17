450-million-year-old crabs invade popular beach in Delaware

For hundreds of years, full moons have been associated with all sorts of weird things happening – a superstition that a state park in Delaware may be able to attest to.

Delaware Seashore State Park posted footage of a walk they hosted on an evening with a full moon, with some incredibly old guests that made an appearance.

This video shows a swarm of horseshoe crabs, a species that has existed for 450 million years, on the beach in the park.

