4-year-old boy accidentally given vasectomy in surgery

A family in Texas is suing a Houston-based doctor after their 4-year-old on son underwent an “unintended vasectomy” during a surgery.

The child was reportedly in the hospital for a hernia surgery at the time of the incident, according to Randy Sorrels, the family’s personal injury attorney. He told Fox4 that part of the procedure involved work near the child’s groin.

The attorney claimed the surgeon “cut the wrong piece of anatomy.”

