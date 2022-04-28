'365 Days: This Day' Twitter Review: Netizens Aren't Impressed With Michele Morrone's Erotic Thriller And Here's Proof

The much-awaited sequel of 2020 hit Netflix movie ‘365 Days’ is here. And with Michele Morrone and Anna Maria reprising their characters of Massimo and Laura, fans had been eagerly waiting to see theexotic romance again. While the actors didn’t disappoint them, but the makers decision to add more music to the project seemed to backfire.

While the plot of ‘365 Days: This Day’ picks up from where the previous film ended, a new character, Nacho (essayed by Simone Susinna), Massimo’s garderner, joins the main story and gives the erotic thriller an exciting twist that helps in keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. But the plethora of music tracks in the movie emerged as one of the biggest drawbacks of the Netflix project. See how the audience, who watched the movie reacted here:

Terrible songs every 30 seconds, bad acting, sex scenes very 10 minutes… but am i gonna tune in to the next movie? you are absolutely correct #365daysThisDay pic.twitter.com/gTm7DRej2g — JONATHAN MAJORS AND REGE JEAN PAGE I COOK N CLEAN (@fvrblkk) April 27, 2022

The last 20 mins of the show is where the movie actually begins…..#365daysThisDay pic.twitter.com/Q8jtuXyoGA — [Meredith Grey] (@meredithgreypo) April 27, 2022

Everyone’s saying “The plot is trash” but I beg to differ because there is NO PLOT…..Everyone just fucked for 1 hour and 51 mins #365daysThisDay pic.twitter.com/YunhrPWMUF — [Meredith Grey] (@meredithgreypo) April 27, 2022

At this point I feel like I’m watching a music video #365daysThisDay pic.twitter.com/wwlFss5bdW — JAI🦋 (@waydakior) April 27, 2022

I feel #365daysThisDay isn’t supposed to be a good movie just a really good porno with hot actors and beautiful European islands with a touch of violence and we gotta accept that pic.twitter.com/lzUrBP7pDj — 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊♡ (@Neptune_Leo22) April 27, 2022

365 Days This Day was good but the first one is superior. These cliffhangers always leave me stressed though. 🥴#365daysThisDay — ashleigh (@ashleighnicolep) April 27, 2022

365 days: this day, you disappointed me. It was literally 90% sex scenes w/ 10% plot. and idek what that 10% was? pic.twitter.com/FCMqR4iB5A — e v i e (@eevilynee) April 27, 2022

While a section of fans appluaded the makers for keeping the tone of the romantic thriller true to the previous outing, other complained that the film lacked a gripping storyline while also highlighting their issue with the abundance of music tracks.

Given the fact that Netflix has already announced a sequel to ‘365 Days: This Day’, directors Barbara Biaows and Tomasz Mandes have managed to end the movie on a cliffhanger, leaving fans hoping for the couple’s romantic saga to have a happy end. Penned by Blanka Lipiska, Blanka Lipiska and Mandes, the film released on Netflix on April 27, 2022.

SEE ALSO: Dhanush’s Strikes A Superhero Pose In First Look From Russo Brothers ‘The Gray Man’; Fans Say ‘Next Avenger’

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : '365 Days: This Day' Twitter Review: Netizens Aren't Impressed With Michele Morrone's Erotic Thriller And Here's Proof