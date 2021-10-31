We all have that friend who belts out the wrong lyrics to songs when they play on the car radio or on a night out.

If this doesn’t sound familiar to you, then sorry but you are that friend.

Don’t worry, from mixing up romantic sentiments with items of food to mistaking meaningful declarations for sexual innuendos, mishearing song lyrics is just part of what it is to be human.

Of all the lyrics in our round-up, it was songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Jimi Hendrix that people most often got mixed up.

Check out our top 23 misheard song lyrics in the gallery below…

For our pick of the best 40 song lyrics of all time, click here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics, from Taylor Swift to Jimi Hendrix