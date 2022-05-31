23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics, from Adele to Foo Fighters

We all have that friend who belts out the wrong lyrics to songs when they play on the car radio or on a night out.

If this doesn’t sound familiar to you, then sorry but you probably are that friend.

Don’t worry, from mixing up romantic sentiments with items of food to mistaking meaningful declarations for sexual innuendos, mishearing song lyrics is just part of what it is to be human.

Of all the lyrics in our round-up, it was songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Jimi Hendrix that people most often got mixed up.

Check out the funniest examples below.

23. “thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

Misheard lyric: “Bacon, eggs. Bacon, eggs. Bacon, eggs. I’m so f***in’ grateful for my eggs.”

Correct lyric: “Thank you, next. Thank you, next. Thank you, next. I’m so f***in’ grateful for my ex.”

22. “I Try” – Macy Gray

Misheard lyric: “I wear goggles when you are not near.”

Correct lyric: “My world crumbles when you are not near.”

21. “Sex on Fire” – Kings of Leon

Misheard lyric: “Oooh, dyslexics on fire.”

Correct lyric: “Oooh, this sex is on fire.”

20. “Erase and Rewind” – The Cardigans

Misheard lyric: “Raisins and wine, ‘cause I’ve been changing my mind.”

Correct lyric: “Erase and rewind, ‘cause I’ve been changing my mind.”

19. “Dancing Queen” – ABBA

Even Abba fans get the lyrics wrong sometimes (Getty Images)

Misheard lyric: “Dancing queen, feel the beat from the tangerine.”

Correct lyric: “Dancing queen, feel the beat from the tambourine.”

18. “I’m a Believer” – The Monkees

Misheard lyric: “Then I saw her face, now I’m gonna leave her.”

Correct lyric: “Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer.”

17. “Jeremy” – Pearl Jam

Misheard lyric: “Jeremy’s smoking grass today.”

Correct lyric: “Jeremy spoke in class today.”

16. “Africa” – Toto

Misheard lyric: “There’s nothing that a hundred men on mars could ever do.”

Correct lyric: “There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do.”

15. “Blank Space” by Taylor Swift

Misheard lyric: “Got a lot of Starbucks lovers, they’ll tell you I’m insane.”

Correct lyric: “Got a long list of ex-lovers, they’ll tell you I’m insane.”

14. “The Pretender” – Foo Fighters

Misheard lyric: “One of these things is not like the others.”

Correct lyric: “What if I say I’m not like the others?”

13. “Feel Good Inc” by The Gorillaz

Misheard lyric: “Milk dud.”

Correct lyric: “Feel good.”

12. “Blue” – Eiffel 65

Misheard lyric: “I’m blue da ba dee da ba daa, in Aberdeen I will die, da ba dee da ba daa.”

Correct lyric: “I’m blue da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa.”

11. “Blinded By the Light” – Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

Misheard lyric: “Wrapped up like a douche when you’re rollin’ in the night.”

Correct lyric: “Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night.”

10. “Purple Haze” – Jimi Hendrix

Misheard lyric: “Scuse me, while I kiss this guy.”

Correct lyric: “Scuse me, while I kiss the sky.”

9. “Tiny Dancer” – Elton John

No, it’s not, ‘Hold me closer, Tony Danza’

Misheard lyric: “Hold me closer Tony Danza.”

Correct lyric: “Hold me closer tiny dancer.”

8. “Say You Love Me” – Fleetwood Mac

Misheard lyric: “I’m begging you for a little sip of tea.”

Correct lyric: “I’m begging you for a little sympathy.”

7. “Chasing Pavements” – Adele

Misheard lyric: “Should I give up, or should I just keep chasing penguins?”

Correct lyric: “Should I give up, or should I just keep chasing pavements?”

6. “Livin’ On A Prayer” – Bon Jovi

Misheard lyric: “It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not.”

Correct lyric: “It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not.”

5. “Baby Got Back” – Sir Mix-A-Lot

Misheard lyric: “I like big butts in a can of limes.”

Correct lyric: “I like big butts and I cannot lie.”

4. “Seven Seas of Rhye” – Queen

Music fans listening to Queen have been confused by ‘Seven Seas of Rhye’ (Getty Images)

Misheard lyric: “I challenge the mighty titan and his stupid horse.”

Correct lyric: “I challenge the mighty titan and his troubadours.”

3. “Bad Moon Rising” – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Misheard lyric: “There’s a bathroom on the right.”

Correct lyric: “There’s a bad moon on the rise.”

2. “Like a G6” – Far East Movement

Misheard lyric: “Now I’m feelin’ so fly like a cheese stick.”

Correct lyric: “Now I’m feelin’ so fly like a G6.”

1. “The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite” – REM

Misheard lyric: “Calling Jamaica.”

Correct lyric: “Call me when you try to wake her.”

