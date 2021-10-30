2021 People's Choice Awards Nominations Complete List: 'Dune', 'Squid Game', 'Black Widow', 'Loki' And More

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards nominations are here. And it looks like MCU fans are in for a real treat this time as multiple Marvel projects have gone on to make the cut. But that’s not all, as Netflix top show ‘Squid Game’ that has gone on to create history by becoming the biggest non-English show on the giant online streaming platform, has also earned a nod in the Bingeworthy show category. However, Justin Lin’s ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ dominates the list with a total of eight nominations, which even includes individual nods for actor Charlize Theron, John Cena and Vin Diesel as well.

While ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ takes the top spot in the movies section, English actor Tom Hiddleston’s series ‘Loki’ has gone on to mint five nominations, followed by ‘This Is Us’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ with four each. Other nominated shows include ‘Cobra Kai’, ‘The Bachelor’, ‘WandaVision’, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, ‘The Equalizer’, ‘Young Rock’, ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘The Walking Dead’.

In the music categories, pop sensation Justin Bieber leads the pack with 10 nods while popular K-pop group BTS also earns nods in various categories along with the Jonas Brothers. Meanwhile, the competition in the Social Star category seems to have become more intense with the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Britney Spears, Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio joining the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and others this year.

The People’s Choice Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, on December 7, this year. And will be aired on NBC and E! simultaneously for the first time.

Here’s the complete list of nominations:

MOV IES

THE M OVIE OF 2021

Black Widow

Coming 2 America

F9: The Fast Saga

Dune

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Coming 2 America

Free Guy

He’s All That

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Thunder Force

Vacation Friends

THE ACTION MO VIE OF 2021

Black Widow

F9: The Fast Saga

Godzilla Kong

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

A Quiet Place Part II

Cruella

Dune

Fatherhood

Halloween Kills

In The Heights

Old

Respect

THE FAMIL Y MOVIE OF 2021

Cinderella

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Tom and Jerry

Vivo

Yes Day

THE MA LE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad

Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

THE DRAM A MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II

Emma Stone, Cruella

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills

Jason Momoa, Dune

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Kevin Hart, Fatherhood

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

THE COMEDY M OVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force

Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig, No Time To Die

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

TELEVISI ON

THE SHOW OF 2021

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Loki

Saturday Night Live

The Bachelor

This Is Us

WandaVision

THE DRA MA SHOW OF 2021

Outer Banks

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Equalizer

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Grown-ish

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Upshaws

Young Rock

THE REALI TY SHOW OF 2021

90 Day Fiancé

Bachelor In Paradise

Below Deck

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

The Voice

THE MAL E TV STAR OF 2021

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

THE DRA MA TV STAR OF 2021

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Sterling Brown, This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

THE DA YTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPE TITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars

Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race

JoJo, The Masked Singer

JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars

Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette

Matt James, The Bachelor

Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer

THE RE ALITY TV STAR OF 2021

Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, West Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE BI NGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

Cobra Kai

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Outer Banks

Sex/Life

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus

THE SCI- FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

Loki

Lucifer

La Brea

Shadow and Bone

Superman and Lois

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Flash

WandaVision

MUSI C

THE MALE A RTIST OF 2021

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

THE FEMAL E ARTIST OF 2021

Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

THE GROUP OF 2021 1 BTS

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

THE SONG O F 2021

Butter, BTS

Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran

Easy On Me, Adele

good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X

Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Up, Cardi B

THE ALBUM OF 2021

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Culture III, Migos

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Justice, Justin Bieber

MONTERO, Lil Nas X

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

THE COUNTRY ART IST OF 2021

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

THE LATIN ART IST OF 2021

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

THE MUSIC VID EO OF 2021

Butter, BTS

Easy On Me, Adele

good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

LOCATION, KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

My Universe, Coldplay X BTS

Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

STAY, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

THE COLLABORAT ION SONG OF 2021

Best Friend, Saweetie & Doja Cat

INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat & SZA

Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Way 2 Sexy, Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

You Right, Doja Cat & The Weeknd

POP C ULTURE

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Addison Rae

Britney Spears

Charli D’Amelio

Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lil Nas X

THE POP SPE CIAL OF 2021

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil

Friends: The Reunion

Justin Bieber: Our World

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

Oprah With Meghan and Harry

P!nk: All I Know So Far

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

THE COMEDY A CT OF 2021

Back to Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah

Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham

From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney

Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson

The King’s Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj

The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong

Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler

You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans

THE GAME CH ANGER OF 2021

Alex Morgan

Bubba Wallace

Carl Nassib

Naomi Osaka

Patrick Mahomes

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sunisa Lee

THE POP POD CAST OF 2021

Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

Armchair Expert

Call Her Daddy

Chicks in the Office

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew

SmartLess

Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer

