2021 People's Choice Awards Nominations Complete List: 'Dune', 'Squid Game', 'Black Widow', 'Loki' And More

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards nominations are here. And it looks like MCU fans are in for a real treat this time as multiple Marvel projects have gone on to make the cut. But that’s not all, as Netflix top show ‘Squid Game’ that has gone on to create history by becoming the biggest non-English show on the giant online streaming platform, has also earned a nod in the Bingeworthy show category. However, Justin Lin’s ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ dominates the list with a total of eight nominations, which even includes individual nods for actor Charlize Theron, John Cena and Vin Diesel as well.
While ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ takes the top spot in the movies section, English actor Tom Hiddleston’s series ‘Loki’ has gone on to mint five nominations, followed by ‘This Is Us’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ with four each. Other nominated shows include ‘Cobra Kai’, ‘The Bachelor’, ‘WandaVision’, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, ‘The Equalizer’, ‘Young Rock’, ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘The Walking Dead’.
In the music categories, pop sensation Justin Bieber leads the pack with 10 nods while popular K-pop group BTS also earns nods in various categories along with the Jonas Brothers. Meanwhile, the competition in the Social Star category seems to have become more intense with the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Britney Spears, Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio joining the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and others this year.
The People’s Choice Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, on December 7, this year. And will be aired on NBC and E! simultaneously for the first time.
Here’s the complete list of nominations:
MOV IES
THE M OVIE OF 2021
Black Widow
Coming 2 America
F9: The Fast Saga
Dune
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
Coming 2 America
Free Guy
He’s All That
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Thunder Force
Vacation Friends
THE ACTION MO VIE OF 2021
Black Widow
F9: The Fast Saga
Godzilla Kong
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
A Quiet Place Part II
Cruella
Dune
Fatherhood
Halloween Kills
In The Heights
Old
Respect
THE FAMIL Y MOVIE OF 2021
Cinderella
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Tom and Jerry
Vivo
Yes Day
THE MA LE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad
Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
THE DRAM A MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II
Emma Stone, Cruella
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills
Jason Momoa, Dune
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Kevin Hart, Fatherhood
Timothée Chalamet, Dune
THE COMEDY M OVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force
Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
TELEVISI ON
THE SHOW OF 2021
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Loki
Saturday Night Live
The Bachelor
This Is Us
WandaVision
THE DRA MA SHOW OF 2021
Outer Banks
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Equalizer
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Grown-ish
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Upshaws
Young Rock
THE REALI TY SHOW OF 2021
90 Day Fiancé
Bachelor In Paradise
Below Deck
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing With The Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
The Voice
THE MAL E TV STAR OF 2021
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DRA MA TV STAR OF 2021
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Sterling Brown, This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DA YTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPE TITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars
Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race
JoJo, The Masked Singer
JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars
Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette
Matt James, The Bachelor
Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer
THE RE ALITY TV STAR OF 2021
Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kim Kardashian, West Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
THE BI NGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
Cobra Kai
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Outer Banks
Sex/Life
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus
THE SCI- FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
Loki
Lucifer
La Brea
Shadow and Bone
Superman and Lois
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Flash
WandaVision
MUSI C
THE MALE A RTIST OF 2021
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
THE FEMAL E ARTIST OF 2021
Adele
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
THE GROUP OF 2021 1 BTS
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
THE SONG O F 2021
Butter, BTS
Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran
Easy On Me, Adele
good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X
Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Up, Cardi B
THE ALBUM OF 2021
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Culture III, Migos
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Justice, Justin Bieber
MONTERO, Lil Nas X
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves
THE COUNTRY ART IST OF 2021
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
THE LATIN ART IST OF 2021
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
THE MUSIC VID EO OF 2021
Butter, BTS
Easy On Me, Adele
good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
LOCATION, KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
My Universe, Coldplay X BTS
Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
STAY, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
THE COLLABORAT ION SONG OF 2021
Best Friend, Saweetie & Doja Cat
INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
Kiss Me More, Doja Cat & SZA
Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Way 2 Sexy, Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
You Right, Doja Cat & The Weeknd
POP C ULTURE
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
Addison Rae
Britney Spears
Charli D’Amelio
Dwayne Johnson
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lil Nas X
THE POP SPE CIAL OF 2021
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil
Friends: The Reunion
Justin Bieber: Our World
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Oprah With Meghan and Harry
P!nk: All I Know So Far
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
THE COMEDY A CT OF 2021
Back to Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah
Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney
Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson
The King’s Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj
The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong
Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler
You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans
THE GAME CH ANGER OF 2021
Alex Morgan
Bubba Wallace
Carl Nassib
Naomi Osaka
Patrick Mahomes
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sunisa Lee
THE POP POD CAST OF 2021
Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain
Armchair Expert
Call Her Daddy
Chicks in the Office
Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew
SmartLess
Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer
SEE ALSO: C hloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ Joins The Ranks Of Lowest Scoring MCU Movies On Rotten Tomatoes
Cover Image: Instagram
Source Link : 2021 People's Choice Awards Nominations Complete List: 'Dune', 'Squid Game', 'Black Widow', 'Loki' And More