2021 MTV Europe Music Awards: BTS Dominates With Four Major Wins; Ed Sheeran & Others Shine As Well

With the awards season here, South Korean music group BTS, who dominated 2021 with a string of memorable performances, recently bagged four major awards at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, including the Best Pop Artist. The grand event was hosted by Saweetie, in Budapest, Hungary, on November 14. And with electrifying performances by Ed Sheeran, Yungblud, Maluma and others, the night turned out to be quite an extravagant affair to remember.
While pop sensation Justin Bieber led the nominations, with eight, including Best Artist, the night turned out to be quite significant for BTS, who won four awards. The South Korean group which comprises of J-Hope, RM, V, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and Jimin, was nominated in four categories (Best Group, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best K-Pop Artist) managed to win all the prestigious awards. However, the only other artist, who bagged more than one trophy at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards was Ed Sheeran, who earned the Best Artist and Best Song for his track ‘Bad Habits’. Meanwhile, other artists like Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and others also shined.
Check out the complete Winner’s list here:
Best Artist
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
WINNER: BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
WINNER: Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “STAY”
Best Video
WINNER: Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Doja Cat ft. SZA: Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits
Justin Bieber: Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Normani ft. Cardi B: Wild Side
Taylor Swift: Willow
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: Kiss Me More
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: “Girl Like Me”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Best New
WINNER: Saweetie
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
The Kid Laroi
Best Electronic
WINNER: David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
WINNER: Måneskin
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
The Killers
Best Alternative
WINNER: Yungblud
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Best Latin
WINNER: Maluma
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Best K-Pop
WINNER: BTS
Lisa
Monsta X
NCT 127
Rosé
Twice
Best Group
WINNER: BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
24KGoldn
Fousheé
Girl in Red
Griff
JC Stewart
Jxdn
Latto
Madison Beer
Remi Wolf
Saint Jhn
The Kid Laroi
Biggest Fans
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Your Power”
Demi Lovato: “Dancing With The Devil”
Girl in Red: “Serotonin”
H.E.R.: “Fight For You”
Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Best U.S. Act
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
SEE ALSO: Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton & Other Celebs Celebrate The End Of Britney Spears’ Conservatorship; Latter Calls It ‘Best Day Ever’
Cover Image: Instagram
Source Link : 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards: BTS Dominates With Four Major Wins; Ed Sheeran & Others Shine As Well