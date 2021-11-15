2021 MTV Europe Music Awards: BTS Dominates With Four Major Wins; Ed Sheeran & Others Shine As Well

With the awards season here, South Korean music group BTS, who dominated 2021 with a string of memorable performances, recently bagged four major awards at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, including the Best Pop Artist. The grand event was hosted by Saweetie, in Budapest, Hungary, on November 14. And with electrifying performances by Ed Sheeran, Yungblud, Maluma and others, the night turned out to be quite an extravagant affair to remember.

While pop sensation Justin Bieber led the nominations, with eight, including Best Artist, the night turned out to be quite significant for BTS, who won four awards. The South Korean group which comprises of J-Hope, RM, V, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and Jimin, was nominated in four categories (Best Group, Best Pop, Biggest Fans and Best K-Pop Artist) managed to win all the prestigious awards. However, the only other artist, who bagged more than one trophy at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards was Ed Sheeran, who earned the Best Artist and Best Song for his track ‘Bad Habits’. Meanwhile, other artists like Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and others also shined.

Check out the complete Winner’s list here:

Best Artist

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

WINNER: BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

WINNER: Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “STAY”

Best Video

WINNER: Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Doja Cat ft. SZA: Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits

Justin Bieber: Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Normani ft. Cardi B: Wild Side

Taylor Swift: Willow

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: Kiss Me More

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: “Girl Like Me”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Best New

WINNER: Saweetie

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

The Kid Laroi

Best Electronic

WINNER: David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

WINNER: Måneskin

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

The Killers

Best Alternative

WINNER: Yungblud

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Best Latin

WINNER: Maluma

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Best K-Pop

WINNER: BTS

Lisa

Monsta X

NCT 127

Rosé

Twice

Best Group

WINNER: BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

24KGoldn

Fousheé

Girl in Red

Griff

JC Stewart

Jxdn

Latto

Madison Beer

Remi Wolf

Saint Jhn

The Kid Laroi

Biggest Fans

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Your Power”

Demi Lovato: “Dancing With The Devil”

Girl in Red: “Serotonin”

H.E.R.: “Fight For You”

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best U.S. Act

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

