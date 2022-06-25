2 killed in mass shooting in Norway; more than a dozen hurt

Two people were killed and more than a dozen injured early Saturday in a mass shooting in Oslo, Norwegian police said, as the city was gearing up for an annual Pride parade.

The shooting happened outside a bar in the downtown area of the Norwegian capital, police said.

A suspect was arrested and police don’t believe any other people were involved, police spokesman Tore Barstad said.

He said the motive was not immediately known and that it wasn’t clear whether the shooting had any connection to the Pride parade that was to be held Saturday in Oslo.

