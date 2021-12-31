An estimated 2.3 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 23, up from 1.4 million in the week to December 16 and the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics said.

Latest data showed in England, 2,024,700 were estimated to have Covid and in Wales 76,500, in Northern Ireland 47,500 and in Scotland figures reached 135,400.

According to the ONS Covid infections across England increased in all age groups but were the highest among those aged two to year 6 and adults aged 25 to 34 years.

Omicron specific infections continued to increase rapidly across England, while the proportion of Delta cases decreased.

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 2.3 million people in UK estimated to have had Covid in week before Christmas