18-year-old Mexican woman's body found in cistern

Posted on April 22, 2022 0

The disappearance of an 18-year-old Mexican woman came to a tragic end when her decomposing body was found inside a motel’s subterranean water tank.

Authorities say they were only able to identify Debanhi Escobar from the crucifix necklace she wore around her neck and the clothing that she had been described to be wearing on the night she went missing nearly two weeks earlier.

The teenager had last been seen on the night of 8 April in Nuevo León, Mexico, when she took a taxi home after partying with her friends.

Source Link 18-year-old Mexican woman's body found in cistern