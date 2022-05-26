17 best PS4 games to rediscover, from Bloodborne to Spider-Man

While the PS4 has undoubtedly been overshadowed by the more powerful Playstation 5 console from Sony, it still boasts one of the most impressive modern libraries in gaming.

Since 2013, the Playstation 4 has slowly amassed a number of exclusive games through first-party publishers as well as some other titles that make excellent use of the hardware.

If you already own a PS4 but are thinking of making the upgrade (when you can get your hands on a console, that is), the good news is that all of those old games will be playable on the new system.

And, if you have a Playstation Plus subscription, you’ll also be granted access to many of PS4’s classic titles on the new console as well. Many of which are featured in our list below.

The upcoming PS Plus three-tier service will also offer players access to hundreds of titles from Sony’s extensive catalogue, so we can expect to see plenty of PS4 classics make its way to the new service as well.

How we tested

Our list of the best PS4 games are based on experiences playing them during the PS4’s lifespan. While some of these games have seen sequels, remasters or other follow ups we believe that these titles showcase best what the PS4 has to offer. We also consider some of these games based on their optimisation for PS4 hardware and if it’s the best version of the game compared to other formats.

The best PS4 games for 2022 are:

Best game overall – Bloodborne: £13.29, Base.com

– Bloodborne: £13.29, Base.com Best action – God of War: £7.49, Currys.co.uk

– God of War: £7.49, Currys.co.uk Best for kids : Ratchet and Clank: £8.99, Game.co.uk

: Ratchet and Clank: £8.99, Game.co.uk Best horror – Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: £14.99, Studio.co.uk

– Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: £14.99, Studio.co.uk Best open world – Ghosts of Tsushima: £54.99, Argos.co.uk

– Ghosts of Tsushima: £54.99, Argos.co.uk Best survival – Red Dead Redemption 2: £23.99, Argos.co.uk

– Red Dead Redemption 2: £23.99, Argos.co.uk Best remaster – Shadow of the Colossus: £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Shadow of the Colossus: £16.99, Amazon.co.uk Best story – The Last of Us Part II: £20.97, Amazon.co.uk

– The Last of Us Part II: £20.97, Amazon.co.uk Best JRPG – Persona 5 Royal: £17.95, Amazon.co.uk

– Persona 5 Royal: £17.95, Amazon.co.uk Best PS VR – Astro Bot: Rescue Mission: £16.99, Very.co.uk

– Astro Bot: Rescue Mission: £16.99, Very.co.uk Best superhero – Spider-Man: £24.99, Argos.co.uk

– Spider-Man: £24.99, Argos.co.uk Best co-op – It Takes Two: £20.49, Amazon.co.uk

– It Takes Two: £20.49, Amazon.co.uk Best indie game – Hades: £18.75, Amazon.co.uk

– Hades: £18.75, Amazon.co.uk Best racing game – Gran Turismo 7: £54.99, Currys.co.uk

– Gran Turismo 7: £54.99, Currys.co.uk Best sidescroller – Hollow Knight: £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Hollow Knight: £16.99, Amazon.co.uk Best adventure game – Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End: £17.49, Playstation.com

– Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End: £17.49, Playstation.com Best fighting game – Guilty Gear Strive: £29.95, Amazon.co.uk

PS4 games FAQs When did the PS4 launch? The PS4 is the successor to the PS3 console and was first launched in North America on 15 November 2013. It was then released in Europe, South America and Australia on 29 November 2013. The PS5 launched on 19 November 2020. What is PlayStation Plus? PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that can run across one-, three- or 12-month payment plans. With it, you can access exclusive monthly games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends and use its online multiplayer service so you can play with friends (even if they don’t own the game themselves) along with 100GB of cloud storage to save your game progress. Monthly payments are £6.99, or £19.99 every three months, or you can pay a single, annual fee of £49.99. Playstation Plus will soon be divided into three tiers after June 2022: Essential, extra and premium. The essential tier will cost the same as the current Playstation Plus subscription and will effectively offer the same service, with access to cloud saves, multiplayer and two free games per month. What games are included in the PS Plus collection? If you own a PS5 and have an active subscription for PS Plus then you are automatically entitled to 20 games from the PS4 library. Unfortunately these games are only available as part of the service for PS5 users which means they are unavailable for PS4 users. Here are the full list of games included in the PS Plus collection: Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War

inFAMOUS: Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn We will keep this list updated if games are added or removed from the service. Can you play PS4 games on PS5? Yes, the new PS5, launched on 19 November 2020, has been made to be backwards compatible with more than 4,000 PS4 games, however, some functionalities that were available on the PS4 console may not be available on PS5 consoles. As a result, some PS4 games may display errors when played on a PS5. Therefore it’s recommended to make use of the PS5 console’s “game boost”, which will allow PS4 games to run with a smoother or higher frame-rate and make for easier play. Can you play PS3 games on PS4? The PS4 on the other hand is not backwards compatible and so you cannot play PS3 games using a disc or download from the PlayStation Network Store. A way around this is by using PlayStation Now, which is a streaming service that allows you to play PS3 games on PS4 over a wifi connection. In order to do this, you need to download the PlayStation Now app from the PlayStation Network Store with an internet connection of 5Mbps or faster. PS Now will be discontinued in June 2022 but the upcoming PS Plus premium tier will include access to Playstation games from the PS2, PS3 and PSP generations of Sony consoles. How do you delete games on PS4? To free up storage space on your PS4 to make room for new games, you will need to uninstall them. This can be done by finding the game you want to delete on the games menu and select delete in the options menu and simply confirm. How to gameshare on PS4 If you want to share your gaming experience, progress or score with others, you can use the “share” button on your PS4 controller to do so. This will allow you to screenshot or capture video content mid-game and share on social media before picking up where you left off. You can access all your screenshots and video clips in the capture gallery. If you want to gameshare with friends and family, you can select settings in the PS4 menu, scroll to “account management”, pick “activate as your primary PS4” and select “activate”. In order to do this, you will need to deactivate your own PS4 console as the primary console. Doing this will allow access to all the games in your library on your friend’s console. How to get a refund on a PS4 game If you are unhappy with a game you’ve purchased, you can claim a refund within 14 days. However, you will not be eligible for a refund if you have already started to download or stream what you’ve bought unless it is faulty. In order to request a refund, you will need to fill out this form on the PlayStation website. Are PS4 games still being made? PS4 gamers rejoice! Although everyone is scrabbling to get their hands on the elusive PS5, it seems that PS4 games are still going to be made and released by Sony. A number of PS5 games, like Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also be released on the PS4. As for new titles, Hideaki Nishino, Sony’s head of platform planning, implied in an interview with AV Watch that new PS4 games will be made for at least two more years. The verdict: PS4 games For its complex, beautiful and haunting world, our pick for the best PS4 game is Bloodborne, FromSoftware’s gothic action RPG. Up in close contention was God of War but as the game is now optimised for PS5 as well as being ported onto PC, the PS4 version is no longer the best way to experience Kratos’s journey. If you’re looking for something more child friendly, then Ratchet and Clank is also a worthy recommendation, as is Astro Bot: Rescue Mission but bear in mind the latter will require a PS VR headset in order to play. Voucher codes For discounts on games and offers on consoles, try the links below: Want to know what games we’re looking forward to? Read our full list of upcoming PS5 games for 2022

