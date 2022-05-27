16,000 street parties to be held for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

More than 16,000 street parties are expected to be thrown over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Councils across England have received “a huge number” of applications from residents eager to celebrate the monarch’s 70-year milestone, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

Many councils have waived administration fees for road closures, of which there were 9,500 during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, the LGA said.

Whether it be approving thousands of local road closures for free or putting on big community events, councils are doing what they do best and bringing people together LGA chairman James Jamieson

A snap poll of a dozen councils by the LGA showed they have approved more than 1,000 street parties.

Extrapolated nationally, it could mean more than 16,000 Platinum Jubilee bashes.

LGA chairman James Jamieson, said: “Councils are pulling out all the stops to help their communities celebrate a historic day for our country.

“Whether it be approving thousands of local road closures for free or putting on big community events, councils are doing what they do best and bringing people together in innovative ways to mark this important milestone.

A street party to commemorate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Archive)

“After two tough years at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, we hope that this time will allow people to raise a toast and celebrate with their loved ones and neighbours”.

Commemorative tree planting is under way in some areas as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, and libraries are gearing up for the Big Jubilee Read campaign celebrating books by authors from across the Commonwealth published during her seven decades as sovereign.

Councils including Wyre Forest, Gedling and Surrey Heath are hosting jubilee events such as beacon lighting, picnics and tea parties.

Hertfordshire County Council has received a record 475 street party applications while the London Borough of Waltham Forest has approved over 100 events and is putting on a mile-long street party.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 16,000 street parties to be held for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee