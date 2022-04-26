16 best strapless bras that flatter, lift and stay in place all day

Strapless bras are notoriously tricky to buy. We’re willing to bet even those who consider themselves lingerie connoisseurs have worn one that soon becomes a belt, one that is so tight you can’t breathe or one that gives serious mono-boob vibes.

But, whether you’re looking to wear a strapless dress or just dislike the straps on even the most comfortable bra, a good strapless bra is quite an essential for a well-prepared underwear drawer.

And with wedding season coming up, now is the time to start looking – lest you be the bridesmaid having to pull, push and re-jiggle yourself into place before every picture.

Searching everywhere from high-street go-to’s to lingerie specialists, we’ve rounded up the best options for everyone, from those after an added lift, those with larger chests and even those looking for a post-surgery option.

Take a look below at our round-up of the best strapless bras to find which one is best for you.

How we tested

Testing a strapless bra is quite straightforward, with our tester wearing each one for a full day – whether that was working from home, lifting boxes, running around the supermarket or even going to a concert. But key things to consider were how flattering a fit it was, how well it stayed in place and, perhaps most importantly, how comfortable it was.

Wonderbra ultimate strapless bra Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 The name of this bra is hard to live up to, but it really did. Of course, Wonderbra was made famous thanks to its revolutionary bra designs, and with two patented technologies working to give it this status it’s unsurprising our tester loved it so much. Firstly, the bra has padded support in the form of hand-shaped polycarbonate, meaning it’s comfortable to wear with a natural lift that isn’t too OTT. Secondly, and possibly our favourite part of this bra, are the silicone dots. Instead of the plastic strip that usually features across the top and bottom edge of strapless bras, this one stays up through using non-irritating silicone dots across the wings. The result is a non-slip bra that holds in place without tugging.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Intimissi strapless bra with graduated padding and plunge front Best: Strapless and backless bra Rating: 8/10 Anyone looking to go for a real barely there style bra, this may be the one for you. Able to be worn in a multitude of ways, if you’re looking for just one bra that can be worn with backless dresses, deep V-necks, strapless tops or any other fleshbaring fit, then this Intimissi bra is hard to beat. The main part of the bra is the deep plunge underwired cups and front band that is comfortable, supportive and able to hold up on its own with a tight enough top to support it – it does have a sticky layer inside the cup that holds particularly well, but pulling it off is like ripping tape off your boobs. The sticky flaps can then be used for added support, but only attached by velcro, can be removed and replaced with the included microfibre covered elastane or transparent straps at the back and neck.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} H&M seamless balconette bra Best: Budget buy Rating: 9/10 At under £20, this strapless bra is a great option for anyone on a tight budget and our tester was suitably impressed with how it looked, felt, and held up, despite lifting heavy boxes around – a true test to a strapless bra’s capabilities. It’s built almost in two layers, an underwired cup inner layer and a stretchy bandeau top layer that smooths out any lumps or bumps for a seamless finish. This does make it a little longer than some other options, which helped keep it in place all day, but wouldn’t be ideal for wearing under any sort of crop top. It was surprisingly comfortable and only needed a couple of tugs through the day to bring it back into position, but there was no fear of it falling down at all. It does also come with detachable straps if you’d ever want that added support too.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next push-up U-plunge multiway bra Best: For cleavage Rating: 8/10 This bra gives a real added oomph for anyone looking to increase their cleavage in a V-neck. Padded underneath and along the outside edges, quite substantially, it holds the bust in place while giving the appearance of a much fuller chest. Silicone is stitched along the lower seam to stop any slippage, and although we didn’t have to pull this bra up, we did have to re-adjust the cups every now and again. Removable straps are also included.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Skims fits everybody bandeau bra Best: For comfort Rating: 9/10 More of a boob tube than a bra this Skims bandeau has to be one of, if not the most, comfortable strapless bra on the market. Skims seems to build its bras with comfort in mind – we named its triangle bralette (£32, Skims.com) our best buy in a round-up of the best comfortable bras – so we didn’t expect anything less. It pulls on either over the head or from the legs and up, and stretches to cover the full chest area. But, do note, it is still tight and takes quite a bit of tugging to pull down – great when you’re after a bra that doesn’t become a belt after a few hours. If you’re looking for more of a bandeau top then we’d also recommend this bra to be worn alone with trousers or jeans, and it comes in a great range of colours from pink to blue too. Just note, although there is a good number of layers of fabric there is no padding so nipple outlines may show.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ann Summers sexy lace planet multiway bra Best: Sexy strapless bra Rating: 8/10 Ann Summers is known for being sexy. The stores alone project a sensual image that can be felt by just walking past. So it’s no surprise that this strapless bra is the sexiest option of our round-up. With Silicone strips on the top and bottom it’s not shifting easily, and the four sets of hook and eyes also make for a more secure fit, while the under padding adds lift for a fuller look. The cups do seem bigger than other brands of the same size, but the ample padding helps to fill these. With its lacy design it’s definitely a bra to wow with, and it also comes with adjustable multi-way straps for ultimate versatile wear.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Boux Avenue strapless padded plunge bra Best: For staying up Rating: 8/10 Granted, this wasn’t the most comfortable bra of our round-up, but it did hold through a gig of dancing, jumping and sweating which was quite the achievement. Its inner padding gave a subtle push without looking too Betty Boop-esque, but definitely helped to lift and perk. With four sets of hook and eye clasps, compared to the regular two, it really does suck you in and also makes you stand taller too, maybe an added bonus for anyone working on their posture. And it also comes with multiway straps for versatile wear.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pour Moi flora strapless underwired bra Best: For looks Rating: 9/10 The first thing we have to say about this bra is that it’s beautiful, which we know may sound a bit excessive for a bra, but it really is. Made from lace with a scalloped edging, it is now by far the prettiest bra in our testers underwear draw, but it’s also surprisingly comfortable too. Silicone strips on the top and bottom edges keep it up well, but anyone with a particularly large chest may not find it has enough support. The outer edges have removable padding for a boosted cleavage and it also comes with removable straps for shoulder or halterneck wear.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Victoria’s Secret push up strapless bra Best: For added lift Rating: 7/10 Victoria Secret is possibly the most famous lingerie brand in the world, with VS angels, runway shows and celebrity fans springing to mind. So, if the brand is your go-to for all things underwear, then you may want to add this strapless bra to your basket. With ample under padding for that signature VS lift, a deep sweetheart neckline and multi-way straps, it’s sure to boost, lift and support the chest. But, we did find it didn’t stay up as well as most of our other options in this round-up, so bear in mind it will need a good tug every now and again to put things back in place. Again, as many of the other options, this bra comes with multiway straps.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S flexiwired post surgery strapless bra Best: Post surgery strapless bra Rating: 8/10 Looking for a post surgery strapless bra may seem like an impossible task, but M&S is here to make things just a little bit easier. Firstly, it’s super soft with a breathable, lightweight foam which is cotton-lined to be gentle against the skin. It is wired, which some may find unusual for a post surgery bra, but it does give that added support to keep things where they should be. There’s an internal pocket for a prosthesis or even a small icepack, and the long band provides extra comfort. Multiway straps are also included with this one.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Chantelle soft stretch jersey bandeau bra Best: Bandeau bra Rating: 9/10 Similar to the Skims bra in that both are bandeaus with no underwire, no separate cups and no back clasp, this Chantelle option is a great choice for anyone wanting comfort. It’s soft enough to wear all day (and night) but tight enough that it doesn’t fall down at any point. Our tester even forgot it was on half of the time. It does have inner padding which provided just that added bit of coverage and sculpting that the Skims (£28, Skims.com) didn’t have, meaning there is no monoboob in sight – but, of course that all comes down to personal preference.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Passionata rhythm strapless bra Best: For everyday wear Rating: 8/10 Sometimes the most basic things work the best, and if you’re after a standard bra without padding, lift or fancy edges, look no further than this Passionata option. Just like a regular T-shirt bra you can remove the straps from, this fuss-free bra is sure to be a failsafe addition to anyone’s underwear drawer. It’s comfortable enough to wear all day, silicone waves have been piped onto the top seam to keep it in place and it easily slots under any top as your regular go-to bra would.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Boux Avenue spot mesh plunge strapless bra Best: For sucking it all in Rating: 9/10 If you’re after a fail safe bra that can be trusted not to budge an inch even under the most tricky tops, then look no further than this Boux Avenue option. It’s not the most comfortable, but you can party the night away without any worry of needing to readjust. It feels like it sucks everything in, which also made us stand with better posture, a definite bonus side effect of the light squeeze. Also, if you’re someone who does their bras up at the front and then spins it around, you may struggle to get this back around your chest, so we’d recommend this for those who can hook from the back in what sometimes feels like a cirque du soleil move. This one comes with removable straps for multi-way wear too.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Elomi smooth moulded strapless seamless underwire T-shirt bra Best: For larger chests Rating: 9/10 Larger chests and strapless bras usually aren’t a match made in heaven, but this Elomi option pleasantly surprised our tester. Comfortable to wear, with a good hold and and enough support for everyday errands it ticked most boxes we were looking for. The only thing our tester noted was the cup shape was a bit more oval than round. The small boning in the back added to the support level and the silicone helped hold it in place. Available in sizes 34G to 44FF it does house a good range of sizes not usually covered by most high-street retailers and, again, it comes with multiway straps.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Calvin Klein strapless bra Best: For putting on and taking off Rating: 9/10 We’ve already spoken about how difficult certain strapless bras can be to get on, the stickiness of the silicone means spinning them around which gives an almost carpet burn feel, if it budges at all, so this option from Calvin Klein had to feature in our round-up. With a side closure made up of four hook and eye sets it’s a wonder why all bras don’t close at the side – it was easy to get to with no fuss or contortion involved. There’s no silicone tape but the back has an elastane, silicone feel across the whole middle section meaning it stays up without any tugging. And it also comes with removable straps for added support.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Triumph body make-up essentials Best: For sculpting Rating: 8/10 Simple in design, this pared back bra has an almost seamless design that gently moulds to the contours of the body. Underwired, but without any wires visible from the outside, this bra is perfect for seamless sculpting in even the tightest of tops, with no lumps or bumps on show. Wide silicone stripes help it to stay up across the back top and bottom seam and it also comes with removable straps for everyday wear.

The verdict: Strapless bras We set out to find the best strapless bras without high hopes of finding many that are actually worth buying, but we discovered quite an extensive list from beautiful designs to post surgery options and everything inbetween. Ultimately Wonderbra stole the show thanks to it’s patented technology. Skims and Chantelle are close runner ups and best if you’re looking for comfort. While Pour Moi was the best looking strapless bra we’ve seen. Voucher codes For savings on womenswear and other fashion offers, try the links below: If you’re looking for the best bra brands for larger busts, our round-up delivers on style, comfort and support

