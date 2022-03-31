16 best PS5 games for every kind of player, from Gran Turismo 7 to Horizon Forbidden West

The PS5 has been out since November 2020 and in that time there are a number of must-play titles that have been released.

It’s a testament to the strong first-party support that many of those games are exclusive to Playstation consoles with developers such as Guerilla, Insomniac and Polyphony Digital all falling under the “Playstation Studios” umbrella.

Because of the wavering availability of the elusive console, cross-platform support on both the PS4 and PS5 games may be very welcome indeed and plenty of previously released titles have been given the next-generation port, some of which are featured on our list.

Not only have some of these games received a visual upgrade with improved loading times, they’ve also made excellent use of the PS5’s additional hardware capabilities, such as dualsense controller support and storage optimisation for the SSD.

As even more exclusive titles make their way on to the PS5, such as the upcoming Forspoken or God of War: Ragnarok, then they will be added to this list if they are a worthwhile experience.

The best PS5 games in 2022 are:

– Astro’s Playroom: Free, Playstation.com Best action RPG – Elden Ring: £49.99, Currys.co.uk

The verdict: Best PS5 game Astro’s Playroom is the first game you should ever boot up on your PS5. It’s a wonderful ode to some of Playstation’s best moments and manages to encapsulate every generation it’s been a part of in four generations. For a more recent open world blockbuster, check out Horizon Forbidden West. It’s also available on the PS4 consoles but thanks to its stunning visuals and vast world filled with ruins and robotic dinosaurs, it’s an excellent showcase for the power of the PS5. If you’re up for the challenge, Elden Ring is also well on track to be the best game to come out in 2022. It deserves its reputation as a difficult game but if you’re able to invest the time (and runes) into beating its numerous bosses, few gaming experiences are as rewarding. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on PS5 games and other tech offers, try the links below: Not sure which of the new consoles you should buy? Here’s our guide to choosing between the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

