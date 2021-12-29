15-year-old fighting for his life after his police officer father accidentally shot him in his head

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after his police officer father shot him in the head in North Carolina, officials from Onslow County said on Tuesday.

According to the preliminary indications, the incident of fatal injury appears to be an accidental shooting, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said, according to a report.

The incident occurred on Monday evening after a call was made to the deputies with the county’s sheriff office and emergency services.

On reaching the house just east of Beulaville town, officials found the teenager being treated by EMS for a single gunshot wound to his head, according to a local report.

The teenager was then shifted to Naval Trauma Centre on Camp Lejeune and to Vidant Medical Centre in Greenville later.

Officials said the firearm used in the incident was a handgun. It is not immediately clear if charges have been filed.

District attorney Ernie Lee is aware of the ongoing investigation, the county sheriff’s office said, according to the report.

The father is part of the nearby Jacksonville Police Department, officials said.

The attorney said: “This is a tragic event, and this matter remains under investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.”

“The reports, statements and other evidence from the investigation will be provided to this office to determine what actions, if any, will be taken. I continue to remain in contact with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in this ongoing investigation,” Mr Lee said in a press release.

The Jacksonville police department is cooperating in the probe, according to a press release.

“We ask that our community members keep our employee and their family in their thoughts and prayers at this time,” said investigative services supervisor Lt Christopher Funcke, according to the report.

