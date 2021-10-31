15-year-old boy charged with murder after teenager stabbed to death

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old in east London earlier this week.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is due before magistrates in Barkingside on Monday, Scotland Yard have said.

Emergency services were called to Harrow Road in Ilford just before 4am on Thursday 28 October to reports of a fight.

They found a man who had been stabbed and he died at the scene.

He was later identified as Kamran Khalid.

