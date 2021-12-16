15 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

We don’t wish to alarm anyone, but Christmas is coming. Forget about October, it’s gone. Halloween? A distant memory. Summer and sunshine? Don’t make us laugh. It’s constant jingle bells from now until next year, which somehow is 2022.

Things look set to be a little different this year, with warnings of an impending present shortage caused not by a gadabout Santa, but a global supply chain snarl-up set to continue for many more months. Shoppers are being advised to start early due to a lack of shipping containers, fewer HGV drivers in the UK and a continuing scarcity of semiconductors, which power the most sought-after electronics.

But while we’re still being starved of the PS5 and Xbox series X, 2021 has still seen a raft of hot new gadgets capturing our undivided attention. From new wireless headphones and earbuds to wireless speakers, new phones and smartwatches, like the iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3, we’ve been spoilt for choice this year.

Looking for some great discounts ahead of the festive fun? Take a look at our round-up of the best tech to gift… or maybe write to Santa for.

How we tested

To give you a helping hand, we’ve compiled a list of the best techie Christmas gifts, ideal for your loved ones. They’ve all been tested extensively by us. We’ve listened to them; typed and gamed on them; sat on our bums, one controller in our hands, for hours, playing Sea of Thieves; ran with them on our wrists; brought them out to the park; lost and found items with them; and called people from across the world with them. Basically, we can guarantee that everything you find here is top quality.

We’ll be continuously testing and reviewing the latest new gadgets right up until the big day itself, so check back if you don’t see something you think your loved one will like right away. So, without further ado, here are the best tech-focused gifts for Christmas 2021.

Best overall – Xbox series X: £449.99, Argos.co.uk

– Xbox series X: £449.99, Argos.co.uk Best games console for kids and families – Nintendo Switch OLED: £309, Amazon.co.uk

– Nintendo Switch OLED: £309, Amazon.co.uk Best Android smartwatch – Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: £269, Very.co.uk

– Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: £269, Very.co.uk Best Bluetooth speaker – Bang & Olufsen beosound explore: £169, Johnlewis.com

– Bang & Olufsen beosound explore: £169, Johnlewis.com Best item tracker – Tile mate combo pack: £69.99, Tile.com

– Tile mate combo pack: £69.99, Tile.com Best Alexa smart display – Amazon Echo show 8, 2nd gen: £107.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Amazon Echo show 8, 2nd gen: £107.99, Amazon.co.uk Best laptop – Huawei Matebook X pro: £1,379.97, Amazon.co.uk

– Huawei Matebook X pro: £1,379.97, Amazon.co.uk Best wireless earbuds – Sony WF-1000XM4: £199, Johnlewis.com

– Sony WF-1000XM4: £199, Johnlewis.com Best robot vacuum cleaner – iRobot roomba j7+: £819, Irobot.co.uk

– iRobot roomba j7+: £819, Irobot.co.uk Best item tracker for iOS users – Apple AirTag, 4 pack: £80, Amazon.co.uk

– Apple AirTag, 4 pack: £80, Amazon.co.uk Best Google smart display – Google Nest Hub: £88.89, Amazon.co.uk

– Google Nest Hub: £88.89, Amazon.co.uk Best wireless Apple headphones – Apple AirPods max: £549, Apple.com

– Apple AirPods max: £549, Apple.com Best webcam – Logitech C920: £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Logitech C920: £59.99, Amazon.co.uk Best budget wireless earbuds for Android users – Google Pixel buds A-series: £99.99, Argos.co.uk

– Google Pixel buds A-series: £99.99, Argos.co.uk Best portable Sonos speaker – Sonos Roam: £199, Amazon.co.uk

The verdict: Tech Christmas gifts The best tech Christmas gift happens to be the most in-demand console around right now – the Xbox series X. It’s the best Xbox that Microsoft has ever made and is an absolute powerhouse. For audiophiles, we’d recommend picking up Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound explore or Sonos’s roam speaker – both are accomplished portable devices. If you want to give your loved one the gift of never losing their keys or wallet ever again, look no further than the Apple AirTags or the Tile combo pack. We’ll be continuously adding to this list as we inch closer to Christmas, so if you don’t see something you like right now, check back soon. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on the best bits of tech and other Christmas presents, try the links below: Want to have a great countdown to Christmas? Have a read of our reviews of the best advent calendars

