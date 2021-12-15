15 best running leggings that will help you go that extra mile

Whether you’re training for a spring half marathon or simply heading out for a little plod around the common, finding the perfect pair of running leggings is essential.

Because running – especially in the bleak, cold, winter months – demands the right gear.

But before you rush out to buy some winter-proof running leggings, you need to know what you’re looking for – as while there are many great options out there, there are also some pretty awful ones, too.

We can’t remember how many times we’ve been on a run and had to stop halfway round to yank up our leggings when they’ve started sagging in the crotch area – not cool.

With that in mind, we’ve made it our personal mission to sweat test running leggings that stay up, regulate our body temperature and include pockets for any mid-run essentials.

How we tested

We tested the following leggings on runs where the temperature fell below 10 degrees. We looked at how high the waists were, what the compression was like (note: running leggings should be tight!), the breathability of the fabric, and how good they were at wicking away sweat.

Best winter running leggings for women 2021 are:

Lululemon fast and free high-rise tight 28in Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 These sweat-wicking, quick-drying, running-specific leggings are undoubtedly the best on the market. After testing hundreds of leggings over the past five years, nothing quite compares to Lululemon’s fast and free. With two side drop-in pockets to fit your phone, plus five waistband pockets, you can stash your tech and mid-run snacks with ease – and they never fall down. Lightweight and cool to the touch, they’re the first pair we reach for on race day due to their unparalleled comfort.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lululemon swift speed high-rise tight 28in Best: Compressive running legging Rating: 10/10 We stumbled across Lululemon’s swift speed high-rise tights last year (after wanting to change up our running wardrobe from the fast and free), and boy are we glad we did. These leggings are ever so slightly thicker but still come with plenty of pockets and a hit of reflectivity, too. We love the camo print and the zipped pocket on the back for extra security – 100 per cent recommend to anyone looking to upgrade their current running leggings.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sweaty Betty zero gravity high-waisted running leggings Best: Patterned running legging Rating: 8/10 Perhaps the thinnest leggings on this list, these ultra-lightweight, breathable leggings are engineered with quick-drying, sweat-wicking technology – so they offer next-level performance. We love the olive leopard print pattern and the fact that there’s both a handy leg pocket for storing your phone and a back zip pocket for your house keys, too. You’ll find us working on our 5k parkrun time wearing these, week after week.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lorna Jane Amy winter thermal phone pocket tech leggings Best: Thermal running leggings Rating: 8/10 Worn by fitness buffs, yogis, and PTs across the globe, Aussie label Lorna Jane is renowned for its supportive and flattering gym gear. For super cold days (we’re talking when it drops below zero degrees), these thermal leggings – cut from LJ excel fabric, which is, essentially, a high performance fabric that’s exclusive to Lorna Jane – will help to trap your body heat to keep you warm. True to size, we particularly like the high-rise waist and the fact that there are two side phone pockets.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} AllBirds women’s natural legging Best: Sustainable running leggings Rating: 7/10 Made from sustainable materials, such as eucalyptus tree fibre and merino wool, these buttery-soft, matte leggings from planet-friendly brand AllBirds are a great choice for anyone looking to ​​reduce their environmental impact. The all-natural materials mean these are best for the winter – we tested the brand’s bike shorts in the summer (£68, Allbirds.co.uk), which are made with the exact same material, and ended up with sore chafe marks around our waist due to the moisture retention. And while they don’t feature a leg phone pocket, they do have a hidden back pocket that will just about squeeze an iPhone 12. As the website says: “Break a sweat, not the planet”.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} New Balance impact run women’s running tights Best: Running leggings with pockets Rating: 9/10 We lived in these leggings last winter. The New Balance impact run running tights hug you in a wide-fitting waistband to keep you comfortably covered. Made with sweat-wicking technology, even though these leggings feel a little thicker than others on this list, they promise to keep you warm, but not too hot. We particularly like the mesh panel behind the knee, the 360-degree reflective details and the two outside thigh pockets and a small zippered back pocket. These are a running wardrobe staple.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Under Armour rush ColdGear no-slip waistband full-length leggings Best: High-waisted running legging Rating: 8/10 When it comes to gathering the motivation to head out for a run in the cold (we understand how tempting it is to hit snooze) these Under Armour no-slip leggings – made from super-soft fabric – will help to keep you accountable. Sitting high on the hips, these leggings are breathable, sweat-wicking, lightweight and have incredible stretch – all without breaking the bank. Team yours with the coordinating rush ColdGear core top (£65, Underarmour.co.uk).

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sweaty Betty power reflective gym leggings Best: Reflective running leggings Rating: 9/10 These do-it-all Sweaty Betty leggings are a little thicker than the brand’s zero gravity ones. Spun from stretchy, moisture-wicking jersey, covered in a reflective pattern, these are super comfortable – and flattering. Perfect for running in the evening, or on dull wintery days, the reflective geometric pattern means you’ll be seen, and safe.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lucas Hugh axis leggings Best: Leggings for tummy support Rating: 8/10 Ok, so these are not cheap. In fact, they’re almost double the price of the other leggings on this list. But if you’re feeling particularly bougie and want to splash the cash, then Lucas Hugh merges fashion and performance pretty effortlessly. In fact, it was the first brand to incorporate the fully-bonded seam – used in Olympic-quality swimwear – into activewear. The axis leggings are great for anyone who’s looking for a little bit of extra stomach support due to the high-rise bonded waistband with wrap panelling. Ultra glossy, high-quality and stylish, we feel like a character in The Hunger Games wearing these (which is funny, as CEO and creative designer of Lucas Hugh, Anjhe, actually designed the training outfits featured in the film).

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Janji 7/8 groundwork tight 2.0 Best: 7/8 running leggings Rating: 7/10 American running brand, Janji, has just launched in the UK – so if you haven’t heard of it before, the leggings kind of remind us of Lululemon and Saysky designs. With a supportive and sculpting fit, an ergonomic waistband with adaptable drawcord and two deep side pockets, these leggings were made to go the distance. Ideal for those who prefer their leggings in a bolder colour – these come in bright orange, turquoise and royal blue, as well as black, of course. Just remember, if you sweat a lot like us, lighter block colours will reveal the dreaded crotch sweat patch – so we always advise you to choose darker colours for running.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fabletics high-waisted perforated run 7/8 leggings: 2 for £24 Best: Affordable running leggings Rating: 7/10 We don’t know about you, but we’re always scrolling past Fabletics ads on Instagram and Facebook, promising decent activewear at a reasonable cost – but we tend to get a bit confused by the membership. Well, Fabletics has recently opened its first store in the UK – on London’s Regents Street – so you can purchase one-off items without being a member. That said, being a VIP member means getting 30-70 per cent off all regular prices, so if you’re an activewear fiend, it could be worth signing up. These high-waisted 7/8 leggings have both the handy side phone pocket and zipped back pocket too. We particularly like the cool mesh holes design for added ventilation.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Maaree cult cropped leggings Best: Cropped running leggings Rating: 7/10 Founded by sports bra tester, Mari, Maaree doesn’t just offer revolutionary, high-impact sports bras, but tops and leggings, too. The cult cropped leggings are ideal for any shorter women out there who find “full length” leggings simply too long. With a smoothing, second-skin fit, these versatile leggings are made from recycled nylon gathered from landfills and oceans. Plus, they’re squat-test approved and enhance your natural shape.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} On Running active tights Best: Running leggings for tempo sessions Rating: 8/10 As fans of On Running’s high-stretch tights (sorry, they’re currently sold out), we were slightly worried these cropped leggings wouldn’t quite match up, but, actually these leggings – with their luxurious second-skin feel and stretchy waist – are really very comfy. We like the hidden drawstring, so you can tighten and secure them in place and the fact that these tights move with you, making them an incredibly versatile option for any workout.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Adidas Techfit period-proof 7/8 leggings Best: Period-proof running leggings Rating: 8/10 Gone are the days where “I’m on my period” was an excuse not to exercise, these game-changing period-proof leggings from Adidas have a seriously discreet protective layer built-in (honestly, you wouldn’t even know it’s there) so you’re protected on the go. Featuring sweat-wicking technology and a secure, held-in feel, these high-rise tights will empower you to achieve more – whatever time of the month.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Spanx active booty boost 7/8 high-rise stretch-jersey leggings Best: Multitasking leggings Rating: 8/10 For those not yet in the know, Spanx doesn’t just do Bridget-Jones style shapewear – it also has a line of flattering activewear. These “booty boost” leggings do not budge (we’ve tested them not just running, but during a sweaty Barre class too). So if you’re looking for a pair of sculpting leggings with a high waist, these sweat-wicking, breathable, and quick-drying jersey-stretch leggings are really great. The only issue is there are no pockets, so if you want to take your phone, you’ll need some sort of running belt, hydration vest or jacket with pockets.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Women’s running leggings The hunt for the perfect pair of running leggings may feel endless. We felt the exact same way until we came across Lululemon’s fast and free leggings roughly four years ago. The fitted style of these running leggings means that they will never slide down when you’re mid-run. They are, hands-down, our go-to. But for those who aren’t quite ready to invest in a pair of £100+ leggings, we really rate New Balance’s impact run leggings. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on sports equipment and other women’s clothing, try the links below: From track sessions and gym workouts, these are the best women’s running shorts

