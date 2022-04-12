15 best fake tans for a golden glow all year round

Whether you’ve booked your summer 2022 holiday or are planning a staycation, it’s easy to feign the look of sun-kissed skin thanks to a range of innovative false tan formulas hitting the market.

One of the more controversial beauty products, some of us steer clear of fake tanning through fear of looking like an oompa loompa, smelling like a biscuit or staining our bed sheets.

But fake tan formulas have moved on from the days of streakiness and startling shades. Traditional mousses are still a firm favourite, but brands are finding new ways to get us glowing, from tanning waters and gels to mists and serums.

How we tested

We’re always on the hunt for the best formulas on the market and as avid fake tanners ourselves, our criteria is strict. The bronzers that made the cut had to apply easily leaving no streaks. We rejected any that had the biscuit-like, telltale scent and were looking for shades that produced an authentic looking tan, whether they were light or dark. We also considered how the tan lasted and didn’t include any that went patchy after a couple of days, or irritated our skin.

Read more:

The best fake tans for 2022 are:

Best overall: St. Tropez gradual tan tinted body lotion: £14.40, Lookfantastic.com

St. Tropez gradual tan tinted body lotion: £14.40, Lookfantastic.com Best colour corrective technology – Isle of Paradise self-tanning mousse in dark: £19.95, Boots.com

– Isle of Paradise self-tanning mousse in dark: £19.95, Boots.com Best mousse – Filter by Molly Mae tanning mousse: £19.99, Lookfantastic.com

– Filter by Molly Mae tanning mousse: £19.99, Lookfantastic.com Best gradual tan – Bali Body gradual tan: £21.95, Uk.balibodyco.com

– Bali Body gradual tan: £21.95, Uk.balibodyco.com Best lotion – Sosu by Susanne Jackson dripping gold lotion: £14, Beautybay.com

– Sosu by Susanne Jackson dripping gold lotion: £14, Beautybay.com Best application – St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham limited edition ultimate glow kit: £30.35, Beautbay.com

– St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham limited edition ultimate glow kit: £30.35, Beautbay.com Best for dry skin – Isle of Paradise self tanning butter: £16.95, Boots.com

– Isle of Paradise self tanning butter: £16.95, Boots.com Best instant dark tan – Bali Body self tanning mousse in dark: £25.95, Uk.balibodyco.com

– Bali Body self tanning mousse in dark: £25.95, Uk.balibodyco.com Best budget fake tan – St Moriz colour correcting mousse: £9.99, Superdrug.com

– St Moriz colour correcting mousse: £9.99, Superdrug.com Best for quick absorption – Bondi Sands aero aerated tanning foam: £14.24, Lookfantastic.com

– Bondi Sands aero aerated tanning foam: £14.24, Lookfantastic.com Best customisable colour – St Tropez self tan express bronzing gel: £26.40, Lookfantastic.com

– St Tropez self tan express bronzing gel: £26.40, Lookfantastic.com Best for layering – Effin Hair effin light to medium tanning mousse: £16.99, Effinhair.com

– Effin Hair effin light to medium tanning mousse: £16.99, Effinhair.com Best for beginners – St Tropez purity bronzing water gel: £25.08, Amazon.co.uk

– St Tropez purity bronzing water gel: £25.08, Amazon.co.uk Best for a deep tan – utan cherry and almond turbo mousse: £23.99, Superdrug.com

– utan cherry and almond turbo mousse: £23.99, Superdrug.com Best scent – Doll Beauty doll tan, medium: £15, Dollbeauty.com

St. Tropez gradual tan tinted body lotion Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Development time: Instant colour pay-off, 4-8 hours for a medium tan

Instant colour pay-off, 4-8 hours for a medium tan Available shades: Four Even after testing around 40 tans for this round-up (no, we’re not exaggerating) we always come back to St Tropez, as its formulas remain unbeatable, despite fierce competition. While there are some budget formulas that do the job well, sometimes you simply get what you pay for, and this is certainly the case with St. Tropez’s recently reformulated gradual tanning lotion. As avid tanners, we usually plump for an instant mousse for our glow, as we look for immediate pay-off and a deep colour. But this gradual lotion provides the best of both worlds: it’s tinted, so has a guide colour and instant colour pay off, but it also develops for days after you apply it, giving you brilliant longevity. The star of the show though, is the natural colour and the ease of application: we could honestly apply this lightweight, gel-like lotion with our eyes closed. It buffs into the skin effortlessly and dries down near-instantly, leaving the skin feeling supple and hydrated with a deep yet natural looking glow. Our notoriously dry skin felt nourished thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and marine algae, plus the subtle shimmer that runs through the lotion adds the perfect summer-ready radiance to the skin (don’t worry, it’s not overly glittery). Instead of clinging to dry areas or going patchy after a few days, this tan fades beautifully too. Plus, it doesn’t transfer onto your bedsheets either. This is hands down the most authentic fake tan colour we’ve found – we’ve had colleagues say that it looks as though we’ve just been abroad, it’s that good. This is the perfect all-rounder for both beginners and seasoned tanning pros. We just wish it came in an even bigger bottle.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Isle of Paradise self-tanning mousse in dark Best: Colour corrective technology Rating: 7/10 Development time: Four to six hours

Four to six hours Available shades: Light, medium, dark, ultra dark Isle of Paradise has become a powerhouse tanning brand with innovative formulas, inclusive advertising campaigns and sustainable initiatives. This mousse contains colour correcting actives and a violet base which evens out your skin tone and gives a deep coloured tan without any orange in sight. It glided on smoothly and didn’t cling on to dry areas – this is thanks to the inclusion of coconut oil which acts as a moisturiser without compromising on the tan’s colour. A lot of ultra-dark tanning shades can come up ashy so we were sceptical of the purple undertone in this formula, but it develops into the most natural-looking tan we tried; giving us a deep looking glow while still looking golden. This smells fresh and coconut-y and develops in four to six hours, but also stays perfect for around five days after applying. It dried within minutes and left no sticky residue. Our only bugbear was that it was hard to tell what colour the tan would develop to after the initial application – it does go a lot darker so we wouldn’t recommend a double layer. The brand also sells refill pouches in a bid to cut down on plastic waste.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Filter by Molly Mae tanning mousse Best: Fake tan mousse Rating: 8/10 Development time: Four to six hours

Four to six hours Available shades: Medium, dark, ultra dark The Love Islander’s tanning brand broke the internet when it first launched, and for good reason. It’s quite a wet-feeling mousse on first application, but the soothing ingredients such as aloe and antioxidant-rich green tea make for a hydrating formula that blends easily and feels nourishing on the skin. The brand claims that the tan delivers an illuminating glow and we’d have to agree as it left our skin looking moisturised without feeling sticky or heavy. The dark shade is a deep golden colour that isn’t at all ashy, but we’d say it’s closer to a medium colour, so go for the ultra dark shade if you’re looking for something deeper. The sweet, fruity scent is fresh without being overpowering and the buildable formula dries down within 10 minutes without clinging to any dry areas. We love the minimalist packaging too. A real staple in our tanning arsenal.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bali Body gradual tan Best: Gradual tan Rating: 8/10 Developing time: Overnight

Overnight Shades: One There are two main issues when it comes to gradual tanners: they tend to have that tell-tale orange hue and they can be difficult to layer. Bali Body’s moisturiser defies these issues, with a deep bronze hue that looks more natural than any mousse formula. If you’re an avid tanner, this is a great option for topping up your tan in-between Fake Tan Thursdays (yes, they are a thing) as it hydrates the skin while giving an even glow that makes you look like you’ve just come back from the Bahamas. Infused with nourishing coconut oil and cocoa butter, as well as coffee seed extract that helps to firm the skin, the subtly-scented lotion absorbs quickly and just feels like any other body moisturiser, and can be used as such, unlike other gradual tanners that turn you into an oompa loompa if you use them everyday. Our only issue is that the tube runs out quickly if you are using it that often, we’d love to see a jumbo version and a wide range of shades.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sosu by Susanne Jackson dripping gold lotion Best: Tanning lotion Rating: 7/10 Development time: Four to six hours

Four to six hours Available shades: Medium and dark We usually steer clear of lotion formulas as they have a reputation for being far streakier than their mousse counterparts. But this offering from beauty blogger Susanne Jackson’s brand has defied all of our expectations. Infused with shea butter, coconut oil and vitamin A and E, the hydrating lotion has a thick gel-like consistency that doesn’t leave any streaks at all. We actually found the product easier to control than a mousse, and the squeeze pump on the bottle makes application even simpler. The lotion feels soothing and moisturising on the skin thanks to its nourishing ingredients – we didn’t experience any irritation and it didn’t cling to dry patches like other formulas tend to do. The dark shade delivered a gorgeous golden brown colour that is deep but still natural looking. If all that wasn’t enough, this is one of the best tans we’ve tried when it comes to longevity – rather than going patchy after a few days like other formulas, this lasts for a week, fading naturally into a subtle glow. We are fully converted to the lotion life.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham limited edition ultimate glow kit Best: Easy to apply mousse Rating: 9/10 Development time: One hour for instant glow, eight hours for deep tan

One hour for instant glow, eight hours for deep tan Available shades: One Plus size model Ashley Graham has teamed up with the tanning stalwart to create a limited edition glow kit, which includes St Tropez’s new whipped tanning mousse and a tanning mitt, co-created by Graham herself. The hydrating formula is infused with hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil and vitamin E to nourish and protect the skin, and it delivers, leaving it supple and glowing. We love the subtle floral fragrance, inspired by one of Graham’s favourite scents, and as with all of St Tropez’s products, this glides onto the skin without any streaks and delivers a natural, golden glow. It’s slightly darker than the brand’s gel formulas but still looks sun-kissed rather than orange.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Isle of Paradise self tanning butter Best: For dry skin Rating: 7/10 Development time: Overnight

Overnight Available shades: One If you have dry skin and struggle with traditional tanning formulas going patchy, this hydrating gel-cream will be your new best friend. Dubbed as a gradual tanner, use this in replacement of your daily moisturiser for a natural golden glow. Unlike some gradual tanners that take a while to build up colour, the results are prominent the next day, imparting a natural bronze that’s perfect for summer. The formula features green colour correcting actives to banish any orangeness and even out skin tone, and is also infused with nourishing oils to deeply hydrate the skin. We loved the fresh scent (no biscuity smell here) and how quickly it absorbed into the skin. It builds easily too without any patchiness. If you’re a serial fake tanner, this is great to apply in between your next application.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bali Body self tanning mousse in dark Best: Instant dark tan Rating: 8.5/10 Development time: 1-3 hours for a light tan, 3-6 hours for a medium tan and 6-8 hours (or overnight) for a dark tan

1-3 hours for a light tan, 3-6 hours for a medium tan and 6-8 hours (or overnight) for a dark tan Available shades: Two This is the closest we’ve got to achieving a deep golden sun-kissed tan in minutes without hitting the beach. If you’re looking for a dark tan that is more on the warm side than cool toned, we seriously recommend this. Bali Body’s tan applies effortlessly, we barely had to concentrate when putting this on as it’s easy to achieve an even, smooth coverage quickly. The tell-tale fake tan smell is nowhere to be sniffed, and there’s and no overpowering fragrance to mask it either, just a fresh cucumber scent. Infused with chamomile, coffee seed and pomegranate, this formula is nourishing and brightening, feeling hydrating upon application. It didn’t irritate our tester’s sensitive skin and we love the colour which lasts for a good five days or so. The only downside is that it does stay sticky for a while after applying but it’s totally worth the wait.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} St Moriz colour correcting mousse Best: Budget fake tan Rating: 6/10 Development time: Instant colour pay-off, medium tan after one hour, deep tan after eight hours

Instant colour pay-off, medium tan after one hour, deep tan after eight hours Available shades: Light, medium, dark, ultra dark Do away with your preconceptions of St Moriz – the budget tanning brand has had a revamp, and with it comes more advanced formulas. Its latest colour correcting mousses aim to neutralise any unwanted tones to achieve an authentic-looking tan. Each shade has a corresponding colour correcting hue, and those shades counteract opposite tones; peach (light) brightens the skin, for example, while olive (medium) cancels redness. We were skeptical at first, but the technology does work, delivering a deep but natural looking tan and evening skin tone in the process. The formula blended well with minimal effort, but we did find that it can go patchy if you don’t exfoliate as it starts to fade. But as long as you moisturise daily and buff away any dead skin in the shower, you’re golden (literally).

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bondi Sands aero aerated tanning foam Best: For quick absorption Rating: 7.5/10 Development time: Six hours

Six hours Available shades: Light, medium, dark and ultra dark Taking the mousse formula to new heights, this aerated foam from tanning heavyweight Bondi Sands is designed to instantly absorb into the skin. It has a strong smell, but if you like pina coladas that shouldn’t be a problem, and it does live up to its claims of drying instantly, with vitamin E and jojoba adding to the hydrating, effortless feel of the formula. What we liked most about this tan was that the colour was instant: a dark, deep brown that still had golden undertones which kept it looking natural. We also love how buildable this is as it doesn’t go patchy, so you can layer up. We found the applicator quite hard to use, the nozzle breaks easily and it’s hard to control how much product is dispersed, but with a bit of practice it was fine. This long-lasting formula is definitely one of our favourites.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} St Tropez self tan express bronzing gel Best: Customisable colour Rating: 10/10 Developing time : One hour for a light tan, two hours for a medium tan and three hours for a dark tan

: One hour for a light tan, two hours for a medium tan and three hours for a dark tan Available shades: One (customisable) We love a gel formula, as they offer a more natural finish than a mousse and are less streaky than liquids. This express tan is easily customisable; wear for one hour for a light finish; two for a medium glow and three for a deep, dark tan. Many similar formulas claim to offer a one-hour glow but fail to deliver, but this one gives the most natural golden colour to the skin in just 60 minutes, allowing you to fake that holiday glow with ease. The lightweight gel is non-sticky, blends effortlessly and, thanks to the hyaluronic acid in the formula, feels ultra hydrating on the skin – particularly on drier types. We love how natural yet long-lasting the colour is and how beautifully it fades, just like a post-holiday glow would. Plus, we didn’t experience any transfer with this one. If you’re a fan of St Tropez water-based tanning gel but want something with a bit more colour-pay off for the summer months, add this to your basket. It’s pricey, but worth every penny.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Effin Hair effin light to medium tanning mousse Best: For layering Rating: 8/10 Development time: Six to eight hours

Six to eight hours Available shades: Light to medium, dark and ultra dark We have no doubt that you’ll have seen this fake tan on your Instagram feed, and we’re pleased to say it lives up to the hype. The lightweight mousse is more watery than others we’ve tested, but it absorbs quickly and blends with minimal effort. The colour is on the warm side, but not orange. We’d recommend the light to medium shade for pale skin tones as it doesn’t have the purple undertone that some deeper tans have. The mousse feels really kind to the skin, leaving it glowing and hydrated rather than patchy or irritated. We did find that the lightweight formula meant we had to apply a tad more product to achieve the colour and coverage we wanted, but it layers well so this wasn’t an issue. It dries down quickly too.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} St Tropez purity bronzing water gel Best: For self-tan beginners Rating: 9/10 Development time: Three hours for glow, eight hours for deep tan

Three hours for glow, eight hours for deep tan Available shades: One (customisable) Another favourite from St Tropez, its water gel formula promises extra hydration for a more long-lasting, even tan. And it delivers. It’s quickly become our go-to for an effortlessly fast glow that feels more like a moisturiser than a fake tan. We’d especially recommend this for anyone with dry skin or for fake tan newbies, as its gel formula makes application totally fool-proof and instantly hydrating. It feels soothing and cool on the skin, with the signature tropical scent that takes us straight to the beach. The colour is golden, natural and long-lasting and the formula makes this really easy to build. It does stay quite tacky on the skin for a while after applying but there was no colour transfer on our sheets and we love its hydrating properties.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} utan cherry and almond turbo mousse Best: For a deep tan Rating: 7/10 Development time: One hour for a golden glow, two hours for a sun kissed tan, three to four hours for a golden tan, six to eight hours for a deep tan, 16 hours max for ultra-dark tan

One hour for a golden glow, two hours for a sun kissed tan, three to four hours for a golden tan, six to eight hours for a deep tan, 16 hours max for ultra-dark tan Available shades: One This is another tan with a strong smell, but if you like cherry flavoured sweets then you’ll love this; the scent isn’t chemical, rather fruity and fresh. Utan offers one of the most technical tanning formulas we found, with organic tanning agents that develop at different times to help all skin tones achieve an even, streak-free tan. The brand advises when to wash off based on what colour you want to achieve. This produced one of the most instant and darkest colour payoffs of all we tried, with a deep purple undertone that still left us feeling golden rather than ashy. It does feel stickier than other tans when you first apply, but it dries within around 10 minutes and develops really nicely.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Doll Beauty doll tan, medium Best: Scent Rating: 8/10 Development time: Six to eight hours

Six to eight hours Available shades: Dark, medium, medium golden, deep dark This tan had one of our favourite scents out of every formula we tested. The brand calls it a “rose-marshmallow” fragrance, but we thought it smelt more like caramel or chocolate; either way, it’s divine and not too overpowering. Perhaps the most boujee ingredient to grace a fake tan formula, Doll Beauty infuses its tan with caviar extract which helps to nourish the skin. The colour of this is on the warmer side of other tans we tried, but it isn’t at all orange, leaving a golden brown finish reminiscent of a post-holiday glow. It took a bit more time to work into the skin than other mousses we tried, but the instant colour payoff and coverage was worth it, drying quickly with no streaks. We preferred the colour of the light shade to the dark one and would suggest building this to achieve a darker tan. The colour lasts well for about a week, but does need scrubbing off after.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Fake tan FAQS What is the easiest fake tan to apply? When it comes to tanning, gel-based formulas are the easiest to apply. They aren’t as streaky as a liquid, but look more natural than a mousse, so are a great starting point for beginners. With that said, lotions and mousses are still easy to apply as long as you exfoliate beforehand and use a tanning mitt. What to look for in a self tanner When choosing a tan, look for a non-biscuity scent, minimal transfer, hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or antioxidant oils such as rosehip oil, colour correcting actives to counteract any unwanted orange tones, fast-drying formulas and long-lasting colour pay-off. How to remove fake tan First up, invest in Face Halo’s exfoliator mitt (£18, Lookfantastic.com) as a must-have. We’ve tried every exfoliator brush, glove and mitt under the sun and nothing scrubs off your tan (without irritating the skin) like this does. In the shower or bath, apply an exfoliating scrub and use the mitt in circular motions to slough away dead skin cells (and patchy tan). Follow up with a moisturiser to keep skin hydrated. How long does fake tan last? This all depends on the formula you’re using, and how you treat your skin after tanning. To increase the longevity of your tan, be sure to moisturise daily. And before applying a fresh layer of tan, always exfoliate (see above) in order to give the formula a fresh canvas. Mousse formulas tend to go patchy after four to five days (particularly on drier skin types) while lotions and gels tend to last longer and fade more naturally. However, there are exceptions to the rule here – read our detailed tan reviews above to find long-lasting formulas. The verdict: Fake tan For a natural-looking, golden tan that fades beautifully, you can’t beat St.Tropez’s new and improved gradual tanning lotion. It’s the most natural looking colour pay-off we’ve found truly ticks every box. For those looking for a mousse rather than a lotion, our favourite formula has to be Filter by Molly Mae. Voucher codes For the latest discount on skincare and other beauty products, try the links below: We’ve found the best face tanners for achieving an effortless summer glow all year around

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 15 best fake tans for a golden glow all year round