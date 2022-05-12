15 best bikinis perfect for wearing at the beach and pool this summer

Bikinis are either loved or loathed. For some, stripping down to little more (or sometimes less) than underwear for a strut along the beach is easy, an essential part of achieving that holiday tan.

For others, hours of prep ensues in the form of shaving, fake tanning and waxing rarely seen body parts. And, of course, there’s a whole other group of people who really couldn’t think of wearing anything worse, especially in front of hundreds of strangers.

But, as summer is fast approaching – we can almost smell the sunscreen in the air – and holidays are ever-nearing, we’re here to remind you that everybody has a beach body and there’s no need to shy away from a bikini.

An itsy triangle shaped bra and loincloth style bottoms may spring to mind when thinking of this particular piece of swimwear, and while they are still available, there are many more options from high-waisted and underwired to those with tummy control too.

To take the stress out of your pre-holiday shop we’ve found the best bikinis from the likes of M&S, Cotton On and Guess all to make sure that everyone is catered for thie hot girl summer.

How we tested

Instead of taking these bikini’s down to the local fitness centre pool for a good old dunk, our tester dove into giving these a thorough testing, packing a suitcase and taking them to Mexico. They’ve been in the sea swimming with turtles, floated in Cenotes and have all had a fair dousing of sunscreen too, so trust us when we say they were put through their paces to test for coverage, comfort and wearability.

Cotton On square neck crop bikini top terry and retro high waisted swim short

(Cotton On)

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

Our tester fell in love with this bikini set. Comprised of high waisted shorts and a scoop neck top, it was the most comfortable option of all the ones tested with a terry style fabric outer and soft inner lining. As it was shorts it allowed for a huge range of movement without worry of indecent exposure from bending down tending to little ones, to surfing and even beach yoga. The top was on the smaller side tough, so we would recommend sizing up.

Buy now square neck crop bikini top terry, £15, Cottonon.com

Buy now retro high waisted swim short, £15, Cottonon.com

George green bandeau bikini top and bottoms set

Best: Budget buy

Rating: 9/10

For anyone looking to sort a new holiday wardrobe without an eyewatering price tag George should definitely be on your radar. The best thing about this bikini set (and many others on the site) is that it comes in multiple mix and match options from bandeau tops to underwired ones and even a swimsuit too, meaning there is something for everyone.

We tried the high leg style bottoms with the bandeau top and couldn’t fault it. The sizing is spot on and the double-layered top and bottoms are soft over intimate areas while also thick enough to not be see-through when wet, while all seams are elasticated to keep everything in place and stop any fabric gaping. The bottoms give a great amount of coverage meaning our tester could sit cross-legged on the beach without fear of any fallout and the top comes with detachable halterneck straps and removable padding too for extra coverage.

Buy now green bandeau bikini top, £4.50, Asda.com

Buy now green high leg bikini bottoms, £4.50, Asda.com

Tucca Swim cabrera multiway bikini top and bottom

(Tucca Swim )

Best: Bikini for small chests

Rating: 8/10

This bikini looks quite confusing at first as it essentially appears to be two pairs of tie side bottoms – but this makes for a clever multiway bikini set. In a bid to reduce consumption it can be worn multiple ways, making it a more sustainable option, plus it’s made from 78 per cent Econyl regenerated nylon.

Both the bottoms and top are reversible, there was a lovely palm leaf print on one side and a plain black option on the other, but the brand does have multiple different patterned options if you wish for something bolder. While the bottoms go on as normal, the top can be tied at the back and the neck for a flat, fuller coverage, or knotted in the middle to make it a triangle style that can be turned to show both patterns too. While our tester loved the concept, this is definitely a bikini best for those with a smaller chest (B cup or below) for good coverage without gaping.

Buy now cabrera multiway bikini top, £49, Tuccaswim.co.uk

Buy now cabera multiway bikini bottom, £49, Tuccaswim.co.uk

Ayla smocked frill bottoms and ruffle triangle

Best: Floral print bikini

Rating: 8/10

This bikini is incredibly sweet. Everything about it is cute, from its ditsy floral print to ruched fabric and frilly accents, and it’s also incredibly comfortable. The first thing to note is it’s very thick, double-lined and has great coverage that goes higher up the leg to make them look longer. The top has shoulder straps and a back tie, unlike the typical halterneck triangle style, but this did lead to the straps occasionally slipping down so we’d recommend anyone above a C cup to maybe look at another option. The fabric is also chlorine resistant with a UV protection of 50+, so it should last a really long time with no worry of burning those intimate areas.

Buy now ruffle triangle, £70, Aylaswim.com

Buy now smocked frill bottoms, £80, Aylaswim.com

Adora shell top and lagoon bottoms

Best: Sexy bikini

Rating: 9/10

Now this is one of those itsy bitsy bikinis we spoke about earlier, and anyone looking for Baywatch-esque sexy swim gear needs to look no further. It is risqué, with thong-style and above the hip tie bottoms and a triangle top, so we wouldn’t recommend jumping on a surfboard or doing cartwheels in it, but for a standout beach club look or lounging about then you’re all covered. And, it definitely won’t leave too many pesky tan lines.

The brand is independently run and only stocks a small number of styles in a range of colours – of course we had to test the red option out to fulfil the Pamela Anderson vision – so you’re also very unlikely to run into anyone in the same bikini as you.

Buy now shell top, £49, Adoraswim.com

Buy now lagoon bottoms, £42, Adoraswim.com

Desigual coral triangle bikini top and bottoms

(Desigual )

Best: For pear-shaped bodies

Rating: 9/10

Anyone who has a pear-shaped body is going to be larger around the hip area than they are on the shoulders or chest, so will certainly be wanting good coverage on the bottom. And this Desigual bikini gained a lot of compliments. It has a bold pattern and colour, a very sea-themed coral reef and fish, and is high waisted, providing ample coverage across the bottom half with an elasticated edge that doesn’t gape. The top is much more secure than your regular triangle options with a thick, elasticated underband, removable padding and adjustable shoulder straps that fit more like a bra than a bikini top and can be tightened to provide added oomph to the chest if desired too.

Buy now coral triangle bikini top, £49, Desigual.com

Buy now coral bikini bottoms, £34, Desigual.com

Good American always fits scoop top and always fits good waist cheeky

(Good American)

Best: Crinkle bikini

Rating: 8/10

Crinkle bikinis are having a real moment right now. Instagrammers, celebrities and cool fashion types are all at the helm of this trending material, but its size adjustability is also a core factor. As the name “always fits” suggests, it emphasises this trait with the stretchiness of the fabric helping it to adapt to one size smaller or larger, meaning it should last you through small weight fluctuations and still be comfortable. But, in order to be able to do this, it does mean that the bikini isn’t double-lined which can be a deal-breaker for some.

Available in neon colours, it does stand out from the crowd and in typical Good American style there’s a great range of sizes available for different body shapes. Although, we should mention that the top isn’t the most supportive for larger chests.

Buy now always fits scoop top, £57, Goodamerican.com

Buy now always fits good waist cheeky, £51, Goodamerican.com

Guess front cross bikini top and all over print bikini bottoms

Best: Logo print bikini

Rating: 9/10

Guess is really making its mark on the swimwear scene this year, with a range of a mix and match styles there is something to suit everybody. And, for those who love a logo, this one is hard to beat. Double-lined with silky smooth fabric it looks and feels luxurious.

The Brazillian-cut bottoms can be adjusted to be thinner or wider by simply pulling the fabric across the waistband, and although it is of the sexy Brazilian cut, it does have more bottom coverage than a lot of other options. The top is just as versatile, meaning you can extend it for fuller coverage or reduce it in size for a smaller fit – although no padding is included. We also fell in love with a classic triangle option in both gold and blue but sadly only the bottoms in that style are available online (£55, Guess.eu).

Buy now Bikini top, £70, Guess.eu

Buy now Brazilian bikini bottoms, £55, Guess.eu

M&S padded twist front bandeau bikini top and tummy control high waisted bikini bottoms

Best: Postpartum bikini

Rating: 8/10

Tummy control can be a real help when wanting just that extra bit of support from a bikini and for that reason, this M&S option is a great pick. The images on the website don’t do this bikini justice. The bold coral pink colour is much brighter in real life, adding a real pop of colour that would suit any skin tone, and all fabric is chlorine resistant with a sun protection factor of 50+.

The bottoms are high waisted but have a clever ruching down the sides that draws the eyes to the outer corners instead of the middle pouch, and the stretchy tummy control fabric helps to smooth out any lumps and bumps. The top has removable shoulder straps making it a bandeau, but any new mums may wish to keep these on when constantly bending down to the little one, although the top does stay up well on its own. The top padding isn’t removable but works to smooth out the chest emphasising the ruched front design.

Buy now padded twist front bandeau bikini top, £19.50, Marksandspencer.com

Buy now tummy control high waisted bikini bottoms, £15, Marksandspencer.com

Pour Moi freedom lightly padded underwired wrap and high leg tie side brief

(Pour Moi)

Best: Bikini for big busts

Rating: 9/10

Usually, bikinis are only available in clothes sizes, or even S/M/L, so being able to choose your exact cup size, as you would a bra, is incredibly helpful for those needing extra support. Pour Moi excels at catering for larger busts and this bikini is no different ranging in size from a 32B to a 38G.

The top is really more like a bra in every way with underwired cups, adjustable shoulder straps which can also be removed at the back and tied as a halter neck, and a thick back strap and clasp. There’s also a decorative tie on the top that can be tied under and across the chest as in the image, in a bow at the front, or as an additional halterneck strap for added lift. The bottoms also have good coverage and tie at the sides.

Buy now freedom lightly padded underwired wrap, £28.50, Pourmoi.co.uk

Buy now freedom high leg tie side brief, £17.10, Pourmoi.co.uk

Fabletics triangle string bikini top and high-cut string bottom

(Fabletics)

Best: White bikini

Rating: 8/10

White bikinis are possibly the most difficult of the lot to get right. For anyone who has worn a bad one, the sudden realisation that it’s see-through when walking out of the sea is one of the most embarrassing things that can happen on holiday, so finding one that covers when dry and wet is a tough task. Luckily, activewear brand Fablectics has just moved into the swimwear arena and this is one of our favourites we’ve tried so far.

A classic triangle shape with tie sides and removable padding, this bikini is double lined to protect your modesty so you can swim as much as you like without needing an emergency towel by the side of the pool. The only thing we will note is that while the top has good coverage, the bottoms are quite small, especially around the crotch area, meaning you won’t want to be doing any cartwheels and may wish to opt for a full Brazillian bikini wax.

Buy now triangle string bikini top, £39, Fabletics.co.uk

Buy now high-cut string bikini bottom, £39, Fabletics.co.uk

Asos reclaimed vintage inspired lemon swirl print co-ord and swim skirt

Best: Bikini with a skirt

Rating: 7/10

A bikini with a skirt may not be your first thought when looking to add to your holiday wardrobe, but our tester actually found this an incredibly helpful extra. Looking to go from beach to bar? Pop the skirt on. Want to walk around without feeling so naked? Pop the skirt on. Want to go to a restaurant that doesn’t let you in with normal swimwear? Pop the skirt on. And, you can even swim in it too.

It’s not the wrap skirt design that it looks like in the images, it does just easily pull on but the tie side does add an extra point of interest and it’s also quite long in length meaning full bum coverage too. The pattern is bold in a psychedelic Seventies kind of way and is much brighter in real life than the picture makes out. Of course, you’ll want to wear bikini bottoms underneath too, lest a gust of wind comes along. The matching set has great coverage, albeit a little larger than most, adjustable shoulder staples and a tie front that can be tightened as desired.

Buy now reclaimed vintage inspired lemon swirl print co-ord, £29.98, Asos.com

Buy now reclaimed vintage inspired recycled swim skirt in lemon swirl print, £16.99, Asos.com

Calzedonia Cannes padded triangle bikini top and bottoms

(Calzedonia)

Best: For beach parties

Rating: 9/10

A sequinned bikini may seem like something only Paris Hilton would wear, but trust us when we say you’ll spot more of these at beach clubs, like Ocean Beach or Nikki Beach, than your regular swimsuit. This Calzedonia option really is a showstopper with tiny sequins stitched over silver glitter thread covering the top triangles and front of the bottoms.

A classic triangle design, it’s the metallic blue colour (also available in pink and black) and of course the sequins that make it stand out. The bottoms are double lined and incredibly soft inside with good coverage, and as the sequins are only on the front panel there is no chafing when walking around either. The top also has quite a thick padding built in which can’t be removed.

Buy now Cannes padded triangle bikini top, £45, Calzedonia.com

Buy now Cannes tie bikini bottoms, £22, Calzedonia.com

Boux Avenue Ibiza halterneck strap bikini top and Ibiza plait side bikini briefs

(Boux Avenue)

Best: Halterneck bikini

Rating: 8/10

A halterneck bikini can really help accentuate the bust, drawing the chest in for more ample and lifted cleavage, and this Boux Avenue option does exactly that. It has a great size range from 30B to 38E catering to a good variety of chest sizes, and the underwired top adds extra support to those who need it. But, there is no padding – which many people with larger chests do tend to prefer – and if you’re a quick tanner then there are a lot of different ties that may leave you with strange-looking tanlines.

Tested in colourway powder blue it was a lovely bright option for summer, but is also available in black for those who like a more classic style. The bottoms offer a good amount of coverage too with a nice plait detailing across the sides.

Buy now Ibiza halter-neck strap bikini top, £32, Bouxavenue.com

Buy now Ibiza plait side bikini briefs, £16, Bouxavenue.com

AllSaints Rina rash vest and Dara racer bikini bottoms

(Allsaints)

Best: For sports

Rating: 9/10

Part rash vest, part high waisted bikini, this Allsaints option is perfect for any sporty type. Whether you’re snorkelling, surfing or parasailing, this hybrid bikini really works to keep your top half covered while the high waisted bottoms leave your legs free to move.

Starting with the top, the high neck, long sleeve option covers you from the sun (making it a great option for those days when our shoulders were getting a bit pink) acting in a similar way to a rash vest, but with a much cooler design. It zips up for ease of taking on and off and can either be worn alone or over a bikini top, and the Allsaints logo down the arm adds to the design. The bottoms are high waisted with great coverage and the thick elasticated waistband really helps to emphasise the waist too.

Buy now Rina rash vest, £79, Allsaints.com

Buy now Dara racer bikini bottoms, £39, Allsaints.com

The verdict: Bikinis

While our tester may have had the best swimwear selection ever to be packed into one suitcase, with bikini choices for every occasion from surfing to beach parties, some options did stand out from the rest in terms of comfort, design and wearability.

While the Cotton On option may not be what initially springs to mind when thinking of a bikini, its incredible comfort just took it one step above the rest making it our best buy. The Guess option is a great choice for the typical bikini styles while the Pour Moi and Desigual bikinis work really well for different body shapes and sizes.

