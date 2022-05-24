14 students, teacher and gunman dead in Texas school shooting

Fourteen children, a teacher and gunman are dead after a shooting at Uvalde elementary school in Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Aboot said the shooter was an 18-year-old man named Salavador Romas, who lived in the area.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and a teacher,” Abbott said at a news briefing. Romas was shot dead by police who responded at the scene.

After the school was evacuated, children were moved to St Willie Delon Civic Centre where they will be reunited with their parents.

