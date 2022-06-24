14 Republicans join House Democrats to pass gun legislation to Joe Biden’s desk

The House of Representatives voted on a bipartisan basis to pass gun legislation that had already cleared the Senate, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature.

Every Democratic member of Congress president and 14 Republicans voted Friday to pass the legislation that the Senate voted on late Thursday evening.

