Fourteen children have been injured after an inflatable slide they were playing-on collapsed during an end of school year event, reports say.

One child sustained a broken leg as a result of the incident, which took place on Tuesday in Wyandanch, New York. The town is a hamlet of Long Island.

The event had been organised by the Wyandanch School District as an end of year celebration, ABC7 reported, which ended with ambulances arriving on scene.

Some children were stretchered away and most injuries were minor, officials told the news station.

A witness meanwhile told CBS New York she saw the inflatable slide – which also included a rock climbing wall – fly into the air both landing on its side.

“He flew like 15 feet up in the air and landed right by the gate there,” said Stacey Brown. “I’m just praying they are all OK, especially that young man that flew up … scared, they’re all terrified.”

The children involved in the accident were from Martin Luther King and Hardiman Elementary schools, and the school district is currently investigating what happened.

Source Link 14 children injured after bounce house overturns at New York park