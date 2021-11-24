13 popular beauty products of 2021 to shop in the Lookfantastic Cyber sale

Calling all beauty obsessives! Whether you’re in need of winter-proofing your skincare routine or looking to add some make-up magic into your kit, now is the best time to get shopping the online beauty shelves at LOOKFANTASTIC as their Cyber Beauty Takeover has started with up to 40 per cent off*.

With over 22,000 beauty products from leading skincare, haircare, make-up and fragrance brands, you’re sure to find something new to try as well as your trusted favourites. There’s also plenty of brilliant ideas to help you find the perfect Christmas present for a loved one or two.

To help you get inspired with your purchases, here is a round-up of some of the beauty products that have been hugely popular across the beauty platform this year.

Perfect for: Prepping like a pro

Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base

Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base (LOOKFANTASTIC)

Make your morning routine a little simpler with this moisturiser and primer in one. With super-hydrating hyaluronic acid and a blend of vitamins B5, C and E, it packs a nourishing punch, as well as leaving a smooth base ready for make-up.

Buy Now

Perfect for: Awakening tired eyes

Pixi detoxifeye eye patches

Pixi detoxifeye eye patches (LOOKFANTASTIC)

Pop these under-your eyes as part of your party prep for eye-awakening results. Enriched with cucumber, hyaluronic acid, caffeine and gold (yes, gold), they soothe and brighten tired, puffy peepers, so your eyes can keep up with your social life.

Buy Now

Perfect for: Acing your base

Estee Lauder double wear stay-in-place makeup

Estee Lauder double wear stay-in-place makeup (LOOKFANTASTIC)

Turn to this best-selling foundation for a medium-to-full coverage with a matte finish. Expect your complexion to look naturally flawless, with no need for touch-ups throughout the day, as it’s sweat, heat and even water-proof.

Buy Now

Perfect for: Tech neck

Prai ageless throat and décolletage crème

Prai ageless throat and décolletage crème (LOOKFANTASTIC)

Looking after the thin, delicate skin on your neck is more important than ever, as we’re all guilty of spending too much time looking down at our smartphones, which leads to sagging and creasing. Adding this targeted firming cream to your skincare routine will ensure your neck keeps up with your face when it comes to looking youthful.

Buy Now

Perfect for: Strong strands

Olaplex No.3 hair perfector

Olaplex No.3 hair perfector (LOOKFANTASTIC)

Your hairdresser will have told you about Olaplex, their game-changing formulations can repair broken hair bonds, the dreaded side effect from hair colouring, and prevent them from happening in the first place. This at-home deep treatment in the brand’s collection will transform dry, damaged strands in just 10-minutes into soft, smooth and shiny strands.

Buy Now

Perfect for: Full-on fluttery lashes

Benefit badgal bang volumising mascara

Benefit badgal bang volumising mascara (LOOKFANTASTIC)

Take your lash game to another level with this mascara made for a dramatic look. With a volume-building formula and a brush designed for getting to even the tiniest of lashes, expect a fanned-out, high-impact flutter to rival falsies.

Buy Now

Perfect for: Pout plumping

Too Faced lip injection extreme lip gloss

Too Faced lip injection extreme lip gloss (Lookfantastic)

You don’t need filler to fake a fuller lip when you can create the illusion of a plump pout with this popular nourishing lip plumper. The very of-the-moment super glossy non-sticky finish, works well on top of your favourite lippy or on its own for a high-shine finish.

Buy Now

Perfect for: Glow-factor

Tan-Luxe illuminating self-tan drops

Tan-Luxe illuminating self-tan drops (LOOKFANTASTIC)

An effortless, sun-kissed glow can be yours all year round by mixing a few of these multi-award-winning drops into your favourite serum or moisturiser regularly. It’s customisable, the more you add the more golden the faux-tan, but expect it to always look beautifully even and natural.

Buy Now

Perfect for: Customised curls

Beauty Works professional styler trio edition

Beauty Works professional styler trio edition (LOOKFANTASTIC)

From glamourous soft, bouncy curls to more carefree tousled waves, this hairstyler comes with 3 detachable ceramic curling wands so you can change up your style to suit your mood and look. Made with longer lengths in mind, they all have an extra-long barrel design – perfect for hair extensions too.

Buy Now

Perfect for: Healthy hair growth

Grow Gorgeous growth serum intense

Grow Gorgeous growth serum intense (LOOKFANTASTIC)

Whether you suffer from fine, flat or lacklustre strands, give your mane a boost with this concentrated hair serum. Enriched with ingredients to promote healthy hair growth by stimulating hair at the roots, as well as the scalp’s blood flow. With ongoing use, it promises your hair to grow longer faster but thicker too.

Buy Now

Perfect for: Taking the day off

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (LOOKFANTASTIC)

This iconic ultra-nourishing cleanser melts on contact with the skin for a quick and easy cleanse that also soothes your senses with the calming scent of lavender. Try placing a washcloth with the product on over your face and taking deep inhalations to create a relaxing ritual preparing you for a good night’s rest.

Buy Now

Perfect for: A fragrance fix

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream (LOOKFANTASTIC)

Skip wearing perfume altogether with this cult body cream and its iconic pistachio and salted caramel fragrance that lingers beautifully all through the day. The firming formula uses guaraná extract, five times as rich as the caffeine found in coffee, for energising the skin -leaving it not only smooth but brighter too.

Buy Now

Perfect for: Firming up

NuFace mini facial toning device

NuFace mini facial toning device (LOOKFANTASTIC)

Using microcurrents to lift and tighten the skin, this clever gadget makes at-home or on-the-go toning super easy. Think of it as a natural, non-invasive mini-facelift, as it’s clinically proven to improve facial contour and skin tone, whilst contributing to the reduction of wrinkles. Simply use 5 days a week for rejuvenating results!

Buy Now

