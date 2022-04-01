13 best Nintendo Switch games for every kind of player, from Mario Kart 8 to Breath of the Wild

The Nintendo Switch was an unlikely success story when it launched back in 2017. It had a very limited catalogue of games but slowly over time that list has become filled with completely unmissable titles.

With the follow-up releases of the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED models, there’s never been a better time to explore Nintendo’s rich body of work.

Known for it seal of quality (it’s the white and gold sticker you can find on the back of any Switch game), if you’re buying a first-party title made by Nintendo itself then you’re in for a good time. Metroid, Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda are just a few of the properties that the company makes in house and they are still considered some of the best games ever made.

We’ll also be looking at some of the best third-party games for the handheld system including works from Bethesda, Square Enix and more.

So that you don’t miss out, we’ve rounded up our top picks for the Nintendo Switch.

How we tested

These games have been tried and tested based on how well they perform on Switch as opposed to other consoles. Some games listed here will be available on the likes of PS5, Xbox and PC, but their inclusion here is based on how well they are put to use through Nintendo’s hardware, such as portability and updated controls.

The best Nintendo Switch games for 2022 are:

Best overall –Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: £52.99, Game.co.uk

Even after five years, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still the game to beat on the Nintendo console. The Breath of the Wild sequel is expected to be out later this year so there's all likelihood that this new one could be the best. Alternatively, if you are looking for a more streamlined game, then Super Mario Odyssey is about as good as Super Mario can get. Brilliant level design, creative mechanics and plenty of hidden secrets to uncover make it a true gem of the Nintendo catalogue of games.

