13 best coffee subscription services for your morning caffeine fix

If you can’t get through the day without a caffeine fix, making sure you have a constant supply of coffee is a must. And one of the best ways to do that is to take out a coffee subscription.

For a nation of tea drinkers, the British sure do get through a lot of coffee. According to research undertaken by the British Coffee Association , around 95 million cups of coffee are consumed per day in the UK. And the coffee business brings an estimated total of 117 billion pounds per year into the economy.

A coffee subscription will deliver barista-worthy beans direct to your door. As well as being ideal for making sure you never run out of your favourite coffee, subscriptions can also offer a way to try out new blends from all around the world. Coffee subscriptions are also super flexible. Whether you enjoy one or multiple cups of coffee per day, there’s a subscription that will suit your consumption. Most subscription services offer a choice of weekly, fortnightly, monthly, quarterly and even annual subscriptions.

A good subscription service is also letterbox friendly, so you won’t even have to be at home when your delivery is made. And if you’re worried about commitment or the prospect of having too much coffee, there’s no need, because you can easily press pause on your next delivery.

Whether you have a high-end bean-to-cup coffee machine, love the convenience of pods, or prefer to use a cafetière, you have one thing in common: you need good quality coffee to go with your chosen brewing method. We have rounded up the best coffee subscription services currently on the market. From independent roasters to high-street chains, there’s a coffee subscription service out there for everyone

How we tested

We know how important the quality of the beans are when it comes to making a good cup of coffee, but we also tested the overall experience. So we looked at how good the coffee tasted, the different subscription options and the delivery experience. We also paid close attention to how sustainable the brands are and whether the packaging can be recycled.

The best coffee subscriptions for 2021 are:

Batch coffee Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Delivery: Every 2 or 4 weeks

Every 2 or 4 weeks Coffee type: Whole bean, ground

Whole bean, ground Packaging: Plastic-free and recyclable If you want to travel the world via your coffee cup, Batch is the perfect subscription. Batch curates a box full of the very best coffee from around the world, roasted by independent coffee roasters in the UK. The brand charges per box so you can choose whether you want one, three, six or twelve boxes. If you opt for one box, you can have this delivered every two or four weeks. Three boxes are delivered over six or 12 weeks and six and twelve boxes over 12 or 24 weeks, depending on how much coffee you’d like at one time. Batch boxes are sent out every other Wednesday, which means you’ll get your coffee fix ahead of the weekend. Each box contains two 200g bags of speciality coffee and two different coffee roasters, so you get a good variety in just one delivery. Batch provides either whole bean or ground coffee, and you can even select your grind type. All of the coffee that Batch supplies is ethically sourced and Fairtrade, and the brand doesn’t stop there when it comes to sustainability. All of its packaging is made using paper from sustainable forests, and is both plastic-free and recyclable. It comes in a box that is letterbox-friendly and also fully recyclable. You’re not locked into a subscription, so it can be cancelled anytime.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Blue coffee box Best: Decaf Rating: 9.5/10 Delivery: Fortnightly or monthly

Fortnightly or monthly Coffee type: Whole beans, ground

Whole beans, ground Packaging: 100 per cent compostable Blue’s coffee box offers either one or two 227g bags of coffee per month. You can choose from whole beans or ground in coarse, medium or fine grind. It comes complete with tasting notes and full details on where the coffee originated from and the farm where it was produced. The brand also lets you buy a single bag or two at a lower price so long as it ships with your monthly subscription. It uses UK roasters, and each month features a new one. When it comes to sourcing their beans, Blue buys directly from the farmers and local co-operatives through the Direct Trade Model, which means they get paid around 30 per cent more than the Fairtrade price. You can, of course, choose from light, medium or dark roast, but we really rated the decaffeinated selection. The bags are 100 per cent non-toxic, compostable and plastic-free right down to the ink and glues used on the outer boxes.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Easy Jose coffee Best: Ethical Rating: 8.5/10 Delivery: Monthly

Monthly Coffee type: Whole bean, Ground

Whole bean, Ground Packaging: Biodegradable Easy Jose has a subscription box that offers two bags of coffee of 250g or 500g per month. There is also an option to have three bags per month for true coffee fans. The coffee is freshly roasted by the Mayni community who live in the Peruvian rainforest and are committed to tackling deforestation of the Amazon. The way this coffee is grown reduces biodiversity destruction by planting the trees in the undergrowth, leaving the rest of the forest untouched. It is also picked by hand, ensuring that only the best fruits are picked from the trees. You get the same coffee month after month, but you won’t be disappointed as you’ll enjoy notes of chocolate, almonds, orange, and honey, which are bold, sweet, and mildly acidic. It comes in either an espresso which is a medium roast or a filter which is a lot lighter and more fruity. There’s also an option to choose the grind you like. When it comes to packaging, it’s no surprise that this is fully bio-degradable and can be recycled.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mohr coffee Perth Best: Annual subscription Rating: 8.5/10 Delivery: Monthly

Monthly Coffee type: Whole bean, Ground

Whole bean, Ground Packaging: Heat sealed bags and 100% recyclable cardboard Enjoy a new coffee every month for a year with a subscription from Mohr Coffee. You pay monthly for this service but you commit to a year and get one 250g bag in the post every month. There is also an option to get two bags per month if you need an extra supply. The blends used are rotated each month but include Etive, Creag and Aonach (which are Mohr’s core blends) as well as guest and seasonal roasts to keep things interesting. The coffee comes in whole beans, fine or coarse grind. This is a great subscription box for a gift, as they send the first box out with a handwritten illustrated card which will tell the recipients what to expect and who it’s from. Mohr is owned by Tricia and Ian, who also run a coffee house in Perth where they serve up their core range of coffee. The coffee ships in heat-sealed bags with a resealable zipper to retain the freshness. It comes out in a cardboard box which isn’t letterbox proof so make sure someone is home to accept your delivery.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hundred House coffee Best: For discovering new blends Rating: 9/10 Delivery: Monthly

Monthly Coffee type: Whole bean, Ground

Whole bean, Ground Packaging: Heat sealed bags and 100% recyclable cardboard Hundred House coffee offers a truly flexible subscription service. You can choose between one and four bags per month and the more bags you subscribe to, the cheaper it’ll be. Depending on how many bags you opt for, you’ll get between one and two new coffees per month. The Hundred House roastery is based in the Shopshire hills and uses 100 per cent renewable electricity sourced from solar, wind and hydro. (Fun fact: The brand aims to become a carbon-neutral company by the end of 2021). It’s also working to provide a packing free service for their clients, which means that customers can have their coffee delivered in reusable tubs which are collected at the time of delivery. But in the meantime, packaging is 100 per cent recyclable and completely letterbox friendly with two bags easily fitting through. There is no commitment required for a subscription with Hundred House as its easy to pause, skip or cancel deliveries through the online portal.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fireheart coffee Best: For whole beans Rating: 9/10 Delivery: Every 7, 14, 30 or 45 days

Every 7, 14, 30 or 45 days Coffee type: Whole bean, Ground, Pods

Whole bean, Ground, Pods Packaging: Recyclable coffee pouches At Fireheart coffee, when you find a blend, you love you can subscribe to a delivery every seven, 14, 30 or 45 days. There are three signature blends which you can test out with one of the flight pack coffee packs before you take the plunge and commit. We really enjoyed the palace blend which has notes of dark chocolate, morello and candied orange. The bags come in either 250g or 1kg. Fireheart is committed to freshness, and only sell small-batch coffee from beans that are in season. It’s roasted in its London roastery and because the brand only use fresh beans, waste is eliminated. We are really impressed that Fireheart pay its farmers 50 per cent more than FairTrade prices for a true living wage to try and create a fairer environment. The coffee also comes in recyclable coffee pouches. We did find that we needed to be at home for the delivery as it doesn’t fit through the letterbox, but you have an idea of when it’s arriving so it’s easy enough to make arrangements. We tested the whole beans, but Fireheart also provides grind coffee and compostable pods.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rise coffee box Best: For pre-payment Rating: 9/10 Delivery: Fortnightly, monthly, bi-monthly

Fortnightly, monthly, bi-monthly Coffee type: Ground, Whole beans

Ground, Whole beans Packaging: Varies due to supplier Rise’s coffee box offers various subscription options, but we really rate the annual offer. Each month you’ll receive a carefully curated edit from some of the UK’s independent coffee roasters. Your box will include two 227-250g bags, which works out to around 30 cups of coffee per bag. You’ll also get some tasty treats, monthly recipe cards, and an invite to virtual “meet the roaster” events. You can get your coffee in as whole bean or ready ground, and there’s a decaf option too. We love that Rise choose its partners based on sustainable practices, such as limited plastic packaging, fair wages for farmers, and its stance on climate-friendly production practices. Rise offers a one-off trial box if you’re not sure whether you’re ready for the commitment. Unfortunately, the Rise coffee box won’t fit through the letterbox but it’s delivered by Royal Mail, and you’ll get a notification when it is on its way.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Exhale coffee Best: Healthy coffee Rating: 8.5/10 Delivery: Weekly

Weekly Coffee type: Whole bean, Ground

Whole bean, Ground Packaging: Plastic-free pouches We already know that coffee has a whole host of health benefits, but Exhale is the UK’s first coffee to source and roast the beans specifically to support your health. In fact, one cup has the same amount of antioxidants as twelve punnets of blueberries or 55 oranges. It also has added polyphenols and niacin. We’ve got to say, just knowing that fact made us feel healthier. Exhale coffee has two roasts, medium and espresso, and you can get it in either whole bean or ground. The finca nueva esperanza has orange, apricot, and maple syrup notes and a smooth taste. The espresso roast has a richer, bolder flavour with toffee, apricot, and cinnamon hints. Each week, you’ll receive one 225g bag of coffee, which equals about 14 cups. All packaging is plastic free, and no need to wait around for the postman as this will be delivered in letterbox friendly packaging.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Perky Blenders Best: Weekly subscription Rating: 8/10 Delivery: Weekly

Weekly Coffee Type: Whole beans, Ground

Whole beans, Ground Packaging: Biodegradable paper bags Perky Blenders offers a variety of different subscription options but its monthly one offers great value. The four-week subscription sends out 200g bag of freshly roasted coffee per week. You’ll receive a different coffee each week including the coffee of the month. Perky Blenders comes in biodegradable, lined paperboys so are fully recyclable. However, you will need to remove the valve on the back before you pop it in the recycle box. This is a letterbox friendly subscription so no chance you’ll miss a delivery.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Letterbox Hamper coffee lovers box Best: Gift Rating: 9/10 Delivery: Monthly

Monthly Coffee Type: Ground

Ground Packaging: Varies but no single-use plastic Whether you’re sending a gift to friends or family or want to treat yourself, the Letterbox Hamper for coffee lovers is the ideal solution. This is a three-month subscription, and each month two 70g packs of ground coffee beans, along with chocolate and shortbread, will be delivered. The packaging is amazing on this subscription, and it’ll bring joy to anyone who receives it. It is, as the name suggests, letterbox friendly. All Letterbox Hampers use sustainable packaging with no single-use plastics. And because of the size of the hamper, there is very little waste left over.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Be More Bear coffee box Best: Sustainable pods Rating: 9/10 Delivery: Monthly

Monthly Coffee Type: Pods

Pods Packaging: Plastic-free pods Be More Bear offers compostable pods which are suitable for a Nespresso style machine. After answering a few questions about your coffee consumption, you’ll get a personalised subscription plan to ensure you never run out. Starting at just £9.90, you will receive 30 compostable coffee pods with a choice between four different coffee roasts or you can mix things up and receive a mixture of them all. The subscription is completely flexible and can be paused, skipped or cancelled at any time. These pods come in a fully recyclable cardboard box which is totally letterbox friendly. Another reason we love Bear coffee is that all their coffee is sustainably sourced, and for every box of coffee you buy from them, the brand plants a tree. Bear also provide whole bean and ground coffee on a subscription basis, or you can head into one of its five coffee shops across the country.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Volcano coffee works Best: Ground coffee Rating: 9/10 Delivery: Monthly

Monthly Coffee type: Whole bean, Ground

Whole bean, Ground Packaging: Cornstarch packaging If you want to try a new coffee every month, Volcano coffee can deliver. The brand sources coffee from across the world, including Honduras, Nicaragua, Uganda, Kenya and Guatemala. It then hand roasts it to bring out the very best of the flavours. Each box contains two, three or four 200g bags of coffee. We really rated the filter coffee, but the brand does provide the whole bean if you prefer to grind it yourself. Volcano prides itself on ethically sourced coffee and pay farmers more per kilo, in fact, double that of Commodity Coffee (C Market) and Fair Trade. Volcano also uses cornstarch material for all their packaging, a 100 per cent bio-based renewable resource. This subscription isn’t letterbox friendly but will be sent via tracked mail so you can keep an eye on the delivery.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pret coffee subscription Best: In store Rating: 9/10 Delivery: Monthly

Monthly Coffee type: All barista-made drinks

All barista-made drinks Packaging: Single-use cups For just £20 a month, you can get up to five barista-made drinks per day from any Pret store. That includes organic coffee, hot chocolate, tea, smoothies, frappes, and iced coffee. You even get milk alternatives, syrups and extra shots thrown in. The only restriction is that you have to wait 30 minutes in between drinks purchases. This subscription is flexible, and you can cancel any time. It’s the perfect gift for anyone returning to the office and needing their daily caffeine fix. To redeem, you just scan your QR code at the till after ordering and the first month is free. Of course, if you’re having up to five coffees a day using single-use cups then it’s not very good for the environment, but the good news is that you can take your own cup or thermos instead.

The verdict: Coffee subscriptions Coffee subscriptions are great for trying new blends that you wouldn’t find in the supermarket. Having your coffee posted through the door is also super convenient and all the ones we’ve featured ethically source their coffee so it’s better for the environment. Batch coffee allows you to choose how often you receive your coffee and also what grind you want so you can achieve your perfect brew. You don’t have to worry about committing yourself long term either, with Batch you can pause, skip, or cancel your next delivery if you don’t want to receive it. We also really loved Bear coffee which offers recyclable pods so you can enjoy the convenience without the guilt. It also offers a good range of coffee including a mixture so you can mix it up during the day. And we can’t not mention Pret who are doing every office worker in the country a favour by providing this purse-friendly monthly subscription. For just £20 you can get up to five drinks per day, just don’t forget your reusable cup. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on coffee and other food and drink offers, try the below links: We’ve found the best reusable coffee cups that aren’t adding to the landfill

