12 handy gadgets to make your life easier and more fun

From eye-popping smartwatch straps to ultra-modern gaming headsets, we’ve rounded up 12 gadgets you’ll want to include in your tech collection.

Revamp your smartwatch with a pop-culture-inspired strap

Bring your smartwatch to life with exclusive digital content and officially licensed straps created by MobyFox and featuring the biggest names in entertainment from Disney, DC Comics and Netflix. Whether you’re a Harry Potter superfan or have a Star Wars-obsessed friend, a Marvel-crazed sibling, or a Hello Kitty-loving cousin, you’re sure to find the perfect strap in MobyFox’s selection of over 100 designs. These high-quality bands are designed to be easily paired with Apple Watches, as well as with Samsung and other Android watches that use a 22mm pin, and each strap comes with up to 20 different complementary watch faces to choose from.

Invest in a security alarm system

Holidays are the perfect time to unwind, but does the thought of leaving your home unattended cause you stress and worry? You can be sure someone’s always in this summer with a monitored home security alarm system from ADT. With 24/7 monitoring and a host of smart features such as remote set/unset or the ability to capture and view security footage from wherever you are, ADT helps ensure a stress-free getaway. All systems include professional installation, all-inclusive maintenance, round-the-clock monitoring and remote technical support. Order by 3 July 2022 at adt.co.uk/holidaymakers and take advantage of the company’s summer offer.

Improve your studio sound with professional headphones

OneOdio has more than 10 years experience in the audio market, specialising in headphones in the DJ, monitor, hifi and TWS industries. If you’re looking for studio monitoring headphones, consider the OneOdio Monitor 60 with fine-tuned hardware that delivers clear and complete sound. The dual 50mm drivers included in the headphones are built for studio-quality sound, while the soft memory-protein earmuffs and large cup size promise a comfortable and ergonomic fit. There are different cables to choose from: a long, coiled cable with a 1/4in plug for the studio, a three-metre straight cable for long runs to the TV, and a 1.2m straight cable with an in-line microphone for everyday use. Get 10% off by using the code 10OFFM60 at Amazon or at oneodio.com. Offer valid until 31 August 2022.

Experience next-generation gaming with a new processor

Did you know that games consoles use the same core technology as PCs, but whereas the specification of consoles gets refreshed every five or so years, new PC tech is coming out all the time? This means that PC gamers don’t have to wait around for the next PlayStation to arrive and can benefit from the latest tech immediately, including Intel’s 12th generation Core processors, which promise to deliver unmatched gaming performance. Scan Computers can customise your next PC in a variety of shapes, styles and colours to create a machine that’s not just for gaming, but is also an indispensable tool for musicians, filmmakers, and artists.

Build the gaming PC of your dreams

(PCSpecialist)

One of the best ways to build a PC to suit both your budget and your gaming style is by using the PCSpecialist configurator. The company offers a wide range of the industry’s latest and most powerful components from renowned brands. You can choose your favourite components at reasonable prices online and only pay for the ones you need in your gaming rig. Each PCSpecialist Gaming PC is hand-built by expert technicians and undergoes a rigorous testing procedure to enable the best possible performance in the latest games. Every gaming PC has a standard three-year warranty with lifetime hardware technical support included. There are also various payment and finance options available. Configure a PCSpecialist gaming PC and use the code DREAMS for a £30 discount. Offer valid until 31 December 2022.

Purchase a new high-tech gaming headset

In need of a gaming headset but don’t know what to get? The EPOS H6PRO could be for you. It boasts a closed and open acoustic design and good audio clarity for quality performance. It features a redesigned headband with improved padding, hinged ear cups and memory foam ear pad, plus it’s lightweight and designed for long-wear comfort. With multi-platform wired compatibility, the EPOS H6PRO comes with exchangeable cables for PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It also includes a detachable magnetic lift-to-mute microphone with magnetic boom arm — positioned for optimal voice pickup — which can easily be removed and replaced with a sleek cover plate if you are using an external microphone.

Give your body a boost with a muscle stimulation device

If you want to stay relaxed and refreshed on the go, the Compex Mini is a great travel companion. Lightweight and portable, the wireless, mobile-connected muscle stimulation device is designed to help you work your muscles or reduce aches and pains, whether you’re on the move, at the gym or at home. The Compex Mini’s programmes are built for warm up, endurance, resistance, training recovery, muscle tension relief and TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) pain management. The downloadable Compex Mini app provides guidance on electrode placement and a training log to track your progress, while allowing control of intensity for an efficient session. You can save 20% on Compex products using the code SUMMER20 until 31 August 2022.

Embark on new adventures on a fast electric bike

Ready to invest in an electric bike? The SUPER73 S-series can take you on an adventurous ride. The SUPER73-S2 Electric Bike is suitable for a quick errand and a grand journey alike. You don’t need a licence to ride, and with its classic design it’s sure to take you places stylishly and effortlessly. It comes equipped with a 10-speed rear derailleur and is powered by a state-of-the-art 960 watt-hour battery, the largest in this product class. This provides an estimated 120km+ of range using the ECO pedal assist mode. The e-bike is also compatible with the Super73 app, which allows you to customise your riding experience to suit your style.

Fly high with a thrilling flight simulator

(Thrustmaster)

Ever wondered what it feels like to fly a plane? Well you don’t have to be a pilot to take to the skies with this flight simulation hardware from Thrustmaster. For Microsoft Flight Simulator players on PC or Xbox, the T.Flight Hotas One flight stick could be for you. With a detachable throttle, this versatile and adaptable stick will suit every player’s setup. The more advanced T16000M FCS range brings modularity, allowing you to pair two joysticks together, or pair with a throttle or rudder pedal, to blast off at the speed of light with advanced PC equipment meant for space simulation. The T.Flight U.S. Air Force Edition-DTS multiplatform gaming headset is also a good choice for military buffs. Officially licensed by the U.S. Air Force, this authentic flight accessory pays tribute to its pilots.

Get a futuristic docking station for your consoles

Xbox and PlayStation controllers always seem to run out of juice at the worst possible moment, but you can avoid it with this docking station by Venom. The Xbox docking station is backwards compatible, working with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Venom has also launched a new range of colour-changing LED stands for the Xbox Series X, Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switch. These LED stands feature one USB-A and one USB-C port and have built-in lighting controls to change brightness and switch between pulsing mode or solid light. Shipping is free when you use the code FS22 until 31 August 2022.

Make the most of your tools with a magnetic locking system

(Leatherman)

Tired of rummaging through the toolbox? You need a handy multi-tool. The Leatherman Free Collection comprises an innovative magnetic locking system that allows easy and quick access to every tool. Every feature is accessible on the outside, allowing you to smoothly open tools single-handedly and freeing up your other hand for situations that require it. The all-locking design ensures that each tool and knife on the body of the handle (with the exception of the plier head) will lock into place. This means you can put pressure on it while safely completing the job, before manually unlocking the tool to stow it away.

Get a BBQ with infinite options

(Kamado Joe)

Take outdoor cooking to the next level with a Kamado Joe barbecue. Winner of ‘Best Kamado Style Barbecue 2022’ from Gardening Etc, the brand’s red-shelled BBQ range provides unbeatable insulation for long, slow cooks. The barbecues are ideal for grilling, roasting, hot-smoking and slow-cooking, and a couple of handfuls of charcoal could see you through a 10-hour cook and still be used again. You can also fit a SlōRoller, Kamado Joe’s revolutionary innovation that enables you to transform the grill into an oven or smoker. A clever ‘divide and conquer’ system allows you to cook at different temperatures, increasing the cooking space inside the BBQ.

