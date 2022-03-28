12 best women’s white trainers that you can wear with anything

Finding the perfect pair of white trainers is no easy feat, you want optimum fit, comfort, and style – but once you find them, you’re in for a treat.

Their longevity and versatility make them a wardrobe essential not least because they’re ideal for those transitional seasons when the weather isn’t quite warm enough for sandals, but winter boots are no longer required.

And really few shoes can transform an outfit like a pair of box-fresh white trainers. They can equally dress down an outfit or elevate an ensemble to help create a pulled-together look.

While of course, the likes of Nike and adidas remain heavyweights, a current fashion favourite is New Balance. As brands go, it seems to be receiving a lot of attention, with the likes of Rhianna, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber sporting its various designs, all of which are keeping the quintessential dad shoe very much on the agenda.

Popular trainers aside, when searching for the perfect pair for this round-up though, there were a number of boxes that had to be ticked in order to land a spot. Namely, a timeless, wear with anything design, but an absolute non-negotiable was of course comfort.

Whether you’re more of a classic clean-lined tread person or lean towards a chunky tread, there’s a pair of white trainers for you here.

How we tested

When it came to trialing the trainers, we put our best foot forward and gave these a serious run for their money. First and foremost we of course prioritised comfort over anything else. Beyond that, we wanted the trainers that didn’t lose their box-fresh look after just a couple of wears. These are our favourites.

New Balance 530 Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 New Balance has been making waves lately and these 530 trainers in particular continue to be all over our social media. And it’s not hard to see why. The comfort of this design is something else – straight out of the box, they’re ready to wear, with no need to wear them in, and felt as though they provided a great amount of support. In terms of fit, they’re true to size. This design is the epitome of the dad trainer trend we’ve seen for a while now, and these are a great pair of fresh crepes if you’re after an “ugly” shoe. While the design won’t be for everyone, we’ve worn these with everything from joggers and jeans to dresses and midi skirts – and it’s safe to say they’ve become a wardrobe staple.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Adidas forum low shoes Best: adidas trainers Rating: 8/10 Another hugely popular shoe of the season: the adidas forum low shoes. What was once considered a skater shoe, these have since become something of a serious fashion statement. Owing to the flat footbed, we found that they did require a little bit of wearing in and getting used to. Should you be looking to inject a little colour into your white trainer, these come in an array of different shades – we’re currently eyeing up the green pair. Bimba Y Lola white jogger sneaker Best: Retro design Rating: 9/10 It was love at first sight with these trainers by Bimba Y Lola, a relatively new brand on our radar. Despite having quite wide feet and the design of these being narrow, we found them to fit like a glove. As for the style, the retro sporty design is one that we’re seeing everywhere at the moment and this brand has nailed it – we like the sporty stripe across the side and the bright orange label on the tongue. While these are slightly more informal than the other clean-lined shoes in this round-up, they’re still versatile and a pair that we’ve reached for time and again.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Reebok club C double shoes Best: Chunky sole Rating: 8/10 There’s no denying that Reebok club C trainers (£65, Reebok.co.uk) are a classic, and for good reason. And now the brand has given its Eighties shoe an update by giving it a thicker sole and we’re here for it. As with the OG trainer, you get a serious level of comfort and we love the clean-lined, classic design that transcends trends and goes with everything. The midsole cushioning also means you won’t have any painful walks, which is always a win.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Axel Arigato genesis vintage runner Best: Sporty design Rating: 9/10 Axel Arigato is one of our favourites owing to its contemporary designs that are cool and considered. And here the brand has opted for a more eco conscious take on its genesis design. The upper part of the shoe, as well as the lining, are both made from recycled plastic bottles and ocean plastic collected by the Seaqual Initiative – an organisation that works with ocean clean-ups around the world to bring value to the waste that they recover. This pair of trainers offer a great way to tap into the sporty trainers trend in a sleek and pulled-together way. In terms of sizing, these fit true to size and were comfortable straight from the box.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Asos Design drama trainers in white Best: Under £20 trainer Rating: 8/10 For something cheap and cheerful, you can’t go wrong with these trainers. The simple design lends itself well to any outfit and the faux leather can be wiped clean, which is always a bonus with white treads. While we did find them to be comfortable, they did require a little bit of wearing in, but at less than £20 this is a small price to pay.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Veja recife chromefree leather white sable Best: Velcro trainers Rating: 9/10 Cast away your aspersions of Velcro shoes being exclusively for school playgrounds, because these Veja trainers prove that they can be cool (and convenient). Like many of the brand’s trainers, these do have fairly hard footbeds that might not be to everyone’s comfort and do require a little bit of wearing in. If you didn’t already know, this brand is all about doing good – it offers full transparency into every stage of its shoe production, from the material used to wages paid. The best thing of all, it is a certified B Corp (arguably the crème de la crème of eco credentials).

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} H&M chunky trainers Best: High street pick Rating: 8/10 As high street brands go, H&M’s shoes are certainly up there as some of the best. And this pair offers an affordable way to tap into the athleisure footwear trend. With a chunky sole and mesh detailing, they look far more expensive than the price tag suggests. But despite costing just £29.99, they have a comfy footbed, meaning we found them great for long walks.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hoff the Brand great plains Best: For comfort Rating: 9/10 A relatively new brand on our radar, but we’re so glad we’ve discovered it. Thanks to the memory foam cushioning, these are supremely comfortable. As for the design, this type of runner shoe style is particularly trendy, and we liked how they weren’t made from leather. The off-white colour is a great pick for those not after something bright, and of course, as with all of our picks, these can be worn with anything.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Warehouse real leather trainer Best: Plain leather trainers Rating: 8/10 Sometimes only a plain white shoe will do. And if you’re in the market for the perfect pair, allow us to introduce you to this Warehouse design. As leather trainers go, these are a particularly affordable option that is unlikely to cause blisters (well they didn’t for us anyway).

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Saye modelo ’89 vegan offwhite Best: Vegan trainers Rating: 8/10 Specialising in bio-based and recycled trainers, Saye is on a mission to become a zero-waste brand. In order to reduce its carbon footprint, it manufactures its shoes locally. As for this pair, the retro design is particularly cool, but most importantly the soft vegan leather makes them particularly comfortable and the footbed is cushioned so didn’t take any wearing in. In a bid to fight against deforestation and empower local communities, for every pair of trainers purchased, Saye plants two trees.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Converse chuck taylor all star mono leather Best: High tops Rating: 8/10 Converse has had somewhat of a renaissance in recent years – with everyone from Kamala Harris to Gigi Hadid wearing its styles. And now with high tops back on the agenda, this chuck taylor design is bang on trend. While the canvas finish is hugely popular, we’d recommend opting for the leather finish, as it’s easier to keep clean and looks a little smarter. The design offered an androgenous finish to slightly more feminine outfits, which we loved. A great pick if you’re on the hunt for a high top that’ll stand the test of time.

The verdict: Women’s white trainers Choosing the right pair of trainers for you will depend on exactly the style you’re looking for – but, for us, it was the New Balance 530’s that stole the show. Not only is this pair of trainers bang on trend, but they’re also super comfortable and go with everything. If it’s a clean-lined pair you’re after however, you can’t go wrong with Warehouse’s real leather trainer. Or for something more fashion-forward, opt for the adidas forum low shoes. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on trainers, and other fashion offers, try the links below: Looking for a new spring-ready outfit? Read our guide to the best dresses to wear this season

