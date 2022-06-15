12 best women’s swimsuits to make a splash in this summer

Whether you’re off on a beach holiday, poolside staycation or the local lido, a good swimsuit is a summer must-have. And while some will be braving it in a bikini, many others will be making the case for one-pieces.

Timeless, flattering, practical and a style statement, a well-designed swimming costume is not only ideal for those not willing to strip down to little more than underwear, but is perfect for tapping into some of this summer’s hottest trends.

From dopamine-inducing dressing to cut-out silhouettes, both the high street and designer labels are overflowing with one-piece styles worthy of a place in your beachwear collection.

Tiding over from last year, Hunza G’s crinkle costumes are dominating our Instagram feeds for SS22, as are bold prints, tan-enhancing neutrals and Love Island-inspired cut-away styles.

If the search for the perfect one-piece has left you drowning in endless options, let our edit keep you afloat. From one-shoulder designs to sustainable costumes and high-leg fits, we’ve found the best swimsuits to make a splash this summer.

How we tested

While taking note of these seasonal trends, in our edit we also looked for pieces that offered all the comfort and support you’d expect in a swimsuit, as well as designs that you’ll dig out year after year. Taking our quest for the perfect swimsuit abroad, we put them through their paces in the sea, pool and beach, considering wearability, coverage and practicality.

The best women’s swimsuits for 2022 are:

Good American waist framer one-piece Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 We found there was little to fault in this waist framer one-piece. Flattering and timeless, the chic design transcends seasonal trends and is set to be a staple of our annual swimwear collection. Available in UK sizes 6-36, the swimwear range of Khloe Kardashian’s brand is just as size-inclusive as the label’s popular jeans. The crux of this swimsuit’s design is the comfortable and cinched-in crinkle waist, complete with adjustable drawstrings for a customisable fit. Coming in a smooth matte ivory finish, there’s the added detailing of a high-cut leg, low back and scoop neck that allows for just the right amount of cleavage without the worry of a wardrobe malfunction. Combining practicality and style, it’s a beachwear wardrobe winner.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Monki checkered tie cut out swimsuit Best: Cut-out swimsuit Rating: 8/10 Channelling the Love Island-pioneered trend for cut-away swimwear silhouettes, this Monki piece manages to remain modest with the flattering high waist, scoop neck and comfortable wide straps. The super-cute front tie-knot detail allows the costume to be dressed up with a pair of denim shorts, while the turquoise-hued green and blue checkerboard print brightens up your beachwear wardrobe. Made from recycled polyester, the lightweight fit allowed for plenty of manoeuvrability while still being thick enough to not become see-through after taking a dip.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Samsøe Samsøe Anneli swimsuit Best: Minimalist swimsuit Rating: 9/10 Embodying the label’s Scandinavian minimalist approach, this Samsøe Samsøe swimsuit boasts an elegant high-cut neck, cross-back detailing and on-trend textured fabrication. The sporty fit has plenty of stretch, thanks to the recycled polyester design and added elastane, which cinched us in at all the right places, creating a flattering silhouette. And when it came to getting in the pool, the thick yet breathable design meant it didn’t become see-through. If you’re looking for fuller coverage this summer, the sleek high neck and low-leg fit make this the swimsuit for you.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sézane antibes swimsuit Best: Crinkle swimsuit Rating: 8/10 This delicate swimsuit from French label Sézane is a timeless take that’s fast become one of our favourites. Simplistic at the front with a flattering V-neck, the unique ruffled detail at the back makes it a unique piece. Fully lined for a more comfortable and supportive fit, it’s snug in all the right places, with modest coverage. The towelling-effect crinkle finish is the final touch that helps sets this one-piece apart from your average black swimsuit.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Away That Day Lake Como one piece, sapphire Best: Flattering swimsuit Rating: 9/10 We were in love as soon as we unwrapped this sapphire-hued swimsuit from sustainable swimwear brand Away That Day. The Eighties’ inspired suit boasts an on-trend high-cut leg and low-scoop back, with a slip-on gold ringed belt adding that chic touch. Designed to be figure-hugging, this swimsuit was a tad tight to get on, but the end result was a very flattering and surprisingly comfortable fit that offers medium coverage. If you’re looking to get even more cost-per-wear, just take off the belt and you’ll find this one-piece works just as well as a bodysuit.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ayla swim classic swimsuit, bonaire print Best: Sustainable swimsuit Rating: 8/10 Simple and classic, this swimsuit’s minimalist silhouette is teamed with a bold print that immediately sparks interest. The square-neck cut helps accentuate your figure while the simple spaghetti straps are adjustable with bows at the back for a customisable fit. Above all, we loved the abstract green, pink and blue-hued print, which helps make a style statement out of your swimwear, with the contrasting blue-tiled side panelling adding further interest. To top it all off, the one-piece is made from 100 per cent recycled materials – earning it extra love from us.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Only cut out one shoulder swimsuit in green floral and gingham check Best: One-shoulder swimsuit Rating: 8/10 Sometimes a one-piece can be closer to a two-piece – and we’re not complaining if it helps us achieve that holiday tan. If you can’t decide between a bikini or a swimsuit, let us introduce you to this affordable hybrid piece. Finished in an on-trend sage gingham and floral print, with a cut-away stomach and one-shoulder cut, it’s a great option if you’re looking for less coverage but still want a supportive fit this summer.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nasty Gal strappy back high leg swimsuit Best: Budget swimsuit Rating: 7/10 Ticking the boxes for affordability and wearability, this swimsuit is a reliable choice. Just like an LBD, when it doubt, look to a black swimsuit – simple, classic and always flattering, you can’t really go wrong. Boasting a high leg, scoop neck and strappy detailing at the back, this Nasty Gal number also lends itself to everyday wear as a bodysuit. Made from a polyester and elastane blend, the one-piece is supportive enough, though not the thickest (you get what you pay for). That said, the black finish reduced the risk of it being see-through when wet.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Thrills aalto ribbed one-piece swimsuit Best: Checkerboard print swimsuit Rating: 9/10 This Thrills one-piece benefits from a similar crinkle fabric to Hunza G’s cult-favourite scoop swimsuit. Snug and supportive, the thick design is finished in a playful pink and purple-hued checkerboard print – bang on trend for SS22 and helping make the suit a bold beach choice. The simple silhouette boasts a low back, high-cut leg and medium coverage. This one-piece also offered one of the most comfortable fits, thanks to the wide straps and towelling-style fabric.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} AllSaints Mia split saints swimsuit Best: Logo swimsuit Rating: 9/10 Logo prints are high on the agenda for SS22, and if Louis Vuitton is out of your budget, the high street does the trend just as well. This swimsuit is dopamine-inducing with its pink and red stripe design, complete with the contrasting AllSaints graphic logo. Toning down the bold finish, the silhouette is simple, with its chunky straps, scoop neck, low-cut back detail and subtly high-cut leg. Owing to its popularity, this one-piece is only in stock in medium at the moment, but the monochromatic black version (£89, Allsaints.com) has more sizes available.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Stay Wild the odyssey one piece Best: Sporty swimsuit Rating: 9/10 This sporty-style one-piece was an instant favourite for our tester, thanks to its ability to transcend seasonal trends. Flattering and feminine, while still being functional, the suit’s success is all in the details: the coloured side panels that give the illusion of a tighter fit, the premium-quality double lining, and the front zip that lends the costume to practical wear when zipped to the raised neckline. This is a swimsuit that you’ll reach for year after year. Made from regenerated ocean plastic, this one-piece ticks the sustainability box, too.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S striped halterneck swimsuit Best: Halterneck swimsuit Rating: 8/10 A stellar budget option from M&S, this monochromatic swimsuit is a classic take. The striped design is timeless and elegant, with the halterneck offering a flattering and adjustable fit. Made from chlorine-resistant fabric, the swimsuit will maintain that fresh-out-of-the-box look for longer, while the polyester lining ensures it doesn’t go see-through. The nice halterneck detailing also lends it to daywear as a bodysuit – we teamed ours with high-waisted shorts for a beach-ready look.

The verdict: Women’s swimsuits for 2022 Good American’s waist framer swimsuit is a classic take that will see you through seasonal trends. Feminine and flattering with its cinched-in waist, the medium coverage it provides also makes it a practical choice, and we love how size-inclusive the label is. If the budget stretches, Stay Wild’s unique odyssey suit is fashion-forward and functional, while Thrills’ costume is perfect for tapping into this summer’s hottest trends. Voucher codes For the latest discounts and offers on swimwear and other fashion buys, try the links below: If you’re also on the hunt for the two-piece, we’ve rounded up 15 of our favourite bikinis here

