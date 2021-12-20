12 best women’s New Year’s Eve outfits for every type of celebration

When we welcomed in the roaring Twenties, little did we know what their early years would involve. And now, in the words of John Lennon, “Another year over, a new one just begun.”

Regardless of how you’re planning on seeing in 2022, there is one thing you can do from anywhere and that is make a sartorial statement. This might be in the form of an LBD or PJs for any fizzy wine-fuelled event. And with the news as it is, we think there’s no better time to do some serious dopamine dressing.

In terms of what’s hot, the catwalks proved that sequins and sparkles are du jour for winter, with diamantés and shimmer taking centre stage in all manner of ways, and we are not complaining. The look that caught our eye was over at Halpern, which provided us with some serious inspiration when putting this curated edit together.

But elsewhere, the high street has clearly taken note, as it’s gone big on sequins and the partywear collections at the likes of River Island, Zara and Warehouse are not to be missed.

Whether your plans involve watching Jools’s Annual Hootenanny from the comfort of your sofa, or you’ve got a big night out out on the cards, we’re here to provide plenty of outfit inspiration. And we feel confident that everyone will be catered for by our selection.

Read more:

How we tested

To give you a fair assessment of these looks, we tested each outfit for its fit, versatility and how it made us feel – of course only those that sparked joy and excitement for the upcoming year were included. With this in mind, we bring you the best clothing to be wearing to see in the new year; let’s hope it’s an exciting one.

The best New Year’s Eve outfits for 2021 are:

Best overall – Zara sequinned crossover dress: £59.99, Zara.com

– Zara sequinned crossover dress: £59.99, Zara.com Best velvet dress – Allsaints Sigrid slip dress: £125, Selfridges.com

– Allsaints Sigrid slip dress: £125, Selfridges.com Best satin slip dress – Nasty Gal recycled satin square neck midi slip dress: £31.50, Nastygal.com

– Nasty Gal recycled satin square neck midi slip dress: £31.50, Nastygal.com Best velvet suit – Jigsaw relaxed velvet trousers and jacket, sold separately: £380, Jigsaw-online.com

– Jigsaw relaxed velvet trousers and jacket, sold separately: £380, Jigsaw-online.com Best satin mini – Na-kd mini satin slip dress: £33.95, Na-kd.com

– Na-kd mini satin slip dress: £33.95, Na-kd.com Best sequin top – Free People gold rush long sleeve: £68, Freepeople.com

– Free People gold rush long sleeve: £68, Freepeople.com Best sequin dress – Warehouse holographic mirror sequin dress: £96, Warehousefashion.com

– Warehouse holographic mirror sequin dress: £96, Warehousefashion.com Best for a night in – Their Nibs blue herons satin pyjama set: £35, Johnlewis.com

– Their Nibs blue herons satin pyjama set: £35, Johnlewis.com Best plus-size blazer dress – River Island plus black tailored blazer dress: £90, Riverisland.com

– River Island plus black tailored blazer dress: £90, Riverisland.com Best LBD – Réalisation Par the Christy: £155, Realisationpar.com

– Réalisation Par the Christy: £155, Realisationpar.com Best sequin skirt – River Island silver sequin mini skirt: £45, Riverisland.com

– River Island silver sequin mini skirt: £45, Riverisland.com Best curve-friendly blazer dress – Good American sequin blazer dress: £255, Flannels.com

Zara sequinned crossover dress Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Last date for delivery: 28 December There’s no denying that Zara has done us proud this party season, nailing festive wear like no other high street brand. It’s gone big with its sequins and shiny items (and if you can’t get your hands on that Zara shiny crop top, we’ve rounded up a number of dupes of the sell-out bralette), and this dress is no different. After being spotted on Claudia Winkleman during an episode of Strictly Come Dancing, it became an instant hit. And when we tried this one on, we could totally see why. It has a weightiness to it that makes it feel much higher end than the price tag suggests, while the wrap silhouette cinched us in at the waist perfectly. The V-neck cut is delicate and not too deep. And we certainly think it’ll get you in the mood to groove.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} AllSaints Sigrid slip dress Best: Velvet dress Rating: 8/10 Last date to order: 23 December While synonymous with Christmas, we think velvet is the ideal material for any wintery celebration, and this AllSaints number shone supreme for us. The lace trim neckline and spaghetti straps add a feminine touch, while the silhouette is figure-skimming, making it the ideal fit for any New Year’s Eve plans. If you’re unsure how to style it, the options are endless. We paired it with these heels (£25, Asos.com) and crystal earrings (£17.99, Mango.com) for a more dressed up look, but if you’re attending something more low-key, we also tried it on with black boots (£79.99, Zara.com) and a cardigan (£24.99, Hm.com). Of course, we’d also suggest throwing the classic Allsaints balfern leather jacket (£319, Allsaints.com) over the top for serious styling points. The best thing of all, much like all of these outfits, it can be worn far beyond 31 December.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nasty Gal recycled satin square neck midi slip dress Best: Slip dress Rating: 8/10 Last date to order: 29 December Whether you’re attending a black-tie event, are hosting for the evening, or simply going to the pub, this midi is a versatile option. We were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the material, which rivalled similar slip dresses we’ve tried from more high-end brands. The straps are adjustable so you can customise how it fits across your chest, and we found that the silhouette wasn’t too body-hugging. This is certainly something you can wear all year round, with a chunky knit and tights in winter or a pair of sandals in the summer. But, as for New Year’s Eve, we’d recommend dressing it up with a pair of platform sandals (£55.99, Zara.com) and a seriously glam make-up look.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jigsaw relaxed velvet trousers and jacket, sold separately Best: Velvet suit Rating: 8/10 Last date for delivery: 27 December New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to opt for something you wouldn’t ordinarily wear, so if you’re attending a formal affair, a velvet suit is a great option. And with Tom Ford making a compelling case for them during his autumn/winter show, you’ll be bang on trend. Jigsaw’s relaxed approach to tailoring is exactly where you should look if you want to copy the look. And we’d go as far as to suggest you’ll be the best dressed at any dinner party in this. The dark blue colour is sophisticated and we love the contrasting cream trim on the blazer. The best and most important thing is that it’s extremely comfortable to wear, and we felt instantly elevated when waltzing around in it. If you’re unsure what to wear underneath your jacket, it’s oversized enough to forgo a top and wear a black lace bralette underneath – it is New Year’s Eve, after all. If you’re still not convinced, it’s a timeless piece you can rely on year after year, and could even be a great ensemble for a winter wedding. Buy jacket now £240, Jigsaw-online.com Buy trousers now £140, Jigsaw-online.com

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Na-kd mini satin slip dress Best: Satin mini Rating: 9/10 Last date to order: 29 December If you’ve not seen Na-kd’s collection of partywear, you should take a look. And what’s not to love about this slinky mini dress? The satin fabric feels luxe and the silhouette skims the body in the best way possible, while the straps make it a little more formal. It’s simple yet elegant, and it would work for whatever type of celebration you have planned, be that the pub (we’d wear with a chunky knit cardigan) or a house party (we’d wear with a strappy heel sandal). If you’re concerned about the cold weather, we’d suggest these polka dot tights (£12.99, Calzedonia.com) for an extra bit of warmth. While we’re big fans of this LBD, it is also available in grey.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Free people gold rush long sleeve Best: Sequin top Rating: 8/10 Last date to order: 23 December If you’re opting for a “jeans and a nice top” look for New Year’s Eve, then this sparkly number from Free People is a sure-fire way to get you in the party mood. Covered entirely in sequins, it catches the light perfectly – you’ll resemble a chic disco ball. Styling opportunities are endless – you could opt for jeans of course, but we’d recommend these leather trousers (£88, Freepeople.com) for a more grungy take on the glitzy look. The straight-leg trousers are bang on trend for this season too, with leather seemingly everywhere, and they are super soft and surprisingly comfortalbe. As looks go, it’s safe to say we’re obsessed.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Warehouse holographic mirror sequin dress Best: Sequin dress Rating: 8/10 Last date to order: 30 December Sequins were everywhere on this year’s catwalks as designers gave us their best post-Covid revenge looks. This mini dress is the perfect way to tap into the trend and, of course, get you ready to welcome in the new year. It features a range of different-coloured sequins that means it catches the light – you are sure to dazzle. We found that the long sleeves and high neck certainly worked to balance out the short length perfectly. It is a showstopper of a piece and slightly over the top, but in the best way possible.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Their Nibs lucky magpie satin pyjama set Best: For a night in Rating: 9/10 Last date to order: 22 December If your plans involve staying home, whether that’s owing to a last-minute change or the fact you prefer a chilled one, then we think you need a new pair of PJs for the event. And you can’t go wrong with Their Nibs, one of our go-to brands for sleepwear. This satin pair feel more luxe than your average cotton (although the cotton designs are equally as covetable) and will make you feel like you’re making a bit of extra effort, especially if you resist the urge to wear them until 31 December. We love the blue and green magpie print and the comfortable fit. All you need to do now is order your prosecco.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} River Island plus black tailored blazer dress Best: Plus-size blazer dress Rating: 8/10 Last date to order: 30 December A longstanding member of the British high street, we have to admit that River Island isn’t our usual go-to, but it has come out of the woodwork this year with some gorgeous pieces, boasting bang-on-trend silhouettes and styles that are giving Zara a run for its money. We’re particularly impressed with its plus-size range, having been inspired by one of our favourite fashion influencers, Lauren Nicole, donning some dreamy fits. Case in point is this tailored blazer dress, which offers the perfect balance for a night out. It’s structured enough to accentuate your curves while keeping the loosely fitted edge of an oversized blazer. The diamanté detailing creates the illusion of a cinched waist without the discomfort of a tighter bodycon style, meaning you’ve got plenty of room for Christmas leftovers when you stumble through the door. It’s the perfect length too; not too short, but mini enough to balance out the boxy blazer shape. We can tell that bigger busts were taken into account here, as, unlike other blazer dresses that are too low cut, this fits like a glove. Available in 18 to 28, we’re really impressed with River Island’s size range here. It’s a premium piece that’s fit for any celebration.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Réalisation Par the Christy Best: LBD Rating: 9/10 Last date to order: 23 December A firm favourite among the fashion pack and celebs, Réalisation Par knows how to make a very good dress. Its sell-out minis and midis have been spotted on the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber, and its success is proved further by its star-studded line-up of collabs, including Elton John and, more recently, Claudia Schiffer. And if you’re on the hunt for a cracking LBD that you can wear year after year, whatever the season, this is the one to pick. While of course not your usual pocket-friendly piece from the high street, the quality of it makes the investment so worth it. It’s made from 100 per cent silk and feels as luxurious as you’d expect. For the founders, their focus is very much on how the brand’s dresses fit, and this is very clear here – this dress is figure-hugging, but not in an uncomfortable, clingy way, and the length is perfect. The spaghetti straps and square neckline are flattering, while the silky fabric means it is a dream to wear. Of course, this isn’t one just for New Year’s Eve — it’s a versatile LBD that we will be wearing all year round.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} River Island silver sequin mini skirt Best: Sequin skirt Rating: 8/10 Last date to order: 30 December If you’re looking for Paco Rabanne on a budget, this sequin mini will certainly do the trick. Adorned with large silver discs, it’s far weightier than we thought it would be, and is everything we were looking for in a glitzy and glamourous mini skirt. We were instantly impressed with its quality, with the zip cinching in at the waist nicely. In terms of sizing it runs a little large, so we’d recommend going one down from your usual. As for styling, the possibilities are endless, but we wore it out on the town with a black T-shirt loosely tucked in and with this double breasted tuxedo jacket (£64, Riverisland.com) over the top, which we thought balanced out the super shiny skirt perfectly. We’d recommend acting fast if you want to shine bright on New Year’s Eve.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Good American sequin blazer dress Best: Curve-friendly blazer dress Rating: 7.5/10 Last date to order: 26 December We’ve been inspired by the resurgence of Y2K fashion, rhinestones, sequins and sparkles this year, which are well and truly back in full force for party season, but can often be hard to get right. This statement blazer dress from Good American, a brand founded by Khloe Kardashian, screams NYE glitz. And it is chic as opposed to tacky thanks to the monochromatic sequins, overall quality and cut. As someone who is a UK size 16 with a bigger bust, we’re usually quite apprehensive about blazer dresses owing to the risk of gaping or the boxy cut being unflattering. But Good American lives up to being an inclusive brand here, as it fits us perfectly, cinching us in at the waist and draping effortlessly. There are also some clever details to this dress that really makes it feel premium, from the soft fabric inside that ensures there’s no itchiness from the sequins (and these aren’t the type to fall off when you dance the night away), to the sturdy poppers that are disguised as velvet buttons. On our 5ft 7in frame, the dress does come up short, but not dangerously so. What impressed us the most was how the poppers did not gape, and the high neckline sat just right. It’s true to size, but if you want a flowy fit, go one up.

The verdict: New Year’s Eve outfits Picking a favourite out of a series of great outfits is no mean feat and will of course depend on your personal preference and plans. If you’re looking for something that will add sparkle to the occasion, we’d recommend opting for Zara’s crossover sequin dress, which is a total showstopper. But we were equally as taken with River Island’s plus black tailored blazer dress for more a subtle party look. Voucher codes For discounts on fashion, try the links below: If you’re looking for a new winter jackets? Read our guide to the best duvet coats

