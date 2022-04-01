12 best vegan Easter eggs to enjoy this spring

However you celebrate Easter, it has become at least as much about the chocolate as it is about eggs, bunnies and chicks.

A good thing too, because we know vegans would much rather be cracking into a dairy-free chocolate egg than one with a yolk and soldiers on Easter morning.

With each year that passes, the vegan Easter bunny delivers yet more delicious treats, with increasingly intriguing flavours and designs now widely available.

This year we have milk, white and dark chocolate alternatives, truffles, small goodies perfect for the Easter egg hunt and even something not-at-all-egg-like, but ever so appropriate for the season.

If you’re one of the third of Britons who say they are interested in becoming vegan, among the more than 620,000 people who took part in Veganuary this year or a lifelong meat-and-diary shunner, these springtime treats are for you.

Read more:

How we tested

We took ourselves on an early Easter egg hunt and found a range of the most exciting vegan and dairy-free goodies to enjoy this year. We’ve included chocolate made from nuts, oats and other plant-based ingredients, and there are milk, white and dark options. We’ve judged each on flavour, looks and eco-friendly credentials.

The best vegan and dairy-free Easter eggs for 2022 are:

Best overall – HiP salted caramel oat milk chocolate egg, 150g: £8, Hipchocolate.com

– HiP salted caramel oat milk chocolate egg, 150g: £8, Hipchocolate.com Best white chocolate Easter egg – Happi white raspberry Easter egg, 170g: £9.99, Selfridges.com

– Happi white raspberry Easter egg, 170g: £9.99, Selfridges.com Best Easter basket filler – Nomo vegan cookie dough bunny, 30g: £0.85, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Nomo vegan cookie dough bunny, 30g: £0.85, Sainsburys.co.uk Best showstopper egg – Hotel Chocolat unbelievably vegan ostrich Easter egg, 1,100g: £85, Hotelchocolat.com

– Hotel Chocolat unbelievably vegan ostrich Easter egg, 1,100g: £85, Hotelchocolat.com Best design – Melt London strawberry vegan Easter egg, 300g: £29.99, Meltchocolates.com

– Melt London strawberry vegan Easter egg, 300g: £29.99, Meltchocolates.com Best value for money – Buttermilk honeycomb blast choccy egg and soldier, 175g: £6, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Buttermilk honeycomb blast choccy egg and soldier, 175g: £6, Sainsburys.co.uk Best organic Easter gift – Montezuma’s the three chicklateers, 225g: £9.95, Shoppompom.com

– Montezuma’s the three chicklateers, 225g: £9.95, Shoppompom.com Best luxury gift – Macknade vegan Easter celebration hamper: £60, Macknade.com

– Macknade vegan Easter celebration hamper: £60, Macknade.com Best for kids – Hotel Chocolat vegan chocolate rabbert hollow with tiddly pot, 93g: £6.50, Hotelchocolat.com

– Hotel Chocolat vegan chocolate rabbert hollow with tiddly pot, 93g: £6.50, Hotelchocolat.com Best truffles – Booja Booja Easter limited edition award-winning selection, 184g: £10, Ocado.com

– Booja Booja Easter limited edition award-winning selection, 184g: £10, Ocado.com Best fruity egg – Morrisons the best chocolate collection free from Seville choccy orange egg, 200g: £6, Groceries.morrisons.com

– Morrisons the best chocolate collection free from Seville choccy orange egg, 200g: £6, Groceries.morrisons.com Best for something a bit different – Crosstown hot cross bun doughnut, box of six: £25.95, Crosstown.co.uk

H!P salted caramel oat milk chocolate egg Best: Overall Rating: 9.5/10 Weight: 150g When an Easter egg is so thick you struggle to break it, you know you’re onto a good thing. We had to thud this egg on a hard surface several times to break it into manageable shards. The chocolate is rich with 41 per cent single-origin Colombian cocoa and creamy with oat milk, then there’s the ultra-sweet, salted caramel for a brilliant flavour. The brand promises that it’s been produced in a slave-free supply chain, and the packaging is entirely plastic-free and recyclable. Plus, it’s a bargain at only £8.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Happi white raspberry Easter egg Best: White chocolate Easter egg Rating: 9/10 Weight: 170g White chocolate lovers rejoice! This year, Happi has added a deliciously creamy and fruity new egg to its range: the white raspberry. The smooth chocolate is made with rich oat milk, natural raspberry flavour and freeze-dried raspberries. The result is a creamy white egg dotted with vibrant pink fruit that adds a tangy sourness for the perfect balance of flavours. This is another egg that comes in plastic-free packaging, with a recyclable outer cardboard box and a compostable inner film. Happi also donates 1 per cent of its annual sales revenue to good causes and mental health charities.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nomo vegan cookie dough bunny Best: Easter basket filler Rating: 8/10 Weight: 30g Vegans will likely already be familiar with Nomo’s outstanding chocolate, and this year the brand has treated us to a special little bunny bar that’s perfect for hiding as part of your Easter egg hunt. Inside the delicious milk-style chocolate is a cookie-dough flavour centre that is studded with crispy rice and cocoa pieces for an excellent texture. Nomo’s products aren’t just for vegans, they’re also great for those with allergies because they are free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hotel Chocolat unbelievably vegan ostrich Easter egg Best: Showstopper egg Rating: 9/10 Weight: 1.1kg Inject a bit of wow factor into your Easter Sunday with this incredible vegan egg. Inside a stylish white, grooved tin, which you will want to reuse, is an enormous chocolate egg, with each ridiculously thick half wrapped in thick gold foil. It is made from Hotel Chocolat’s dairy-free hazelnut nut milk and crushed cookies and cornflakes for a satisfyingly crunchy texture. Sitting beneath the ostrich egg is another tin, this time containing a selection of 20 vegan truffles, caramels and pralines – even mini chocolate eggs. It will make a jaw-dropping gift or treat for yourself and contains more than a kilo of excellent quality chocolate.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Melt London strawberry vegan Easter egg Best: Design Rating: 8/10 Weight: 300g It’d be hard to get any more plant-based than with a strawberry Easter egg. This beautifully handcrafted designer delight is a picture with its vivid red shell and green top. It contains real strawberries for a fruity sweetness that pairs wonderfully with the 70 per cent dark chocolate, while the green top is passionfruit flavour. The packaging is totally free of plastic, and the brand even delivers its online chocolate orders in zero-emission electric vans.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Buttermilk honeycomb blast choccy egg and soldier Best: Value for money Rating: 8.5/10 Weight: 175g Fans of a Cadbury crunchie in their pre-plant-based days will love this Easter egg and dairy-free version of the old-school chocolate bar. The Buttermilk bar tastes every bit as good as its non-vegan forerunner, with crunchy, sugary cinder toffee that sticks to your teeth, covered in thick chocolate. And there’s a double hit of honeycomb with this product because the smooth, milk chocolate-style egg itself is also studded with the stuff. We think this is a great value for money treat and love that it comes in completely recyclable packaging.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Montezuma’s the three chicklateers Best: Organic Easter gift Rating: 8.5/10 Weight: 225g If only organic will do, this Easter gift ticks all the boxes. Included are three adorable chicks made from 100 per cent organic, vegan chocolate that has a rice base. The chocolate is closer to milk than dark but still has a strong cocoa flavour and is ever so rich – one chicklateer is more than enough for one person. The packaging is plastic-free, which is why it is stocked by the entirely plastic-free PomPom shop, and the box even has a biodegradable, plastic-looking film window made from wood pulp.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Macknade vegan Easter celebration hamper Best: Luxury gift Rating: 7.5/10 Weight: N/A Go all out this Easter with a hamper instead of just a bunch of eggs for that special someone. Nestled in a recyclable box with shredded paper are a Goupie salted sticky toffee Easter egg, Choc Affair orange and rhubarb oat milk chocolate bar, Specialite Vegan Dutch apple cake, a bag of Rhythm 108 double chocolate hazelnut biscuits, The Raw Chocolate Co organic cacao powder and even a bottle of organic wine and a sustainable rice husk travel cup. The foodie treats are delicious, and we love that the cup helps the lucky receiver of the hamper lead a more sustainable lifestyle. This is a thoughtful gift packed with plant-based delights that is really quite good value for money when you consider the contents.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hotel Chocolat vegan chocolate rabbert hollow with tiddly pot Best: For kids Rating: 7.5/10 Weight: 93g Vegan Easter treats for children are not always easy to come by, so this cute “Rabbert” gift from Hotel Chocolat is a welcome addition to the market. Plant-based kids will love this cute hollow bunny figure, and rabbit themed cardboard cup full to the brim with chocolate buttons. Best of all, the chocolate is smooth and creamy without being too rich for children because it is made with milled hazelnuts in place of milk for a mellow taste with just the right amount of cocoa. We only wish Hotel Chocolat made all its packaging recyclable, but at least some of it is and the brand says it’s working on the rest.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Booja Booja Easter limited edition award-winning selection Best: Truffles Rating: 7/10 Weight: 184g A regular old chocolate egg won’t float everybody’s boat, so for these people, we would suggest celebrating Easter with Booja Booja’s yummy truffles. Anyone familiar with the brand will recognise the flavours; they aren’t new, just repackaged in a charming seasonal box. We would have liked to have seen some special Easter varieties introduced, but the truffles – almond salted caramel, ginger, espresso and rhubarb vanilla – are still as delicious and luxurious as ever. As well as being vegan they’re also dairy-, gluten- and soya-free.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Morrisons the best chocolate collection free from Seville choccy orange egg Best: Fruity egg Rating: 8/10 Weight: 200g A chocolate orange is not just for Christmas but now Easter too with this vegan egg from Morrisons. The milk-style chocolate egg is made from rice and coconut with orange flavouring, resulting in a smooth treat with a citrus hit. The front of the egg is also decorated with crunchy cocoa nibs to add texture and bite. Along with the egg are five dark chocolate truffles with a rich, zesty orange centre. This egg is vegan and free from gluten, wheat and dairy, and it comes in a recyclable cardboard box with no plastic, while the truffles are wrapped in foil. While it’s not currently in stock online, it is available to buy in store.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Crosstown hot cross bun doughnut, box of six Best: For something a bit different Rating: 8/10 Weight: N/A Easter wouldn’t be Easter without hot cross buns, but they have been taken to the next level this year and transformed into vegan doughnuts. The generously sized treats are heavily spiced, have an indulgent cinnamon custard centre and are packed with the flavours of zesty fruits to achieve a perfect balance of warmth and freshness. Each has a sugary citrus glaze that is decorated with a spiced cross and topped with vibrant candied orange peel. They are a real seasonal treat for sharing with loved ones when you’re sick to the back teeth of chocolate. Buy a box of six now, or individual doughnuts will be available in-store, for collection and on-demand delivery from 21 March.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link 12 best vegan Easter eggs to enjoy this spring